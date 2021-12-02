 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Another way to save the planet: Mushroom leather   (theguardian.com) divider line
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Vegan leather alternative isn't just the hot fashion must-have - it could teach us about consumption and waste"

I'll eat your lentils, but if you expect me to farking learn something, I'll know you're crazy.

/ROLL COAL
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty cool, but it won't have an impact on beef farming.  Cows are grown for meat and dairy. Leather is just a byproduct.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And if you're starving, you can boil your shoes and make mushroom soup!
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these those fungus tokens everyone is talking about?
 
Dels
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But mushroom leather is the name of my TFG themed tribute band!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: It's pretty cool, but it won't have an impact on beef farming.  Cows are grown for meat and dairy. Leather is just a byproduct.


It seems like leather is also a driver for cattle farming.

https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/17/cl​i​mate/leather-seats-cars-rainforest.htm​l
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it has the durability of leather, then they've got a fortune on their hands.  If not, it's just another synthetic.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The scientists behind fashion's new latest must-have - the "mushroom leather" handbag - believe that mycelium, a material grown from fungi which can be engineered to look and feel like calfskin or sheepskin, could help save the planet."

Seems like they don't believe anything, they have reproducible evidence.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's biodegradable?

Sounds like it might not be the thing to make shoes out of, then.

/still waiting for durable synthetic leather
//leather from roadkill or deer culling is probably the most vegan that we can get at this point
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer real leather and real wool (and real cotton and real linen and wood/bone/tin/rubber for buttons, no modern artificial fibers or plastics), thank you very much.  And it helps the sheep, because too much fur is very uncomfortable for sheep.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xythero: It's pretty cool, but it won't have an impact on beef farming.  Cows are grown for meat and dairy. Leather is just a byproduct.


True, but with vat-grown meat on the horizon, it would fill any gaps left by reduced cattle slaughter
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And waste all that meat?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leather made from people is just as ethical and earth saving.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegan Black Metal Chef Episode 1 Pad Thai
Youtube CeZlih4DDNg


Finally, the meal can match the garb!
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When PAGANs start wearing 'shroom leather, I'm in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lemme see what it looks like after a 70mph slide across asphalt and I'll tell you if it's a replacement or not.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monocultured: "The scientists behind fashion's new latest must-have - the "mushroom leather" handbag - believe that mycelium, a material grown from fungi which can be engineered to look and feel like calfskin or sheepskin, could help save the planet."

Seems like they don't believe anything, they have reproducible evidence.


I carry with me a large leather bag filled with skepticism that I open when "this could save the planet" and other potential game changers come up.

They say "the material can be grown in trays in a few weeks" and "which can be engineered", but they don't explain ANY of the process between fungus in a tray to bad-ass biker jacket on a rich socialite's back.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this story turns out to be true, I'll eat my shirt
 
Crackers Don't Matter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very interesting!  I would give it a shot. I love mushrooms and I don't eat beef.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crackers Don't Matter: I would give it a shot.


Be careful.  They say it replaces leather, not Kevlar(tm).
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's going to become a haute couture thing and rich women will be paying a small fortune for designer fungus purses, coats, and skirts.

Call me when it's something I can buy on my meager budget and we'll talk.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blasterz: Lemme see what it looks like after a 70mph slide across asphalt and I'll tell you if it's a replacement or not.


And how well it will stand up as work boots and protective aprons and gloves.  There's s reason why leather is so widespread.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mushroom leather?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I'd rather have mushroom leather over a leathery mushroom
 
LograyX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mushroom Leather?  How'd they find the name of my sex tape.

As an amateur leatherworker, I'd be happy if it's similar to actual leather in toughness and malleability. Also...if it was cheaper.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the Hermes bag is certainly a great way to put the product out there on a small scale introduction, scaled up it certainly has far more significant applications outside of being a "leather" alternative.  This is the kind of thinking we need to use in replacing the omnipresent use of plastics as packaging materials.  We need to get creative quickly and ween ourselves from the plastics teat.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: While the Hermes bag is certainly a great way to put the product out there on a small scale introduction, scaled up it certainly has far more significant applications outside of being a "leather" alternative.  This is the kind of thinking we need to use in replacing the omnipresent use of plastics as packaging materials.  We need to get creative quickly and ween ourselves from the plastics teat.


Would mushroom leather provide sanitary seals for food and health products?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like an application of transglutamates. Pour enough meat glue into your protein rich slurry and it doesn't care if you started with mushrooms or cow spines, it'll cross link and polymerize whatever you had in there.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to save the planet when only 1% of the population can afford the "planet saving object". 
If one wants to make an impact, it must be available to the masses.
It may one day trickle down to a lowlife like me, but we'll see how long that takes.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the SO a full black leather and chaps for his motorcycle riding. But he exchanged them for carhartt that's thicker and more protective for riding and the ones I got "well, their nice theater'. However he's not riding now because his bike has thrown a drive shaft among other problems and it looks like it won't be repaired anytime soon. Which suits me just fine that thing scares the fark out of me.
 
Randrew
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: We need to get creative quickly and ween ourselves from the plastics teat


I wonder why corn starch packing material hasn't progressed any further than packing peanuts.  Possibly because it's not practical to form into corner pads and other custom shapes at or near the point of shipping.  I cringe each time I receive a heavy-ish piece of kit that is well-protected in its box by 5 pounds of laminated, closed-cell plastic foam padding.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Rimworld pawns would make mushroom leather.  But only when they ran out of raiders to turn into clothing.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Leather made from people is just as ethical and earth saving.


Pay me now and you can have my hide when I'm done with it.
 
Randrew
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Uchiha_Cycliste: Leather made from people is just as ethical and earth saving.

Pay me now and you can have my hide when I'm done with it.


Won't work.  You're too thin skinned.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But Devilstrand requires 10 plants skill do grow, do enough people have that?

/I know OptionC already made the Rimworld call out, dammit.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No, Mario, don't turn them into leather!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: Uchiha_Cycliste: Leather made from people is just as ethical and earth saving.

Pay me now and you can have my hide when I'm done with it.


So, we tanned his hide when he died, Clyde.

1963 HITS ARCHIVE: Tie Me Kangaroo Down, Sport - Rolf Harris
Youtube 87Pnead96bA
 
Randrew
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: No, Mario, don't turn them into leather!

[i.ytimg.com image 325x182]


Luigi would turn them into a nice linguini and turtle dish.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't know why but I can't taste mushrooms. They are just rubbery lumps if cooked and styrofoam if not. I've asked mushroom lovers to describe the taste but no one seems to want to or be able to. I had a college biology teacher say they are "woody." So, like bark or a 2x4,?

As far as wearing the MN, I've never owned "leathers" ala Fonzie or Easy Rider. Just not a look for me, and the price: no.

My ex, after 9 years, suddenly developed an S&M lifestyle and wanted me to start wearing leather straps & jock and stuff. Thus, the process of breaking apart. I knew he was cheating when one day he was bleeding from his, well, backside, and that kind of sex had never been part of or repertoire, nor had he asked about it. I think of him when I see leather and wonder what caused the major shift in his life. One day, he dropped off the cats we shared custody of and I never saw him again. He sold his condo and disappeared. I know he was at his parents funerals, and his brother's from the obits. If he's still alive, he's 66. His name isn't common but I can find 5 of him in different states and no social media. He's a CAD draftsman and has patents, so he's not computer illiterate. In fact, we took night classes in computer programming together long ago and far away. I just wish I knew why the sudden craze in communication. I accepted the breakup and let him go. I just hope he's okay? Ach, well, eh?

Hmm. Mushroom leather. I wonder if it has a taste? Is it softer and not as hot to wear? The leathers I tried, like for my 1974 Honda 350, just had me sweating. I sold them with the bike. In California, unless on Winter nights in the desert, they were mostly heavy & sweaty. Maybe they are lighter? A good pair of gloves might be useful. This is interesting but I doubt it'll catch on. There's a mystique to leather by some. I don't get it. Just as I can't taste mushrooms. Maybe I can but no one can describe what I'm tasting to me. I don't get the fascination with mushrooms in cooking, now wearing. And I've never tried the magic ones, and not sure I want to.

I've always been for the legalization of pot and other drugs, but I've never tried pot, either. If someone used them to creat clothing, would the hallucinogens be able to be absorbed by contact with the skin? I know it wouldn't be accidental, just wonder if it would work.

Trippin' in a leather mushroom jock. Hmm. Sadly, I know more than my ex who might want to try. Still, maybe this will open a new industry for other vegan clothing. My In-Laws have a dairy and another BiL is a knacker (good Teamster job but ...). Wouldn't need him for an asparagus clothing rancher.

Who knew mushrooms had so many connections in my mind? Ach, well. Not against mushroom leather.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Made from rich Corinthian mushrooms
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Mushroom leather

Sounds like Hobbit Metal.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I guess now we know what the mohels do with the tips.

"Sure, it's a wallet now, but rub it a bit and it will be a duffel bag."
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Boomerang - Mushroom Belt - John Witherspoon
Youtube EdZibj27Z5o
 
Randrew
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: I can't taste mushrooms. Maybe I can but no one can describe what I'm tasting to me.


Go to an international grocery and buy some straight monosodium glutamate (MSG).  Fetch a potted house plant near to you.  Pour a small amount of MSG on a paper towel.

Now... stick a finger up your asshole, then dip that fingertip first in the potted plant's soil, then in the MSG and lastly in your mouth.

There, that's the base flavor of mushrooms.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Explodo: If it has the durability of leather, then they've got a fortune on their hands.  If not, it's just another synthetic.


Modern synthetics are more durable than leather. Its why they put synthetics on the sides of seats where they crumple in vehicles instead of leather in most vehicles. Its why you see the phrase leather seating areas or leather appointed seating. One issue with most synthetics is they are petroleum derived at least partially.
 
