(NBC News) Facebook builds tool to stop revenge porn. Step 1: Send us all the porn that you're in (nbcnews.com)
    More: Asinine, Computing platform, Facebook's parent company, intimate images, Sophie Mortimer, pilot program Facebook, nonprofit Revenge Porn Helpline, review process, global safety policy  
• • •

Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought submitter was joking. They literally want all the porn, that is the most ambitious plan in all of history.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, they're doing it via hash comparisons. I wonder if circumventing it will only involve cropping the image slightly.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I thought submitter was joking. They literally want all the porn, that is the most ambitious plan in all of history.


Remember, Facebook came out of a college dorm. This was the plan all along. I give them credit to sticking to the original idea.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Just let me know if you REALLY want to see these videos of me.  Chances are you don't...
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's no way this does not backfire in some horrific way.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And how long before someone clicks the wrong thing and it posts to their home page by mistake?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Ugh, they're doing it via hash comparisons. I wonder if circumventing it will only involve cropping the image slightly.


Hell just re-encoding it would be enough to throw off something basic. I'd HOPE that they are using far more advanced stuff.

Of course that is going to give a bigger number of false positives, and everyone is going to lose their shiat like when youtube accidentally flags something.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow. This. This is something.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They've finally begun project blackmail. They spent the last 15 years collecting every bad thing you've done and they halr releasing it to your entire friends list as long as you give them $20/month.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Seems legit.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure FB started as a way for Zuckerberg to get girls' contact info. This was the end game all along.
 
wgb423
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's so meta
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Bootleg: Ugh, they're doing it via hash comparisons. I wonder if circumventing it will only involve cropping the image slightly.

Hell just re-encoding it would be enough to throw off something basic. I'd HOPE that they are using far more advanced stuff.

Of course that is going to give a bigger number of false positives, and everyone is going to lose their shiat like when youtube accidentally flags something.


I can see Christian groups uploading normal porn videos and non-porn videos that they don't want people to see, just so they will be blocked.  I can see other groups doing the same, but you know with the Evangelicals it will be a concentrated effort.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/I dunno either...just where my brain went
 
PvtStash
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
so basically they are working the blackmail for nudes angle as a "humanitarian service."


Why yes i can make all the dirty images of you disappear. But just you id'n those images for me don't really sound interesting. Maybe if you sent me some fresh nudes, i could then find and remove those other nudes of you...
 
lilfry14
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I suppose this works if the person's image is already posted. Then you can save it to your device and upload it to their service since the image is already out there. The uploader would have to add a new watermark or something to defeat the hash?
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/90% of fark would submit something like this
//good luck telling the difference
/// ten percenter
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I can see Christian groups uploading normal porn videos and non-porn videos that they don't want people to see, just so they will be blocked.  I can see other groups doing the same, but you know with the Evangelicals it will be a concentrated effort.


i mean i have nothing against porn, am not a facebook kind of person, but don't have a problem with facebook keeping porn in general off their platform for half a dozen reasons.

I mean, if you want porn, cool, sometimes i want porn, there are lots of better places to get it from than facebook to begin with.

I suppose the real issue i see here is the algorithms aren't going to know if what you are showing is porn or not, just its something you told it was porn. so then i can effectively kill any video on facebook by sending stuff up and saying this is porn.

I ASSUME that someone at facebook far smarter than me has thought that angle through.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FigPucker: [Fark user image 299x300]

/I dunno either...just where my brain went


The subject matter lends itself to a different ZZ Top song...

ZZ Top - Got Me Under Pressure
Youtube T9ZG96Zuo5E
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, you're telling me there is a job out there, with medical and benefits, where you just download amateur porn all day?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

lilfry14: I suppose this works if the person's image is already posted. Then you can save it to your device and upload it to their service since the image is already out there. The uploader would have to add a new watermark or something to defeat the hash?


hashing it is just a simple and quick and cheap and reliable way of saying, these 2 things are the same. Its also super easy to defeat because if its nature, and that is intended. Generally what you are looking to do is say definitively this == this or this != this, EXACTLY.

you can do plenty of other kinds of image recognition, but will invariably have to decide on some kind of threshold for false positives, what the criteria for that is, and what you let through, otherwise it would be easy to game one way or another. The audience size they have, i think they are picking a losing battle where people will be able to sort out what they are doing and how to defeat it, unless they crank the metrics WAY up, and your kids birthday picture doesn't get posted because your aunt in the background vaguely looks like someone who ran a train after homecoming.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is Facebook now going to start hosting its own porn sites? At first I was joking, but thinking about it, I would not be at all surprised that they would. Give it a name like MetaBoner or something like that.
 
Old MonkeyShine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Finally an audience
 
Siskabush
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Because when you think trust and security, you think Facebook. Sorry zuck, no pictures of my junk for you
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They can't even keep normal porn off their nazi-infested platform and they want to go after revenge porn?

K....
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: So, you're telling me there is a job out there, with medical and benefits, where you just download amateur porn all day?


Where do I apply?  I have many years experience.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lilfry14: The uploader would have to add a new watermark or something to defeat the hash?


How about a 5-digit pin?
eroticup.comView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: I can see Christian groups uploading normal porn videos and non-porn videos that they don't want people to see, just so they will be blocked.  I can see other groups doing the same, but you know with the Evangelicals it will be a concentrated effort.


I can see cops uploading pictures of police brutality they don't want people sharing, just like some of y'all are playing music to keep people from uploading videos.

Along with the new Twitter rule that will ban posting cops pictures without their consent, this is a huge win for anyone who doesn't want to be held accountable for their actions.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I don't think Facebook thought this cunning plan all the way through ...
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
....and their moderators said they got ptsd before......
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Ugh, they're doing it via hash comparisons. I wonder if circumventing it will only involve cropping the image slightly.


At a super rough guess, tweaking the runtime, contrast, adding a sound track would accomplish the same thing
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: So, you're telling me there is a job out there, with medical and benefits, where you just download amateur porn all day?


Waaaay back in my grad school days (early 90's) there was a research group over in CS doing early work into automated image classification.  They were specifically trying to ID people mixed in with photos of various objects, and in order to keep down the number of variables that clothing would cause they were only trying it with nude photos

That was at least their argument.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: LineNoise: Bootleg: Ugh, they're doing it via hash comparisons. I wonder if circumventing it will only involve cropping the image slightly.

Hell just re-encoding it would be enough to throw off something basic. I'd HOPE that they are using far more advanced stuff.

Of course that is going to give a bigger number of false positives, and everyone is going to lose their shiat like when youtube accidentally flags something.

I can see Christian groups uploading normal porn videos and non-porn videos that they don't want people to see, just so they will be blocked.  I can see other groups doing the same, but you know with the Evangelicals it will be a concentrated effort.


Right. That's why they downloaded all that porn, so they could upload it to FaceBook to be removed from the internet. That reason, and no other.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Putting a band-aide on a knife wound. Solving the problem is expensive but pretending to do something is cheap.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I thought submitter was joking. They literally want all the porn, that is the most ambitious plan in all of history.


If I were an evil man, I would sign up for FB's "service" and then just store all the images they sent and create the biggest amateur porn repository in hustory
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You are also ending up in a youtube race here, and it hasn't worked well for them.

You put some automated stuff in place to pull things and flag them for human review. not a terrible thing if the person is looking for an obvious violation of music copyright say, unless its nickelback, but sucks if its something darker. then you are relying on a human to rate it somehow based on your metrics, who probably knows what your metrics will do to it, and has their own biases, and shiat goes through or gets denied.

Then everyone gets pissed.

Likewise if you are that copyright holder, you are also out there looking to protect your stuff, so you are scraping stuff that is popular and seeing if anyone is using your stuff, and again, the volume is too much for it to be real reliable people, so you have bots, just doing what they do, and you end up flagging people because your song was in the background of something innocuous. So now you are playing with your settings as to what you flag trying to find a sweet spot.

And everyone gets pissed when you accidentally flag something.

All the while the people doing bad things are watching this, and know what gets them busted or not, and adjust accordingly and still get stuff through.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Diabolic: lilfry14: The uploader would have to add a new watermark or something to defeat the hash?

How about a 5-digit pin?
[eroticup.com image 288x230]


Amusing, but the guy should be pressing 0 on a pink telephone.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the perfect opportunity to submit pics of our own peens having little adventures like wearing silly little hats, penetrating various mashed vegetables, little googly eyes stuck to them.
The possibilities are endless.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think we all need to go back to the days of BBS's. At least then, the person you were pissed at was a local phone call away, and you could go and kick their ass if they pissed you off.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm really surprised no one has launched a facial-recognition tool for porn yet. Upload a picture of someone and it returns a list of all the dirty pictures and movies they've been in. And if they can't find the person, just return a list of close matches. Add tattoo matching and you'd probably get 95% success rate. Decent people could use it to find additional scenes of their favorite performers. Not-so-decent people would check people they know for fapping purposes.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Step one 1) revenge porn is gross don't do that.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I'm really surprised no one has launched a facial-recognition tool for porn yet. Upload a picture of someone and it returns a list of all the dirty pictures and movies they've been in. And if they can't find the person, just return a list of close matches. Add tattoo matching and you'd probably get 95% success rate. Decent people could use it to find additional scenes of their favorite performers. Not-so-decent people would check people they know for fapping purposes.


You are vastly understimating the computing power that would require if you wanted it to go beyond something you personally hosted in reasonable numbers.

Absolutely, it can be done, but, "Hey, i'm going to scrape the internet and compare stuff on the fly" is like pissing in the ocean, and then trying to figure out your own sodium level.
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got a notification from fb saying a post of mine was deleted because it was porn. I was confused because I've never posted anything remotely porn like on fb. When i opened it i saw the post was my screenshot from Full Metal Jacket where they're doing the "this is my rifle and this is my gun" where they're grabbing their junk through their underwear. And i had posted it almost a year prior.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I think we all need to go back to the days of BBS's. At least then, the person you were pissed at was a local phone call away, and you could go and kick their ass if they pissed you off.


Tesla coil discharge to their line number.
Much easier than going over and knocking them out.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: I'm really surprised no one has launched a facial-recognition tool for porn yet. Upload a picture of someone and it returns a list of all the dirty pictures and movies they've been in. And if they can't find the person, just return a list of close matches. Add tattoo matching and you'd probably get 95% success rate. Decent people could use it to find additional scenes of their favorite performers. Not-so-decent people would check people they know for fapping purposes.


Eh, easier just to do a deepfake and a search-engine add-in.

Thinking about it... wait, that WOULD be easy to do...
 
pacified
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How about no
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Digital pics/vids are forever. The only winning move is to not play at all.

/ and by that, I mean to never have sex
 
scrumpox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How long until the non-profit is hacked and all of the uploads are leaked?

WWF

/World-Wide Fappening
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am as sure as I can be there is no porn of me out there (allowing for the possibility of a camera-wielding ceiling cat). On top of that (heh) I reckon its been a solid 15 years or more since anyone would have *wanted* to see JammerJim porn. Well, maybe someone is still interested. "Pot-bellied middle-aged Dad porn" is almost certainly a thing. Somewhere.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Digital pics/vids are forever. The only winning move is to not play at all.

/ and by that, I mean to never have sex


Bah gawd, for many Farkers this is a viable option
 
