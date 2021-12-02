 Skip to content
 
(USA Today)   Omicron detected second US state after spreading at anime convention. CDC recommendations include taking a shower, going outside   (usatoday.com) divider line
bthom37
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I mean, we all figured the weebs would be the death of us all, right?

/Now I'm imagining "Don't Fear The Reaper" playing over scenes of fat nerds lying dead in a hotel ballroom, clutching their waifu pillows close, even in death
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm guessing he flew to the convention.

That plane from South Africa had a 33% infection rate inside the plane, so, now you got it for sure.
 
Charlie Chingas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Delta, omicron, what's next, the santorum variant? Side effects include "oily drippage".
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't see a weeb actually flying to another state to attend something but I haven't been a weeb myself since like the 90s so i don't know I guess.

Ninja Scroll is the best non-ghibli japanimation.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Con Rules
Youtube S7MLZuoTcQA
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
A 53k person anime convention that had extremely lax vaccination requirements

It's not just GQP governors trying to kill us.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bthom37: I mean, we all figured the weebs would be the death of us all, right?

/Now I'm imagining "Don't Fear The Reaper" playing over scenes of fat nerds lying dead in a hotel ballroom, clutching their waifu pillows close, even in death


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
electricjebus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To tell you the truth, I'm kinda surprised we're not seeing more lockdowns again.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tentacle Pr0n... not even once.
 
Funk Brothers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's really really dumb to host anime conventions the middle of a pandemic. Some that are poorly ran or the organizers are full of shiat don't even have mask mandates. The ones that do can't control people outside of the event space. They'll go into hotel rooms with 20 people without masks drinking alcohol and dancing to some Love Live! song.

BTW, Kotori is the best girl.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The OmiCon convention
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I can't see a weeb actually flying to another state to attend something but I haven't been a weeb myself since like the 90s so i don't know I guess.

Ninja Scroll is the best non-ghibli japanimation.


I live in the area and attended, I can't see traveling to another state for those things, but I live in NYC, so those things come to us, the conventions that is.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You never hear about this sort of thing happening at Furry conventions.

/because they're wearing masks
//or because the attendees don't admit that they attended
///or because they canceled their large conventions as there's a pandemic
 
Wobambo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

electricjebus: To tell you the truth, I'm kinda surprised we're not seeing more lockdowns again.


With what we're learning about long covid life expectancy, we're likely to have regerts as a nation.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obligatory....

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
53000 attended. So it is certainly everywhere by now.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bthom37: I mean, we all figured the weebs would be the death of us all, right?

/Now I'm imagining "Don't Fear The Reaper" playing over scenes of fat nerds lying dead in a hotel ballroom, clutching their waifu pillows close, even in death


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
For being some piece of sh*t, middle of nowhere, God Forsaken hell hole, Minnesota sure is responsible for a lot of f*cked up shiat.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

electricjebus: To tell you the truth, I'm kinda surprised we're not seeing more lockdowns again.


Lockdowns made sense when our only protection was social distancing. Now we have the better option of vaccinations.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bthom37: I mean, we all figured the weebs would be the death of us all, right?

/Now I'm imagining "Don't Fear The Reaper" playing over scenes of fat nerds lying dead in a hotel ballroom, clutching their waifu pillows close, even in death


Hey! That's my fetish!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, I have my next con costume picked out.

s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Luckily they were all wearing masks and headed back to their basements
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gleeman: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/S7MLZuoT​cQA?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]



FOAMY!  Holy crap, that takes me back!


The old cliche about the "Con Plague" is finally an actual plague.  What's next?  The Onion being an actual predictor of events?
 
