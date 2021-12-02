 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Apparently you're not supposed to choose "it's complicated" as your relationship status on Facebook if you're an Archbishop. Who knew?   (apnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Catholic Church, Paris Archbishop Michel Aupetit, Pope Francis, Aupetit's offer, resignation of the archbishop of Paris, Pope John Paul II, French Catholic Church, Pope Benedict XVI  
•       •       •

222 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 4:48 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is this a thing where douchebag bully's become cops and child diddlers become priest.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Archbishop on Facebook?
Archbishop has updated his location to 'in the Rectory'
Father Mayeye:  Giggity
 
Uzzah
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The guy takes Jesus into his mouth multiple times a week.  What other relationship status covers that?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Uzzah: The guy takes Jesus into his mouth multiple times a week.  What other relationship status covers that?


He wouldn't be the first one to nail Jesus.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For fark's sake, just let priests get married already. The celibacy thing is bullshiat unsupported by scripture anyway.
 
gregario
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NobleHam: For fark's sake, just let priests get married already. The celibacy thing is bullshiat unsupported by scripture anyway.


Beat me to it.

/heh
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.