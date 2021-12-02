 Skip to content
 
"Traditional enthusiasts will tell you that after '73, everything's garbage"
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rock music?

Drugs?

The Republican Party?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cars. 

There's a few, and I mean FEW exceptions. Cadillac somehow kept it together with build quality and lack of smogging garbage until 1976, Seville (Nova) excluded.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
the older farts are dying off and teh older cars are going to dive in price
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got in right under the gate.....

/1973
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, Yugo did not start production until 1980.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah. Anyone remember "K" cars
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Geo Metro is the pinnacle of engineering.
Prove me wro ... oh.  You proved me wrong.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Cars. 

There's a few, and I mean FEW exceptions. Cadillac somehow kept it together with build quality and lack of smogging garbage until 1976, Seville (Nova) excluded.


The El Camino enthusiasts wouldn't agree with '73 certainly

/admittedly they march to their own drummer though
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So everything built after 1973 is garbage because of a speech about environmental responsibility that Carter gave in 1979?  Six years after the cars supposedly all became garbage?  That's some fine boomer logic at work there.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Cars.

There's a few, and I mean FEW exceptions. Cadillac somehow kept it together with build quality and lack of smogging garbage until 1976, Seville (Nova) excluded.


Yeah, but they dropped the Cadillac built 472 and 500" engines and started using lesser Oldsmobile power plants. :(
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WAIT! I have my 73rd birthday in two days. Is everything going to be garbage for me? Should I bag myself and have somebody take me to the curb? Jesu, I didn't bargain for this.
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some old vehicles can fetch a good price at auction. Assuming they don't bend them. (Couldn't find a pic of the light blue C10 they bent AFTER the sale.)

chevroletforum.comView Full Size
 
Glenford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was born in 72. Can confirm.
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course the old cars are better. They lasted longer than the newer cars.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radwood is a bit more than a car show, though it is that, but it's also a costume party of nostaglia.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The 80s and 90s, like every decade, had cool cars.  People in their 30s and 40s can now buy their bedroom poster cars.  That's Radwood.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I can say is that I've met a lot of douchebags and racist weirdos in the 'classic car' community.
 
maxheck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: So everything built after 1973 is garbage because of a speech about environmental responsibility that Carter gave in 1979?  Six years after the cars supposedly all became garbage?  That's some fine boomer logic at work there.


No, but people suddenly became concerned about fuel efficiency during the '73 oil crisis, and pollution was also a big deal, so US manufacturers were retooling to deal with both and had a lot of bugs to work out with brand news designs.

All of a sudden they were trying to make smaller, cleaner, more efficient vehicles instead of decades of going the other way, and there were issues at first. That's also when Japan started significantly eating into the US market.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After having my car's parking sensor go out and the car refusing to shut off even though it was physically in park but registering as not in park by the sensor I would agree with that statement of cars before 73 were the best. That being said I'd amend it a little because I think cars before computers were slapped in to them were the best. The current chip shortage isn't helping me sway more to modern cars any more then the faulty sensor did in my vehicle. Honestly I'd rather deal with an older car which stays off when something is wrong then a newer one that refuses to shut off if the sensor is broke.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I pretty much can't go by a 'car show' without a running Mr. Regular commentary track rolling through my head.

Regular Car Reviews goes to a car show
Youtube KX51i5JFQ8U
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a Virginia antique license plate on a mid-80's sportscar today and it made me feel antique. I graduated high school before that car came out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody's shiatting on my '74 Mustang?

No argument from me.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: So everything built after 1973 is garbage because of a speech about environmental responsibility that Carter gave in 1979?  Six years after the cars supposedly all became garbage?  That's some fine boomer logic at work there.


No, the oil crisis in 1973 caused the crackdown on the automobile industry (in the long term, a good thing - old cars used to get like 150hp out of a 6 liter V8, now if you're not making almost 100hp per liter naturally-aspirated you're a farking chump).  Car people retroactively named the resulting period from '73 to the early '80s the "malaise era".  It got the name from Carter's speech.

That's some fine zoomer reading comprehension ;)
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now where's the car show for my entry level mid 00's/early10's japanese commuter sedan?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zbtop: Now where's the car show for my entry level mid 00's/early10's japanese commuter sedan?


Give me the unstoppable but still simple 90's and 00's Hondas and Toyotas.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: the older farts are dying off and teh older cars are going to dive in price


Fickle millenials/Gen Y are the biggest threat to collectible market, baseball cards, tinplate trains, zeppelin stamps, you name it, they're all sliding
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just assumed the headline was about The Grateful Dead.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Saw a Virginia antique license plate on a mid-80's sportscar today and it made me feel antique. I graduated high school before that car came out.
[Fark user image 850x370]


...something something Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac....
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DemonEater: winedrinkingman: So everything built after 1973 is garbage because of a speech about environmental responsibility that Carter gave in 1979?  Six years after the cars supposedly all became garbage?  That's some fine boomer logic at work there.

No, the oil crisis in 1973 caused the crackdown on the automobile industry (in the long term, a good thing - old cars used to get like 150hp out of a 6 liter V8, now if you're not making almost 100hp per liter naturally-aspirated you're a farking chump).  Car people retroactively named the resulting period from '73 to the early '80s the "malaise era".  It got the name from Carter's speech.

That's some fine zoomer reading comprehension ;)


I started reading "Malaise Era" in Jalopnik 15 years ago.  I'm pretty sure they coined the term and they would have been at most Gen X, but mostly Millennial.

It wasn't a dig at Carter, but a dig at the dreck Detroit put out in the 70s and early 80s.  The Japanese cars escape this. They were not Malaise cars.

At Radwood Atlanta some guy had the most Malaise Era car of all - the Olds 98 with the Diesel.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any 1997 Eclipse GTXs that haven't been wrecked in service of a Fast & Furious film?  If so, I'll take one, please.
 
cide1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: After having my car's parking sensor go out and the car refusing to shut off even though it was physically in park but registering as not in park by the sensor I would agree with that statement of cars before 73 were the best. That being said I'd amend it a little because I think cars before computers were slapped in to them were the best. The current chip shortage isn't helping me sway more to modern cars any more then the faulty sensor did in my vehicle. Honestly I'd rather deal with an older car which stays off when something is wrong then a newer one that refuses to shut off if the sensor is broke.


Millennial here, and I'm into old BMW motorcycles.  Being carbureted with no ECM is a big distinction to me.  BMW made flat twin, air-cooled, dual-carbed, traditional ignition type motorcycles up until 1995 (the 1970-1995 versions being called airheads).  I have a '77 R100/7 and a '94 R100R Mystic both with roughly the same motor.  The fuel injected / water cooled bikes with inline 3s and 4s they made from '83 (called k bikes), and the fuel injected flat twin bikes they made from 95 onwards (r1100 onwards) have way less interest from a "enjoying old bikes" standpoint.  Somewhat because of the styling, but a lot of it is the simplicity and the ease of repairing the old ones.  Once I'm dealing with computers, give me the performance of the modern stuff.  I'm not too interested in something that is 20 years old, complex, and not high performance.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cars,  I love em.   Man they have some baggage don't they?

My oldest is a 50 ford f4, my newest is an 01 super duty f250 and there's roughly 18 different cars between them here currently.

Update the old bodies with modern stuff or jam it in a museum (in my opinion)  stock trim 60s stuff is borderline safe enough to drive on the road with others.

Might fire up this fox body build tmrw. No guarantees!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Transplanting a 2005 police crown vic into a 70s f150, with better brakes, emissions, suspension etc.  Still "a little wiring" to handle there...
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


Be responsible and don't kill eachother with short cuts or unnecessary pollution,   my hotrod and stuff barely get any Miles on them but boy is it fun to build them.

I used to really enjoy Carlisle and cruising ocean city, but the baggage a lot of the gate keeper-y people have now makes me avoid them.  If you let the old swapmeet guys talk for more than a minute or two it turns dark fast.  Depressing.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxheck: winedrinkingman: So everything built after 1973 is garbage because of a speech about environmental responsibility that Carter gave in 1979?  Six years after the cars supposedly all became garbage?  That's some fine boomer logic at work there.

No, but people suddenly became concerned about fuel efficiency during the '73 oil crisis, and pollution was also a big deal, so US manufacturers were retooling to deal with both and had a lot of bugs to work out with brand news designs.

All of a sudden they were trying to make smaller, cleaner, more efficient vehicles instead of decades of going the other way, and there were issues at first. That's also when Japan started significantly eating into the US market.


1973 is just a convenient watershed for cars than anything.  Early smog control cars sucked and by the time automakers figured out how to deal with those issues, engines were so complex they were out of the reach and budget for a shadetree mechanic to regularly work on (of course they also no longer needed that kind of work).

So yeah, I can see a part of the appeal and argument from that crowd.  At the same time, it is a snub to other car people.  Personally, I hate lowriders, but I can appreciate the love, passion and engineering that goes into them.  I'm not going to ever own one, but I can understand the spark in the eye of the owner when they talk about their car.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a load of crap but 1973 did bring about one of the most beautiful cars ever produced

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tricycleracer: Are there any 1997 Eclipse GTXs that haven't been wrecked in service of a Fast & Furious film?  If so, I'll take one, please.


GSX.  My bad.
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckwebb: Yeah. Anyone remember "K" cars


My first major accident was in a K car.  Ran smack into a telephone pole.  K car did not survive.  Had to pay for that damn pole too -- and they never replaced it.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The vibe is usually really, really chill. It usually happens pretty early in the morning on the weekend," says Kristen Lee, deputy editor of automotive news site, The Drive. "People bring their dogs, they get all their cars polished up and they come and they park, and they kind of just walk around and admire everybody's ride."

So, subby brings his mom?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Saw a Virginia antique license plate on a mid-80's sportscar today and it made me feel antique. I graduated high school before that car came out.
[Fark user image 850x370]


Last I heard, the cutoff for antique tags in Virginia is 20 years. That one remaining '99 Nissan Frontier? Antique.

That said, guy up the street from me has a classic VW Beetle. That one deserves the tags.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans made shiatty cars (regardless of whether they looked good), while the Japanese and others made better cars.
So Americans bought the better cars.
And then after the 80's, American companies were always trying to catch up. And became less "American" themselves, so that there is no real "American" company.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxheck: Znuh: Cars.

There's a few, and I mean FEW exceptions. Cadillac somehow kept it together with build quality and lack of smogging garbage until 1976, Seville (Nova) excluded.

Yeah, but they dropped the Cadillac built 472 and 500" engines and started using lesser Oldsmobile power plants. :(


Your comment just  tripped the trigger in my head cause my dropped olds and caddy motors are hanging out together waiting for their next assignments
Fark user imageView Full Size


Olds 403 on the left out of my trans am put a built up 67 400 pontiac in
On lower on the right is 472 out of my 68 hearse replaced with a more aggressive 500 caddy.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: the older farts are dying off and teh older cars are going to dive in price


Eventually, but there are some weird anomalies.  For example, the prices of air-cooled Porsches have gone crazy - especially anything from the 80s and 90s.  You couldn't give them away a decade ago.

Conversely, the worst car to try and make money on right now is a C5 Corvette:  https://www.roadandtrack.c​om/car-cultu​re/a32169/the-corvettes-that-dont-get-​driven-sold-or-bought/

Basic problem:  every 40 or 50 something bought a C5 in the mid to late 90s.  They are now in their 60s and 70s with bad knees and it's hard to use these cars anymore.  However, they all babied these cars.  They sat in garages and were only driven on summer Sundays.  Now, everyone wants to sell theirs, but because of that the prices for them are low.  So they won't sell them because of the low prices.  It's a market logjam.  You probably can get one for real cheap in 10 years when their owners die and they go to estate sale.

A friend of mine just inherited one of these from his father who died of a heart attack last year.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckwebb: Yeah. Anyone remember "K" cars


I worked at a shop that specialized in suspension work in the mid 90's.. we replaced a lot of parts on those POS cars.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: The Geo Metro is the pinnacle of engineering.
Prove me wro ... oh.  You proved me wrong.


My ex-wife had a metro.
Ran over a big rock and busted the coolant hose. She ran that car for three days with zero coolant in the radiator. (She didn't think big green puddles were important because he friend told her it wasn't oil, so never said anything to me)
Didn't kill the engine. Ran fine after I got the hose fixed.
 
PadreScout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 80s had good cars?  They had the grand national and......?


I'm mean, I'm sure there are others I just can't think of.  Probably.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: aungen: The Geo Metro is the pinnacle of engineering.
Prove me wro ... oh.  You proved me wrong.

My ex-wife had a metro.
Ran over a big rock and busted the coolant hose. She ran that car for three days with zero coolant in the radiator. (She didn't think big green puddles were important because he friend told her it wasn't oil, so never said anything to me)
Didn't kill the engine. Ran fine after I got the hose fixed.


At my MIL's condo, someone has a Metro.  It's beat to hell (I can't believe the board lets him park it there), but I've seen the guy drive it.  He's got to be 80.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buckwebb: Yeah. Anyone remember "K" cars


They were a nice reliant automobile.

Anyway I was doing some work at a guy's house and he was the president of some Trans Am club. At first I had a good laugh but then I got to thinking that those cars are old now and any in good shape are worthy of attention like any old car. Why should it be that only cars made pre-80ies are only be worthy of being "collectible"?
 
mjones73
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: So everything built after 1973 is garbage because of a speech about environmental responsibility that Carter gave in 1979?  Six years after the cars supposedly all became garbage?  That's some fine boomer logic at work there.


73 was about the time of the gas crisis.. that, smog requirements and increasing insurance rates pretty much ended the muscle car era as we knew it.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are definitely exceptions. I picked up an absolute beauty of an Oldsmobile, the 1982 Tornado, when I started college in '99. Found it in the back of the paper and had my dad drive me out to the boonies to haggle with the guy. Got it down to $950 in the end. Lasted me through all of college and then some.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Power windows, doors and seats, cruise control (in 1982!), programmable radio and a pretty sweet tape deck, and a v8 that could get me and 6 of my stupid friends up to 115mph on an open country road. Leisure suit not included.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

PadreScout: The 80s had good cars?  They had the grand national and......?


I'm mean, I'm sure there are others I just can't think of.  Probably.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: So Americans bought the better cars.


Depended on where you were through the 1980s.  Where I grew up, there was one small Toyota dealer about 90 miles away.  Honda or Nissan was more like 200.  So, with people who grew up in the 60s with "muh parts counter" and having to go to the dealer 3 times a year right out of the showroom, nobody bought anything but Detroit up until the early 1990s.  By that point, it was clear you could get Accord parts just about as quickly as Taurus parts even in BFE and good cars didn't need to go to the dealer shop literally ever.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
1973. Daily driver, cheap and easy to work on, runs like a champ. Does spectacular burnouts.
Fark user imageView Full Size

It also guzzles gas like a drunk at a kegger and is just as quiet.
 
