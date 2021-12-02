 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The company that successfully sold dirt dug up from next to a landfill as a 'miracle cure' finds itself on the trash heap of history   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Multi-level marketing, Humic acid, Facebook, Sales, Covid-denier groups, wave of direct sellers, Facebook groups of alternative health seekers, Black Oxygen Organics  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On to the next placebo!
 
soze [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Oh look, it's the same credulous morons cocking up the rest of the country. Big shocker there.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunate. Seems like it would have been an efficient way to dispose of soil from Superfund sites.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
farking the actual vax that works seems like a Miracle cure to me.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah fulvic acid extracted from peat moss is a completely nonsensical remedy for anything.
But 'Black Oxygen' is some rather slick marketing and possible band name
 
jimjays
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On the one hand, this sounds horrible and these people needed to be shut down. On the other, people spending $110 for 4 1/2 ounces of dirt deserve what they get.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
But unlike people in her new BOO Facebook group who posted miraculous testimonials of cured diseases, weight loss, clearer skin, whiter teeth, regrown hair, reclaimed energy, expelled worms and even changes in eye color (from brown to blue), Wong didn't feel like any toxins were leaving her body. In fact, she started having stomach pains.

Plot twist, they aren't expelling worms, They're shedding intestinal lining.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Some people are too stupid to live.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With Senator Oz, this will only get worse.
 
bthom37
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Imagine explaining to yourself two years ago that there are people who would rather eat literal dirt than get a vaccine.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: But unlike people in her new BOO Facebook group who posted miraculous testimonials of cured diseases, weight loss, clearer skin, whiter teeth, regrown hair, reclaimed energy, expelled worms and even changes in eye color (from brown to blue), Wong didn't feel like any toxins were leaving her body. In fact, she started having stomach pains.

Plot twist, they aren't expelling worms, They're shedding intestinal lining.


Or, you know, there are worms in the mud
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Do you think it could shrink me back to my normal size?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bthom37: Imagine explaining to yourself two years ago that there are people who would rather eat literal dirt than get a vaccine.


Why would I explain something to myself? If I need it explained I don't have the explanation and if I can explain something I don't need it explained
 
foo monkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That explains why my butthole's always so dirty.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chitownmike: shut_it_down: But unlike people in her new BOO Facebook group who posted miraculous testimonials of cured diseases, weight loss, clearer skin, whiter teeth, regrown hair, reclaimed energy, expelled worms and even changes in eye color (from brown to blue), Wong didn't feel like any toxins were leaving her body. In fact, she started having stomach pains.

Plot twist, they aren't expelling worms, They're shedding intestinal lining.

Or, you know, there are worms in the mud


So the mud giveth and the mud taketh away. It really is magic!
 
jimjays
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I sometimes talk about kids in the neighborhood and what sadistic bastards they were for convincing younger kids to eat mud pies. Who'd have ever thought they'd turn pro?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't compete with that stuff.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But how will I expel "toxins" now? Damn wish I had thought of this and sold a ton, sold the company and moved far away under a new name.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
OMG if there was ever a TLDR this is it

Is there a TLDR?

/seems like a bullshiat company selling crap products got successful and was shut down by govt Regs. Anything I miss?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My son used to sit under the tire swing and eat dirt when he was two.  He's basically a superhero now.
 
listernine
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Shake, at the wells
Glenn Close, in the Boo Box
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

listernine: Shake, at the wells
Glenn Close, in the Boo Box


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you want to eat dirt, just eat kaolin. It's at least the base for kaopectate.
 
SIGSW
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

chitownmike: bthom37: Imagine explaining to yourself two years ago that there are people who would rather eat literal dirt than get a vaccine.

Why would I explain something to myself? If I need it explained I don't have the explanation and if I can explain something I don't need it explained


Ahh
The 'ole riddle of inquiry
Clearly you can't explain it to yourself because you weren't paying attention the first time it was explained it your previous life. Something about being in a cave making shadow puppets...I can remember
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: OMG if there was ever a TLDR this is it

Is there a TLDR?

/seems like a bullshiat company selling crap products got successful and was shut down by govt Regs. Anything I miss?


You and I both missed getting in on the racket before it got shut down. Just today I walked by a couple guys behind the shopping plaza that had some sort of machine and a truck identifying them as soil samplers. I thought about asking them what they were doing as there's really nothing there but a field of weeds and I couldn't imagine the owner caring about the quality of his weeds. I should have asked. They might have been on the cusp of earning millions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My Anti-Tiger Rock still sell everywhere with follow on sales everywhere but Africa
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cure-alls cure nothing
 
knbwhite
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: My Anti-Tiger Rock still sell everywhere with follow on sales everywhere but Africa


That's funny for a couple reasons.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I should start selling my aquarium soil. It's filled with wonders. Bonus: it's got tank cleaner in it, too.
 
