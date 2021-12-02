 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Doug Stamper from House of Cards has had enough of the UN and he's not going to take it anymore   (nypost.com) divider line
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All Farking aside.  That is a disturbing picture.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn... poor Post writers.  I mean on one hand, guns, threatening those evil UN foreigners, Murika!   On the other hand, violence in the streets and holding up traffic. and it appears to be a whitish dude so the "scary brown people" angle is out.  It's no wonder that was literally the single most neutral report I've even seen out of them
 
McFarkus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yea, way behind on this, but I've been watching HoC. Just got into Season 4, so not sure if there should be a spoiler alert or not, but yes that dude looks like Doug Stamper.
And fun fact .... a buddy of mine was in S3 episode 10, just a filler. He's the really tall guy by the door.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's been a while since I've seen Steve Martin in a show. Poor guy.
nypost.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: It's been a while since I've seen Steve Martin in a show. Poor guy.
[nypost.com image 701x1024]


Steve Martin is really looking for work, it looks like.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Holding yourself hostage is a bold tactic.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nitropissering: SumoJeb: It's been a while since I've seen Steve Martin in a show. Poor guy.
[nypost.com image 701x1024]

Steve Martin is really looking for work, it looks like.


maybe he finally got around to watching Parenthood.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And the cops haven't shot him to keep him from killing himself yet?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Why does this feel right on target for 2021?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Police are working on getting him to surrender.

Why? Does New York have a people shortage I didn't know about?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Holding yourself hostage is a bold tactic.

[y.yarn.co image 400x169]


Cops:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: And the cops haven't shot him to keep him from killing himself yet?


Well, you see, he's a white guy.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

nitropissering: SumoJeb: It's been a while since I've seen Steve Martin in a show. Poor guy.
[nypost.com image 701x1024]

Steve Martin is really looking for work, it looks like.


_Only Murders in the Building_ was fun.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
OMG! SOMEONE MAKE SURE MRS. MAISEL IS OK!

/ obscure?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nitropissering: SumoJeb: It's been a while since I've seen Steve Martin in a show. Poor guy.
[nypost.com image 701x1024]

Steve Martin is really looking for work, it looks like.


Have you not heard about "Only Murders In The Building"?
 
Juc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A shotgun for suicide seems more difficult than it should be, or that guys arms are too short.
probably shoulda brought a pistol instead, or even just walk around naked if he just wants attention.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He hates cans!!! Not the UN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Shoot the hostage?
 
