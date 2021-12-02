 Skip to content
(EurekAlert)   Florida's Indian River lagoon, not unlike the state itself, is a farking cesspool   (eurekalert.org) divider line
    More: Florida, Water pollution, Water, Sewage treatment, Wastewater, Florida Atlantic University, Hydrology, Florida's Indian River Lagoon, water quality  
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DON'T EAT THE BROWN BASS!!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe stop overpopulating a swamp?

Just a thought. Proceed with killing yourselves.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That cesspool fux?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: DON'T EAT THE BROWN BASS!!


Baby Ruth Bass still okay to eat. Maybe.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One of the few good Florida memories I have is sailing on a friend's Hobie Cat on the Indian river, watching a pod of dolphins herd a school of bait fish into a ball, then feed on them. The speed and fury of the feeding dolphins was spectacular. Then when they were done eating, they came over and played with the Hobie Cat, swimming between the hulls and right off the bow. The best way to enjoy Florida is on a boat, 'cause the land parts mostly suck.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Southern and Central Florida is a giant farking swamp.

What do they expect?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Septic systems don't work well when the leach field and water table are touching.  What a surprise.

Also, if sucralose is making its way into the water because it breaks down so poorly, just think of all of the pharmaceuticals making it in, too.

/human sewage really needs to be filtered better before discharge
 
cwheelie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
parts of Florida are very nice - the parts without the Floridiots
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cwheelie: parts of Florida are very nice - the parts without the Floridiots


And the part where my mommy lives. The rest can burn in a fire.
 
