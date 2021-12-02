 Skip to content
 
(Spiegel)   "One Thing We Have Learned Is that COVID Is an Asshole"   (spiegel.de) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And still there are so many people who want to be its friend and stick up for it.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Duh, why do you think we take the horse paste rectally?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
More like the virus is just a virus, it just does what it's made to do. COVID-19 deniers are the assholes who spread it around.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Surgeons battling malignant mental health issues is very frustrating.  They don't have the tools.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Coronavirus is a virus.  Don't anthropomorphize it.  The assholes are the ones you're calling "corona truthers."

Call them corona liars.  That's much more accurate.

Also, you stop trying to save them, they aren't worth the effort.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"One Thing We Have Learned Is that COVID Is an Asshole"

memegenerator.netView Full Size


/Thanks, red hatters!
 
whidbey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
corona truthers

that's a new one
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Coronavirus is a virus.


So nearly a million people in the US just... went in swimming too soon after eating and cramped to death?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
COVID is just a disease. It doesn't have intention, other than replicating itself.

I guess Germans are like Americans in that instead of blaming the people who are actually the problem, they pretend those people are just helpless victims.

The ones getting sick and dying now are not, for the most part, helpless victims. They're co-conspirators. And they're getting what they deserve for their stupidity.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey, I resent this!

I didn't go through all that effort of manufacturing this thing, injecting bats with it, then introducing pangolins to the bats, then selling the infected pangolins at a meat market in China, then jumping back to the US to convince conservatives that the virus was a hoax and anyway real men don't get viruses, and then peddling snake oil after snake oil to the ignorant masses just to have COVID take all the credit.

What about MY murderous, vengeful needs, huh?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"One Thing We Have Learned Is that COVID Is an Asshole"

Just like its country of origin.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nah, it's just a virus. It's people who value "freedom" over other people's lives that are assholes.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They were assholes long before they got covid.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: Hey, I resent this!

I didn't go through all that effort of manufacturing this thing, injecting bats with it, then introducing pangolins to the bats, then selling the infected pangolins at a meat market in China, then jumping back to the US to convince conservatives that the virus was a hoax and anyway real men don't get viruses, and then peddling snake oil after snake oil to the ignorant masses just to have COVID take all the credit.

What about MY murderous, vengeful needs, huh?


Username checks out.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nah, it's just a virus. It's Subby who values submissions and glory there of.... that be assholey.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

K.B.O. Winston: SomeAmerican: Hey, I resent this!

I didn't go through all that effort of manufacturing this thing, injecting bats with it, then introducing pangolins to the bats, then selling the infected pangolins at a meat market in China, then jumping back to the US to convince conservatives that the virus was a hoax and anyway real men don't get viruses, and then peddling snake oil after snake oil to the ignorant masses just to have COVID take all the credit.

What about MY murderous, vengeful needs, huh?

Username checks out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Coronavirus is a virus.  Don't anthropomorphize it.  The assholes are the ones you're calling "corona truthers."

Call them corona liars.  That's much more accurate.

Also, you stop trying to save them, they aren't worth the effort.


Why TF are we using the word "truth" to describe these idiots. Deniers.
 
jimjays
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: corona truthers

that's a new one


No not really. We were around 30 some years ago. I'll say it again. Look, if you have to add ingredients to your beer, you're either drinking a lousy beer or are a sissy that needs training wheels.
 
