(Some Guy)   I saw a turtle, but experts now say I don't need to tell everyone about it. Not a repeat from June 9, 2006   (kslnewsradio.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That turtle has 124,000 followers on Twitter and a YouTube channel

If you watch carefully you can tell by the camera crew.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ oblig
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I report my bird sightings and you can too:  http://www.ebird.org
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a chipmunk outside my house.  I locked the door
 
Farce-Side
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw a couple of invasive European Geckos the other day at a buddy's house.  I didn't report it.  They'll have to fight with the invasive Cuban Anoles for ground. Of course, that is if the invasive Tegus don't kill us all first.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.huffingtonpost.comView Full Size

Maybe some things are better left unreported.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But when should you report a wildlife sighting of deer, moose, bears, or cougars?"

peacequarters.comView Full Size


I am not sure about deer, moose, or bears but I am pretty sure that if you spot a cougar wandering the streets that you should either call them a cab or offer them a glass of wine.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explains why they blocked my number after reporting wild ants in my kitchen.
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I tell my dog this. He doesn't listen.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: "But when should you report a wildlife sighting of deer, moose, bears, or cougars?"

[peacequarters.com image 850x637]

I am not sure about deer, moose, or bears but I am pretty sure that if you spot a cougar wandering the streets that you should either call them a cab or offer them a glass of wine.


MOM!
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that thread still going?
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, we request that you do report all Cougar sightings.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I'd like to report a gazebo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
axeeugene
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Never seen a turtle.
But I understand what you mean.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I saw one of the babies and the baby looked at me!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Never seen a turtle.
But I understand what you mean.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mock26: "But when should you report a wildlife sighting of deer, moose, bears, or cougars?"

[peacequarters.com image 850x637]

I am not sure about deer, moose, or bears but I am pretty sure that if you spot a cougar wandering the streets that you should either call them a cab or offer them a glass of wine.


I love the speckled cougar chest.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You see a turtle. You flip it on its back. It can't turn back over without your help. But you're not helping.

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: axeeugene: Never seen a turtle.
But I understand what you mean.

[Fark user image 500x223] [View Full Size image _x_]


yeah
 
