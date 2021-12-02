 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   If you plan on fishing in the Little Chartiers Creek this week, please don't smoke   (wpxi.com) divider line
9
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The source of the gas was an underground storage container at a nearby Kwik Fill gas station. Company officials said they were working with local and state agencies to clean up the spill.

More like Kwik Empty, amirite?

/I got nuthin'
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not? That would be one surefire way to get rid of the gasoline.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't those cricks still contaminated by Alcoa runoff?
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: Why not? That would be one surefire way to get rid of the gasoline.


How quickly can we organize another MAGA boat parade?
 
non-racer X
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: Aren't those cricks still contaminated by Alcoa runoff?


Koppers...that chemical plant was about a mile from where I live now.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd question why people would want to eat anything from a river contaminated with gasoline but I've seen people fishing in grosser waters than that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: I'd question why people would want to eat anything from a river contaminated with gasoline but I've seen people fishing in grosser waters than that.


They're easier to catch when they're already dead and floating on the surface.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: I'd question why people would want to eat anything from a river contaminated with gasoline but I've seen people fishing in grosser waters than that.


I wouldn't, and most likely it isn't your best option, however as a teen I was forced to choose between hunger, theft, and tree bark.  After trying tree bark, I went to theft.  Contaminated fish might have been an option in those days.  Fortunately the lady I stole from caught me and asked what I was doing.  I told her I was so hungry, and rather than call the cops, she told me she'd leave a box of food by the door, always.  She fed me more times than I can remember.  Bless that lady.

Contaminated fish though... eeeeew.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

stray_capts: Neondistraction: I'd question why people would want to eat anything from a river contaminated with gasoline but I've seen people fishing in grosser waters than that.

I wouldn't, and most likely it isn't your best option, however as a teen I was forced to choose between hunger, theft, and tree bark.  After trying tree bark, I went to theft.  Contaminated fish might have been an option in those days.  Fortunately the lady I stole from caught me and asked what I was doing.  I told her I was so hungry, and rather than call the cops, she told me she'd leave a box of food by the door, always.  She fed me more times than I can remember.  Bless that lady.

Contaminated fish though... eeeeew.


Yes. She was a saint.
 
