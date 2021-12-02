 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Bill had been happily married for 30 years to Candace, and they had three children. In his free time, Bill enjoyed all types of outdoor activities, reworking older cars, and home and garden projects. And then, Bill just murdered everyone   (nypost.com) divider line
63
    More: Creepy, Sheriff, William Conway Broyles, Constable, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper, County police, Nassau County, Florida, Victim, Coroner  
•       •       •

1710 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 11:48 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's spin the wheel of religious nuttery:
The Lord was calling them home
No one knows the ways of God
God works in mysterious ways
demons walk among us!
thoughts and prayers
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had to listen to church music for 23 years, I would have done worse than what this dude did.  Only so much " Michael Row the Boat Ashore" one can handle.
 
Bajtaur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What they don't say, is whether Bill was attempting to communicate with Alice without other people reading their communications.

/Candice attempted to snoop on their communications.
//Then the murders began.
///Real world cryptography word problems
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got $5 that says when they go to his browser history it's loaded with apocalyptic QAnon bullsh*t.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They'll never burn dinner again.

How is this only 2nd degree murder?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mugato: They'll never burn dinner again.

How is this only 2nd degree murder?


Yeah...
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
She probably stood up to him for the first time and told him no about something.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: If I had to listen to church music for 23 years, I would have done worse than what this dude did.  Only so much " Michael Row the Boat Ashore" one can handle.


Wings - My goat knows the bowling score
Youtube 0Sr1pkAoa-E
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UberDave: Eightballjacket: If I had to listen to church music for 23 years, I would have done worse than what this dude did.  Only so much " Michael Row the Boat Ashore" one can handle.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0Sr1pkAo​a-E]


IT MADE TONY SHALHOUB'S CAREER!
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's really hard to maintain the mental farce that Gilead demands.

It breaks many.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: If I had to listen to church music for 23 years, I would have done worse than what this dude did.  Only so much " Michael Row the Boat Ashore" one can handle.


DEEP AND WIDE ♫
DEEP AND WIDE ♫
MY MAGAZINE WELL IS DEEP AND WIDE ♫
🤪
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
time to pay the Bill
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: Let's spin the wheel of religious nuttery:
The Lord was calling them home
No one knows the ways of God
God works in mysterious ways
demons walk among us!
thoughts and prayers


Trump still hadn't arose to the thrown.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"When he asked why he didn't just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that."

Jesus farking christ
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can you imagine being the surviving son, somehow having to go forward from this?

I can't see how you even get to the post part of the PTSD.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's the NY Post so assume their primary concern is that the gun is OK and its feelings haven't been hurt.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure he was just saving his family from a life under the Biden administration.
 
That Reilly Monster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's his Parler handle?
 
robodog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I wonder if attendance is down and so the church let him go? Loss of employment is by far the #1 trigger for family destroyers, they have wrapped up their personal identity in their job and so the loss results in a psychotic break. They believe that their world is collapsing around them and so as the provider of protection for their family they feel the family is no longer safe and so will be better off dead than continuing to live in the world of horrors their mind has made up for them.
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seems like it's as simple as him wanting to commit suicide, and taking out everyone else in order to not make them have to deal with it, maybe also hoping that taking these actions would be enough to get him over his fear of killing himself. Then he still chickened out.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another good guy with a gun. Until he became the bad guy.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let me guess, he was afraid that his family wouldn't be able to handle him committing suicide so he decided he do the manly proper thing and killed him first then he wimped out on killing himself. And is what usually happens, everybody dies except him. Florida, guns, and guard. Great combination
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But he earned $600,000, has $25,000 in investments, $90,000 in real estate investment and his middle class tax rate went up $130,000 dollars.
Sad family.png
 
sniderman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shostie: I got $5 that says when they go to his browser history it's loaded with apocalyptic QAnon bullsh*t.


Or kiddie porn.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Let me guess, he was afraid that his family wouldn't be able to handle him committing suicide so he decided he do the manly proper thing and killed him first then he wimped out on killing himself. And is what usually happens, everybody dies except him. Florida, guns, and guard. Great combination


God, not guard. My iPhone is an atheist
 
goatharper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UberDave: Eightballjacket: " Michael Row the Boat Ashore"


Wings - My goat knows the bowling score
Youtube 0Sr1pkAoa-E


Can confirm: that's a turkey.

On a lighter note, the guy who used to live next door to us did the same as Bill: one day he just shot his wife and granddaughter to death for no apparent reason, then called the sheriff to come get him.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: She probably stood up to him for the first time and told him no about something.


MurphyMurphy: It's really hard to maintain the mental farce that Gilead demands.

It breaks many.


Odd.  My first thought was she said something that women had abortion rights and she had exercised her right in the past and the other two kids knew about it.
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It was their time.  God called them home.  Thoughts and prayers for the instrument of his will that will now be judged by lesser beings.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Guns are a permanent solution to many temporary problems.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sending them on to Heaven!
Heaven!
They're living with the Christ tonight!
I'm sending them on to Heaven!
Heaven!
Killing them was just right!

From the Christian Musical "Blood for Christ". All rights reserved.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
3 fewer Republican voters?

/window seat please
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Marijuana psychosis
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

robodog: I wonder if attendance is down and so the church let him go? Loss of employment is by far the #1 trigger for family destroyers, they have wrapped up their personal identity in their job and so the loss results in a psychotic break. They believe that their world is collapsing around them and so as the provider of protection for their family they feel the family is no longer safe and so will be better off dead than continuing to live in the world of horrors their mind has made up for them.


I don't think that was his full time job. His bio in the church directory says he's "worked in the Aerospace and Medical Device industries for many years."
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Livin the dream.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Shostie: I got $5 that says when they go to his browser history it's loaded with apocalyptic QAnon bullsh*t.


Hundreds of searches for gay pron.

The kids still living at home is kinda creepy.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: How is this only 2nd degree murder?


You charge them with whatever you can prove at the moment and will keep them in jail.  You don't have to charge them with everything, those charges can come at the leisure of the DA.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

indy_kid: The kids still living at home is kinda creepy.


That probably did it. One of them was apparently Autistic though so that is excusable to still be at home as an adult. Even higher functioning they may not be able to hold a job for long.
 
indylaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: 3 fewer Republican voters?

/window seat please


Presbyterians? Even odds.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mugato: How is this only 2nd degree murder?


Prosecutor can't prove premeditation. 2nd degree and "heat of passion" is pretty much a slam-dunk conviction, given he confessed to it all.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

puffy999: Mugato: They'll never burn dinner again.

How is this only 2nd degree murder?

Yeah...


My GED in law tells me 1st degree is sometimes reserved for planned out murders only, this may be a crime of passion/of the moment.

/Not a lawyer
//Nor Floridian
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Oh snap.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Marijuana psychosis


Yup. One puff'll do it.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Mugato: How is this only 2nd degree murder?

Prosecutor can't prove premeditation. 2nd degree and "heat of passion" is pretty much a slam-dunk conviction, given he confessed to it all.


In most jurisdictions the multiple victim allegations and the firearm enhancements will tack on a few hundred years to a standard 25 to life sentence.  Don't worry.  He's uber f*cked.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: "When he asked why he didn't just shoot himself, he said he was too scared to do that."

Jesus farking christ


Suicide is a sin, don't you know.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Frank's Wild Years
Youtube F3Cty-q73wk
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think she was seeing someone on the side. Kids knew about it. Shotgun rage triggered
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know we like to speculate why this guy killed his family, be it politics, religion, etc...

But sometimes people just lose their shiat, and go crazy.

Had an ex friend that was a nice guy, and pretty laid back.
One day, he lost his shiat after a fight with his girlfriend (at least that's how the story goes), and went on a shooting spree and killed three women, and one dude. His girlfriend was not one of the victims.
He said he did not even remember doing it.

He's sitting on death row in Arizona.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wonder if he had COVID, and that caused some minor strokes that altered his mind.

If I were his defense attorney, I would hit that hard. Especially in no-vax Florida.
 
AeAe
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People like this should be executed. Hang him then feed the body to ants.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.