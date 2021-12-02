 Skip to content
 
Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Teardrop Explodes, Suicide, 20/20, and The Fallout Club. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #285. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
also, christmas came early for the socalnewwaver. so thank you, very much, anonymous soul. you rock.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I is here
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here, but confused as to what day it is since WednesDie never happened.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard Siouxse on the local radio for like the second time ever on the way to work.  Made me think of this lot.

Present.

Whatcha get?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ANDizzleWI:

Present.

Whatcha get?

exactly.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ANDizzleWI: I heard Siouxse on the local radio for like the second time ever on the way to work.  Made me think of this lot.

Present.

Whatcha get?


My influence is slowly taking over the world!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warm up time...

Kwela Walk
Youtube AphwA1kULdc
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Latest The Tube upload has an Armoury Show set &  a pre-recorded live (I'm pretty sure that's an oxymoron) version of Pink Orange Red by Cocteau Twins. If I recall correctly, it was the premiere of the song.
& it's fecking gorgeous. It's at the 1 hour 8 minute mark.
The Tube (1982) S04E10
Youtube YVgeUwb4EvM
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Latest The Tube upload has an Armoury Show set &  a pre-recorded live (I'm pretty sure that's an oxymoron) version of Pink Orange Red by Cocteau Twins. If I recall correctly, it was the premiere of the song.
& it's fecking gorgeous. It's at the 1 hour 8 minute mark.
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/YVgeUwb4​EvM?start=4373]


love the armoury show. i should play them again
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure y'all saw it already, but at least one show favorite made the NPR best 50 albums list: https://www.fark.com/goto/11953​995/www​.npr.org/2021/12/01/1054318397/the-50-​best-albums-of-2021-page-1%3Futm_sourc​e%3Dfark%26utm_medium

There may be more but I'm terrible at remembering artist names if I haven't typed them out myself at least 10 times.

On another note, according to Spotify, one of my top genres was "bubble grunge". They helpfully failed to include any examples of stuff I listened to that fell into that category, or even stuff I didn't listen to in that category.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm sure y'all saw it already, but at least one show favorite made the NPR best 50 albums list: https://www.fark.com/goto/119539​95/www.npr.org/2021/12/01/1054318397/t​he-50-best-albums-of-2021-page-1%3Futm​_source%3Dfark%26utm_medium

There may be more but I'm terrible at remembering artist names if I haven't typed them out myself at least 10 times.

On another note, according to Spotify, one of my top genres was "bubble grunge". They helpfully failed to include any examples of stuff I listened to that fell into that category, or even stuff I didn't listen to in that category.


I spotted two.
Illuminati Hotties & Japanese Breakfast
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm sure y'all saw it already, but at least one show favorite made the NPR best 50 albums list: https://www.fark.com/goto/119539​95/www.npr.org/2021/12/01/1054318397/t​he-50-best-albums-of-2021-page-1%3Futm​_source%3Dfark%26utm_medium

There may be more but I'm terrible at remembering artist names if I haven't typed them out myself at least 10 times.

On another note, according to Spotify, one of my top genres was "bubble grunge". They helpfully failed to include any examples of stuff I listened to that fell into that category, or even stuff I didn't listen to in that category.

I spotted two.
Illuminati Hotties & Japanese Breakfast


yup. except the new j brekkie album is not as good as the last.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gift.
Err.. I mean present.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: I'm sure y'all saw it already, but at least one show favorite made the NPR best 50 albums list: https://www.fark.com/goto/119539​95/www.npr.org/2021/12/01/1054318397/t​he-50-best-albums-of-2021-page-1%3Futm​_source%3Dfark%26utm_medium

There may be more but I'm terrible at remembering artist names if I haven't typed them out myself at least 10 times.

On another note, according to Spotify, one of my top genres was "bubble grunge". They helpfully failed to include any examples of stuff I listened to that fell into that category, or even stuff I didn't listen to in that category.

I spotted two.
Illuminati Hotties & Japanese Breakfast


I wasn't sure about Japanese Breakfast. I couldn't remember if I had heard it on this show, or if it was just from having popped up on my playlists. I'm also bad at remembering where I heard something, or when.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lololol @ the lady slating cats.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: lololol @ the lady slating cats.


I've just tuned in so I missed that.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: lololol @ the lady slating cats.


I was amused.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ohhhhhh but +1 to her for using gobsmacked
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


about time, too ...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sup, y0?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Sup, y0?


Doing better today I hope?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Sup, y0?


How you doing today?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh hells yeah!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Perfect!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Sup, y0?


glad to have ya back mate
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Thanks, yes - still under the gun, but better head
Good enough to listen to GN&TWA etc
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"


I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wendy!


*wibble*
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Urg Looks like I may have to step out for a bit... be back hopefully shortly.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Urg Looks like I may have to step out for a bit... be back hopefully shortly.


We'll keep your chair warm for you
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*


About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.


Standard units.  Down with the metric system!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.


a person?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Uranus: Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.

a person?


Susquehanna University. It's near that hat company we daren't talk about.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.


Student's Union?
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Uranus: Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.

a person?

Susquehanna University. It's near that hat company we daren't talk about.


apparently...
"Numan himself says: 'The spoken part was about an incident that happened at Christmas (1978). It speaks for itself, S.U. was a person. The rest of it was about the theme, where you can buy friends - you hire them by the hour. They're electric. You ring up and say you want a friend for something - it can be for sex, for talking, whatever you want - and they'll send one along. The friends were all identical - a grey man in a long coat. Grey hair, all smoking a cigarette so that nobody knows what you've hired them for ... The song was basically about how life in the near future would be, a world of personal alienation. The song was inspired by living in tower blocks in England, I was feeling very depersonalised at the time.'"

TIL
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.


Significant Udder?
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Uranus: Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.

a person?

Susquehanna University. It's near that hat company we daren't talk about.


Do we not talk about it because it causes too much joy?  Or is there another reason?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.

Significant Udder?


LOL
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.

Significant Udder?


I'm still reeling that I got the first part wrong and the last part right

/as a boy, I used to think whole lotta love said at the end "SHAVE for me girl, I want to be your back door man."  Always made the song seem a little more hardcore
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: djslowdive: Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.

Significant Udder?

I'm still reeling that I got the first part wrong and the last part right

/as a boy, I used to think whole lotta love said at the end "SHAVE for me girl, I want to be your back door man."  Always made the song seem a little more hardcore


Lady Shave? (oh wait, that's Fad Gadget)
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: Madison_Smiled: Uranus: Madison_Smiled: Pista: west.la.lawyer: I still don't know that one lyric

"About other girls and _________"
I sing along with "esss eee usss"

I think it's
About little deals
And *issues*

About little deals
And S.U.s

That's from the lyric booklet. Not much help, unless someone knows what an S.U. is.

a person?

Susquehanna University. It's near that hat company we daren't talk about.

Do we not talk about it because it causes too much joy?  Or is there another reason?


What you did there, I see it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think this track is actually  better than the Piroshka album
 
