(Guardian)   The most unusual movie sex scenes - ranked. Sure, "Team America's" marionettes are on there, but "The Lion King?"   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Giggity, Human sexual behavior, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Moonraker, Orgasm, Masturbation, sex life of its hero, John Cameron Mitchell  
posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 02 Dec 2021 at 11:20 AM



68 Comments
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, they have The Counselor for sex with a car.  They missed a UK entry, however (NSFW)
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Ok, they have The Counselor for sex with a car.  They missed a UK entry, however (NSFW)


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They Live had a pretty weird one.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer Joe; the fried chicken scene
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a feeling that Lion King scene was a really important moment in the lives of a lot of furries.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Thankskilling has to be up there.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fails w/o Top Gun.
Tom Cruise gets it on with a woman named Charlie, shortly after bumping into her dressed as a man. Charlie was played by lesbian actress.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, Moonraker might make my top five Bond movies list. Fark the haters.

/ only ones I haven't seen are the Dalton films
// will get around to them eventually
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last tango
Drive angry(even though just for a few seconds)

Leaving Las Vegas
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The inclusion of the Heady Lamarrgasm justified the existence of the list. What a remarkable scene, particularly for 1933!
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched the scene from Ecstasy and I have to assume that that was also the scene that "Batman" was born!

Also, what about the Happytime Murders? Too similar to Team America?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Requiem for a Dream, Ass to Ass scene, anyone?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The list is white middle-class inoffensive bullshiat.  Antichrist had the weirdest sex scene I've ever seen, ad it's not on the list.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: I watched the scene from Ecstasy and I have to assume that that was also the scene that "Batman" was born!

Also, what about the Happytime Murders? Too similar to Team America?

[Fark user image image 425x240]


Google "let our puppets fark"
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
geekvibesnation.comView Full Size


Crash.  The good one.  Not that POS with the same name from 2004.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just Guessing:
Howard the Duck
Enemy at the Gates
Moving Violations
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: They Live had a pretty weird one.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
koinbahd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Enemy at the Gates' sex scene was pretty weird.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fallingcow: Also, Moonraker might make my top five Bond movies list. Fark the haters.

/ only ones I haven't seen are the Dalton films
// will get around to them eventually


The Dalton films are fun and a little quirky at times.  Timothy was a really good Bond, IMO.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Fails w/o Top Gun.
Tom Cruise gets it on with a woman named Charlie, shortly after bumping into her dressed as a man. Charlie was played by lesbian actress.


Also, the shirtless volleyball scene. Sure, they didn't show it onscreen, but they were farking each other with their eyes.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Also, Moonraker might make my top five Bond movies list. Fark the haters.

/ only ones I haven't seen are the Dalton films
// will get around to them eventually


FTA:  My god, what's Bond doing?" splutters a top diplomat. "I think he's attempting re-entry, sir" says Q - one of the most cringe-making final gags in Bond history.

F*CK OFF.  That was a great line.  Easy, maybe.  But great.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
www4.pictures.zimbio.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Airplane! (1980) - Otto Pilot gets a BJ
Youtube WMhYl74vw2c
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Requiem for a Dream, Ass to Ass scene, anyone?


That scene was too disturbing...I only watched Jennifer Connelly being naked about a hundred times, it was too disturbing for more. ;)
 
bbmaru
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fallingcow: I have a feeling that Lion King scene was a really important moment in the lives of a lot of furries.


Was Simba banging his sister, half-sister or cousin?   Cuz yes, yes he was..
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
List is a total fail because it omits the ultimate bizarre sex scenes from the 2007 classic Teeth.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0780622/​
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, it was weird alright.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Just Guessing:
Howard the Duck
Enemy at the Gates
Moving Violations


Our first guess didn't even make the list.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The sex scene in Emile, where she has that creepy look on her face. No I will not look for a gif.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Porky's

"Why do they call you Lassie?"
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fallingcow: I have a feeling that Lion King scene was a really important moment in the lives of a lot of furries.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
#6, i mean the biggest reason to have a fortune in the first place is never having to get farked by some strange beast in the woods.
but i could be wrong.
also, showing some age here but really: Barbarella!  it had handies, and a huge sex organ.
 
buntz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baka-san: buntz: I watched the scene from Ecstasy and I have to assume that that was also the scene that "Batman" was born!

Also, what about the Happytime Murders? Too similar to Team America?

[Fark user image image 425x240]

Google "let our puppets fark"


Google it??  I have a VHS copy (on the same tape as a copy of Flesh Gordon)!!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image image 475x232]


Lust because

|[MST3K]| Crow T. Robot Presents: Oh Kim Cattrall!
Youtube jVMb5QN9TS8
 
Petey4335
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
JUST because.

Ok fine, Iphone. I'll forgive you. That works
 
Dwedit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Really? No mention of Ted?
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Freshman year, myself and maybe 7 or so friends were watching team america in the lounge on our floor in the dorm. Another guy on our floor walks by RIGHT as the sex scene starts, sees it, and immediately storms into the lounge asking us what the fark we were watching. We told him it was team america, by the guys that make south park, and he immediately relaxed (as if that magically made it no longer weird) goes "oh okay", and strolls out. Not really csb, but it still makes me chuckle everytime I think of it.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [geekvibesnation.com image 525x295]

Crash.  The good one.  Not that POS with the same name from 2004.


"Maybe next time."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sleze: mrparks: They Live had a pretty weird one.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 268x268]


I just linked that in a previous thread today
https://www.aznude.com/mrskin/cibbyda​n​yla/theylive/they_live-danyla1-hi.html​

NSFW, obv.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: kbronsito: Fails w/o Top Gun.
Tom Cruise gets it on with a woman named Charlie, shortly after bumping into her dressed as a man. Charlie was played by lesbian actress.

Also, the shirtless volleyball scene. Sure, they didn't show it onscreen, but they were farking each other with their eyes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I thought of Crash.  People who have sex right after having a car accident with major injuries.

Blue Velvet was pretty crazy.  And surely Cronenberg should be on the list for something.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: [geekvibesnation.com image 525x295]

Crash.  The good one.  Not that POS with the same name from 2004.


Shakes tiny fist.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
d2e111jq13me73.cloudfront.netView Full Size


Merchant Ivory's film, "Room with a View".  The scene where Lucy Honeychurch and her fiance, Cecil Vyse, comes across the Reverend Mr. Beebe, George and her brother swimming in the nude.  If I recall correctly, her fiance flees but Lucy feeling a bit randy stays for a bit of gang bang or "en flagrante delicto" action.

Or maybe my memory is a bit off about the film.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One more. How could anyone forget the atrocity that was Lawnmower Man?

The Lawnmower Man sex scene
Youtube sYkgWJzJ6fE
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CptnSpldng: ChrisDe: kbronsito: Fails w/o Top Gun.
Tom Cruise gets it on with a woman named Charlie, shortly after bumping into her dressed as a man. Charlie was played by lesbian actress.

Also, the shirtless volleyball scene. Sure, they didn't show it onscreen, but they were farking each other with their eyes.

[Fark user image image 600x820]


God I miss Hark A Vagrant so much, Kate Beaton is brilliant.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fallingcow: I have a feeling that Lion King scene was a really important moment in the lives of a lot of furries.


If only we'd known back then we might have been able to stop it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why does everyone forget about the lesbian orgy scene from Steel Magnolias?! Oh right no one actually watched it
 
