Spooky tsunami fog swallows California coastline
35
1036 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh ffs, this happens all the time here. You can see the fog bank all day, just waiting for the sun to quit warming the shoreline, and then it rolls right in.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless there's a giant wave involved, that's a Fog Tsunami, you alleged journalist.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie... it didn't end well
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss coastal fog a lot.  Heck, I miss the tule fog where I grew up that would not lift for days this time of year.

I miss fog, man.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I've seen this movie... it didn't end well


All I know is we need to get Thomas Jane away from his kids right now!
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tsunami fog

That is just a wrongheaded term all around.
 
givemehamon5holdthemayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tsunami fog - there has to be a band named that already.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It probably didn't help having a siren going off to add to the panic.
 
memerat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been a pain to drive around in and I really wouldn't have enjoyed being out there on a paddle board with this incoming, but we need all the water we can get out here.
 
Anoria [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: I miss coastal fog a lot.  Heck, I miss the tule fog where I grew up that would not lift for days this time of year.

I miss fog, man.


I spent less than two years in the Bay Area and the fog is one of the things I miss most. Not so common in the Midwest.

/With apologies to my ex wife, who's still in the East Bay
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F.. F.. FU.. FUH... FOG!!!!!

Zoinks!
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point having the fog bank roll in would be a welcome respite from the monotony of clear, 70-degree days we've been having in Santa Cruz. Not that I've minded too much - been getting lots of kayak time lately. But it's time for winter to start already.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's bad enough when you have to deal with earthquakes, then the Nothing decides to show.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, Adblocker popup swallows most of article...
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: OldRod: I've seen this movie... it didn't end well

All I know is we need to get Thomas Jane away from his kids right now!


He just wants his kids back!!
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing that Fog Siren was activated. Do you have any idea of the annual toll Fog takes on lives and property? Have you ever *seen* fog smash into a building? It's not pretty.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not as if it rolled in all of a sudden. It was a slow ride. Take it easy.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ooo, that sounds delightful

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Oh wait.. I read that wrong.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wow, really could've done without the siren being added to that video by some chucklefark
 
Spikescape
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
At least it isn't the fog that turns you inside out, amirite?

(Socal native here just laughing that an Australian newspaper would publish a story about a weather phenomenon common on days with names that end in the letter Y)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Spikescape: At least it isn't the fog that turns you inside out, amirite?

(Socal native here just laughing that an Australian newspaper would publish a story about a weather phenomenon common on days with names that end in the letter Y)


[Fark user image image 640x480]


I remember that terrifying me as a kid. By far the most gory Treehouse episode.

/Hamilton Beech Student Chopper
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a gyp! Here I thought this was an actual thing when in fact it's just a typical California coast day.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Spego: [Fark user image 420x236]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


There's something in the fog!
 
ISO15693
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How'd you like to be that one guy at the end of the video tasked with expressing "everyone's" reaction?

I don't know if I could handle that pressure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wingnut396
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Unless there's a giant wave involved, that's a Fog Tsunami, you alleged journalist.


Its downunda written style.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Spikescape: At least it isn't the fog that turns you inside out, amirite?

(Socal native here just laughing that an Australian newspaper would publish a story about a weather phenomenon common on days with names that end in the letter Y)


[Fark user image 640x480] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, to be fair, in Australia it would probably be full of spiders.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: Oh ffs, this happens all the time here. You can see the fog bank all day, just waiting for the sun to quit warming the shoreline, and then it rolls right in.


But did it happen on tiktok yet? That is the part that matters, for some reason.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Spikescape: At least it isn't the fog that turns you inside out, amirite?

(Socal native here just laughing that an Australian newspaper would publish a story about a weather phenomenon common on days with names that end in the letter Y)


[Fark user image 640x480] [View Full Size image _x_]

Well, to be fair, in Australia it would probably be full of spiders.


I don't think it made FARK this year, but I could've missed it:

https://www.ndtv.com/offbeat/photos-s​h​ow-vast-spider-webs-that-look-like-tra​nsparent-sheets-covering-grassland-246​5185

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm a little north of La Jolla in San Clemente. Look, fog. Behold it in all its glory.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hi!  Welcome to the west coast.  We have fog here that comes in off the ocean on the regular.

Film at 11.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's called the marine layer.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Hi!  Welcome to the west coast.  We have fog here that comes in off the ocean on the regular.


Clearly a lot of folks would be gobsmacked by seeing it come pouring through a pass in the SC mountains like a fluid
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When we walk on the pier in town I always envision a large mass heading to shore in the distance...is it one of the Old Ones or Gozirra. Who's to say?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Spego: [Fark user image image 420x236]


The ads for that movie scared the crap out of me when I was kid.

/yes, old
// as it seems most Farkers are
/// third slashie as foretold by prophecy
 
