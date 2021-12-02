 Skip to content
(BBC)   There are better places to reenact classic Blues Brothers scenes than outside a school   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially the car wreck scene, kids need to be picked up dammit.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"The new hand-shaped turkey cards are in early this year."
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh. I was hoping it would be Nazis forced to jump into the water.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hate Sheffield nazis
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, where else WOULD you go to buy children, except at a school? You wouldn't find many at an old folks' home.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well, Che Paul closed a long time ago...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ray Charles with a rifle?
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was hoping they'd be running down illinois nazis :-(
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'All sales are strictly for "slave labour" purposes only! We are NOT pimps, ya lecherous pervert!'
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They broke my watch!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A John Lee Hooker street jam would be pretty awesome
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

