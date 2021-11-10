 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Man sentenced for throwing something at police car during protest. They had concrete evidence   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Police, Civil disobedience, Law, George Allen, police vehicle, U.S. District Judge Arthur Schwab, Pittsburgh man, Legal professions  
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Treating a Hero of the Fark Progressive Brigade in such a manner is reprehensible. He should have been celebrated and a monument made in his honor (made of concrete of course).
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He could have mortarly injured someone.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The article makes it seem like he was chucking rocks but what it looks like he was trying to do was kill someone.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Brick 'em, Lou
"Did you say 'brick 'em' Chief?"
I said 'book 'em, Lou.  Keep that up and I'll bust you down to sergeant.
"I'm already a sergeant, Chief."
Good.  Bake 'em away boys.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A year and a day sentence to ensure a felony record. English Common Law is kind of messed up.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Isn't this 5x more than what capital rioters are getting for trying to kill cops and the Vice President?
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: A year and a day sentence to ensure a felony record. English Common Law is kind of messed up.


Well, as they say...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Isn't this 5x more than what capital rioters are getting for trying to kill cops and the Vice President?


yup. but he looks kind of dark and the cops arm was kind of sort of bruised
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow. Good thing he wasn't trying to overthrow the government. He might have ended up with a couple weeks in jail as opposed to a year in prison.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Wow. Good thing he wasn't trying to overthrow the government. He might have ended up with a couple weeks in jail as opposed to a year in prison.


Anyone that thinks the ding dongs on Jan 6 had a snowballs chance in hell of overthrowing anything but their own freedom can go sit in the QANON corner with the other dingbats.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kindms: sinner4ever: Isn't this 5x more than what capital rioters are getting for trying to kill cops and the Vice President?

yup. but he looks kind of dark and the cops arm was kind of sort of bruised


About that...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Wow. Good thing he wasn't trying to overthrow the government. He might have ended up with a couple weeks in jail as opposed to a year in prison.


Wasn't he though? Or at least the part of the government that he doesn't like.
 
