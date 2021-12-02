 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Google Maps users stumped over house built in the middle of a Berlin Airport runway, Nazi theories now landing and taking off (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That theory sounds like a flight of fancy.
 
Geordiebloke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the Star falls at the first hurdle by using the aerial shot of Berlin Tegel Airport. Typical really.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They wrote an article in a supposed news paper wondering what this building was. Not actually, you know, doing their job by finding out and telling us.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use? Duh. Hillary's European Child sex slave operation HQ. WTF did you think it was?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: They wrote an article in a supposed news paper wondering what this building was. Not actually, you know, doing their job by finding out and telling us.


Or they did do 5 minutes of research, found some completely mundane and plausible explanation, realized they then had no article beyond, "Look weird place for a house" so they wrote it this way instead
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I was stationed in Giessen Germany, our base was an old Luftwaffe base. The battalion buildings and a number of others were old WWII buildings you could still see the weapons racks in the hallways that were built in to the walls. Around the city there was a lot of SS spires sticking out of the ground and tunnels running to our base from them that were flooded. Rumor was there was an underground motor pool somewhere that blocked off because of traps.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is surprisingly hard to find info about the house, whatever it is.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live on an old Luftwaffe base.  There was a Roman bridge within walking distance.  This must mean something?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resin33: They wrote an article in a supposed news paper wondering what this building was. Not actually, you know, doing their job by finding out and telling us.


remember "the national enquirer"? it's that kind of a "newspaper".
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: Use? Duh. Hillary's European Child sex slave operation HQ. WTF did you think it was?


Berlin division.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our House, in the middle of our street," does not mean blocking the roadway - something I have to remember to decode this British AF headline.
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It is not in the middle of the runway. It is in the middle of the taxi way.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'd love to see the real estate listing for that...

"Wide open spaces. Runaway views. Great Parking. Driveway for a Learjet..."
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I'd love to see the real estate listing for that...

"Wide open spaces. Runaway views. Great Parking. Driveway for a Learjet..."


,and loud.
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Also, the aerial picture of the runway in the article is not Berlin Schönefeld Airport. It is Berlin Tegel Airport. Good fact checking, Daily Star.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

luna1580: Resin33: They wrote an article in a supposed news paper wondering what this building was. Not actually, you know, doing their job by finding out and telling us.

remember "the national enquirer"? it's that kind of a "newspaper".


Except nobody took that "newspaper" seriously, whereas all of the UK "newspapers" are like this.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If it's a house in Germany that was built before 1939, there is a chance it was owned or occupied by Nazis.

Shocking.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: luna1580: Resin33: They wrote an article in a supposed news paper wondering what this building was. Not actually, you know, doing their job by finding out and telling us.

remember "the national enquirer"? it's that kind of a "newspaper".

Except nobody took that "newspaper" seriously, whereas all of the UK "newspapers" are like this.


There are several quality newspapers in the UK. The red tops are not among them.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Somaticasual: I'd love to see the real estate listing for that...

"Wide open spaces. Runaway views. Great Parking. Driveway for a Learjet..."

,and loud.


"Great for Heavy Sleepers"
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: luna1580: Resin33: They wrote an article in a supposed news paper wondering what this building was. Not actually, you know, doing their job by finding out and telling us.

remember "the national enquirer"? it's that kind of a "newspaper".

Except nobody took that "newspaper" seriously, whereas all of the UK "newspapers" are like this.


i don't think it's all of them. just all of the tabloids. and celeb gossip trash tabloids like the daily fail and the sun are just what FARK always links to. for some reason.....

like "The Guardian" is not the same as "The Daily Mail" is not the same as "The BBC". right?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Begoggle: luna1580: Resin33: They wrote an article in a supposed news paper wondering what this building was. Not actually, you know, doing their job by finding out and telling us.

remember "the national enquirer"? it's that kind of a "newspaper".

Except nobody took that "newspaper" seriously, whereas all of the UK "newspapers" are like this.

There are several quality newspapers in the UK. The red tops are not among them.


Go on then, list those quality papers. If you get above two with general agreement I'll be amazed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I now doubt the existence of airports and Berlin
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

luna1580: Begoggle: luna1580: Resin33: They wrote an article in a supposed news paper wondering what this building was. Not actually, you know, doing their job by finding out and telling us.

remember "the national enquirer"? it's that kind of a "newspaper".

Except nobody took that "newspaper" seriously, whereas all of the UK "newspapers" are like this.

i don't think it's all of them. just all of the tabloids. and celeb gossip trash tabloids like the daily fail and the sun are just what FARK always links to. for some reason.....

like "The Guardian" is not the same as "The Daily Mail" is not the same as "The BBC". right?


The red tops are full of shiat and they know it, lowest common denominator. The express, mail and independent are obvious propaganda for whomever the owner currently likes. The telegraph and the guardian are blue and red respectively, regardless of how much nose holding they have to to do. Times and FT really. BBC is good but ultimately is political as it depends on the license fee which is country by the government.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: luna1580: Begoggle: luna1580: Resin33: They wrote an article in a supposed news paper wondering what this building was. Not actually, you know, doing their job by finding out and telling us.

remember "the national enquirer"? it's that kind of a "newspaper".

Except nobody took that "newspaper" seriously, whereas all of the UK "newspapers" are like this.

i don't think it's all of them. just all of the tabloids. and celeb gossip trash tabloids like the daily fail and the sun are just what FARK always links to. for some reason.....

like "The Guardian" is not the same as "The Daily Mail" is not the same as "The BBC". right?

The red tops are full of shiat and they know it, lowest common denominator. The express, mail and independent are obvious propaganda for whomever the owner currently likes. The telegraph and the guardian are blue and red respectively, regardless of how much nose holding they have to to do. Times and FT really. BBC is good but ultimately is political as it depends on the license fee which is country by the government.


BBC is controlled by the government...
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mock26: It is not in the middle of the runway. It is in the middle of the taxi way.


No, it's in the middle of a greenspace surrounded by taxiways. And 3,000 feet from the nearest runway.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Unimpressed.

https://www.insider.com/savannah-airp​o​rt-runway-graves-cemetery-2019-10
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
In the U.S. somebody would buy it and then complain about the noise.
 
