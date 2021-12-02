 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Two handbags stolen from a Cary, NC boutique store   (wral.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Theft, Associated Press reports, lot of people, Larceny, large thefts, high-end bags, Associated Press, Surveillance video  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well Christmas presents don't grow on trees.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You take the blonde, and I'll take the one in the turban.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the heck steals handbags?
 
elkboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Who the heck steals handbags?


Same guy that throws shoes.

/honestly
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's not a lot of supply right now, so the resale market -- a lot of these bag go for more than retail," said Denny. "A Chanel bag is selling right now in store for $4,300 can be sold on resale market for $5,500."

Wrong. There's tons of supply for fancy bags. They simply withhold supply to ramp up demand and jack up the prices. 

https://www.npr.org/sections/money/20​1​5/12/25/460870534/episode-672-bagging-​a-birkin
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Who the heck steals handbags?


People who plan to black market them?
 
Maynard G. Muskievote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elkboy: Valter: Who the heck steals handbags?

Same guy that throws shoes.

/honestly


c.tenor.comView Full Size

I understood that reference.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Wrong. There's tons of supply for fancy bags. They simply withhold supply to ramp up demand and jack up the prices. 

https://www.npr.org/sections/money/201​5/12/25/460870534/episode-672-bagging-​a-birkin


The DeBeers business model. Except even dumber.
 
Tall_Wookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least you didn't get shot for allegedly stealing a toolbox from walmart in your wheelchair.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bags aren't made from scarce raw materials or by experts with doctorates in handbaggery. They're constructed in sweatshops across Asia. You're paying for $80 in material, $40 in labor, and $4000 in branding. Luxury items are stupid except for conspicuous consumption.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Valter: Who the heck steals handbags?


And amazing how they knew exactly which ones to take - and in just 30 seconds.  Almost... almost, like it was and inside job/insurance scam.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"J'adore Boutique?"

Name something in French and you can charge double. See also: Prêt à Manger
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did the news station speed up the robbery video so it looks like a Benny Hill bit?

I had the sound off, were they playing Yakety Sax?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Because it was two, you see...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trippdogg: And amazing how they knew exactly which ones to take - and in just 30 seconds.  Almost... almost, like it was and inside job/insurance scam.


Yeah it's just so hard for burglars to show up a couple days before and look at price tags.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: The bags aren't made from scarce raw materials or by experts with doctorates in handbaggery. They're constructed in sweatshops across Asia. You're paying for $80 in material, $40 in labor, and $4000 in branding. Luxury items are stupid except for conspicuous consumption.



It's more complicated than that.  The high end brands (Prada, LV, etc) have sourced some low end stuff - think keychains or other similar small stuff for Asian production.  Handbags in the 1000 buck range and far in excess of that will still be made in Italy, but could also be in lower cost places in Eastern Europe.  The higher the dollar item, most likely still in Italy.

This depends on the brand but shifting a production of high dollar items to China or SE Asia is risky.  They can keep it on the lowdown but if consumers find out, it's a very bad look for the brand.

In my former career, I did a due diligence review of the higher end brand Bally for a company that wanted to buy them.  At least in 2010, they only third party sourced from China on the small stuff.

I will admit that the percentage of goods produced in China or SE Asia will only increase.  But you are gonna plunk down a couple grand for a Prada bag it damn well better not be from China.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i love the way "value" is calculated.


I am a retailer.
I put product on the shelf, and i set the price, you know, costs + my arbitrary profit desires.
And now after the product is stolen or destroyed, the value was exactly what the retailer set price at.


good thing the retailers al now the real value of these thigns for us or we might be getting ripped off.
 
King Something
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The actual "stealing" part of the grand plan was easy. They just had to Carry the loot out of the store.
 
dryknife
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Do they have Certificates of Authenticity?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is that town still called
Containment
Area for
Relocated
Yankees (or Yuppies)?
 
SMB2811
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Maynard G. Muskievote: [Fark user image 320x320]


The way Durham is going you can easily get your wish.
 
