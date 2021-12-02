 Skip to content
(AP News)   Demon who murdered seniors and a child by running them down with his car says he feels "demonized"   (apnews.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America; where you can't get help for mental illness but you can get a driver's license.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no doctor talking guy, but he looks like one of the many schizophrenic time bombs out there that has been poorly handled for twenty years or so.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mental health care costs money.Ronald Reagan had a way of shutting that whole thing down.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Someone who kills 6 people and injures dozens more is being demonized.  Imagine that.

Now, I get it.  If this is truly a mental health issue -- and it's hard to imagine someone who does something like this not being farked in the head in some way -- then yes, this is something that needs to be addressed.  And this sort of thing has been needing to be addressed for a long, long ass time, along with the American healthcare system in general, which is broken to a degree that beggars belief.  Granted, I'm Canadian, where the healthcare system is, if not perfect by any means, still a damn sight better, so my view of the American healthcare system is pretty skewed, but I don't think many would disagree that it's objectively a dumpster fire.

America needs universal healthcare, and that includes mental health.  And it has the means to do it and save a ton of money in the process.  But Republicans loathe the idea, and democrats are too afraid of upsetting bipartisanship with a party that wants nothing to do with bipartisanship to do anything themselves even when they do have a significant enough majority to get it passed.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm no doctor talking guy, but he looks like one of the many schizophrenic time bombs out there that has been poorly handled for twenty years or so.


There's more to it than just being 'schizophrenic'.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I just feel like I'm being monster - demonized," Brooks said, according to the Fox report.

Monster-demonization is a growing problem that we as a society must address.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Someone who kills 6 people and injures dozens more is being demonized.  Imagine that.

Now, I get it.  If this is truly a mental health issue -- and it's hard to imagine someone who does something like this not being farked in the head in some way -- then yes, this is something that needs to be addressed.  And this sort of thing has been needing to be addressed for a long, long ass time, along with the American healthcare system in general, which is broken to a degree that beggars belief.  Granted, I'm Canadian, where the healthcare system is, if not perfect by any means, still a damn sight better, so my view of the American healthcare system is pretty skewed, but I don't think many would disagree that it's objectively a dumpster fire.

America needs universal healthcare, and that includes mental health.  And it has the means to do it and save a ton of money in the process.  But Republicans loathe the idea, and democrats are too afraid of upsetting bipartisanship with a party that wants nothing to do with bipartisanship to do anything themselves even when they do have a significant enough majority to get it passed.


We are a nation of 325 million head cases - most of whom are barely functional meat popsicles - and the remainder are one bad day from going postal. There aren't enough shrinks in the world to help what we need help with. Reagan just saw the writing on the wall and put that dog down when he had the chance.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Weird, I just woke up from a nightmare where I watched some asshole run over my senior Mom.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mental health care costs money.Ronald Reagan had a way of shutting that whole thing down.


Hank Hill:  Well, ya see? He wanted to win the cold war.  That's why he took away your mental health care.

/Not even a close quote
//qulose cote
///Klose Klote
 
kab
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ah, so the excuse has been arrived at.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: America; where you can't get help for mental illness but you can get a driver's license.


Cute meme, but he'd been in a mental hospital, and was on medication, but had been choosing not to take it.

Meanwhile, his 50-page rap sheet includes domestic violence, attempted firearm murder, "suffocation and strangulation," resisting arrest using a car, a previous incident of running people down with his car, and he's a child sex offender, who walked out on his own 3-month-old despite tearful testimony to a judge about wanting to give his kids a father like he'd never had.

We can thank JFK for the fact that this guy wasn't permanently institutionalized in his teens.
 
thegreatmurgatroid
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Militant racist BLM supporter who posted about killing white people and committed a deadly act of domestic terrorism and everyone here is all "Muh mental health Ronald Reagan"

lol. Please never change.
 
red230
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Someone who kills 6 people and injures dozens more is being demonized.  Imagine that.

Now, I get it.  If this is truly a mental health issue -- and it's hard to imagine someone who does something like this not being farked in the head in some way -- then yes, this is something that needs to be addressed.  And this sort of thing has been needing to be addressed for a long, long ass time, along with the American healthcare system in general, which is broken to a degree that beggars belief.  Granted, I'm Canadian, where the healthcare system is, if not perfect by any means, still a damn sight better, so my view of the American healthcare system is pretty skewed, but I don't think many would disagree that it's objectively a dumpster fire.

America needs universal healthcare, and that includes mental health.  And it has the means to do it and save a ton of money in the process.  But Republicans loathe the idea, and democrats are too afraid of upsetting bipartisanship with a party that wants nothing to do with bipartisanship to do anything themselves even when they do have a significant enough majority to get it passed. of losing money from the pharmaceutical industry.


FTFY
 
photosandmusic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let's ask the victims how they are feeling about this.... oh wait...6 of them can't comment...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Psychopusher: Someone who kills 6 people and injures dozens more is being demonized.  Imagine that.

Now, I get it.  If this is truly a mental health issue -- and it's hard to imagine someone who does something like this not being farked in the head in some way -- then yes, this is something that needs to be addressed.  And this sort of thing has been needing to be addressed for a long, long ass time, along with the American healthcare system in general, which is broken to a degree that beggars belief.  Granted, I'm Canadian, where the healthcare system is, if not perfect by any means, still a damn sight better, so my view of the American healthcare system is pretty skewed, but I don't think many would disagree that it's objectively a dumpster fire.

America needs universal healthcare, and that includes mental health.  And it has the means to do it and save a ton of money in the process.  But Republicans loathe the idea, and democrats are too afraid of upsetting bipartisanship with a party that wants nothing to do with bipartisanship to do anything themselves even when they do have a significant enough majority to get it passed.

We are a nation of 325 million head cases - most of whom are barely functional meat popsicles - and the remainder are one bad day from going postal. There aren't enough shrinks in the world to help what we need help with. Reagan just saw the writing on the wall and put that dog down when he had the chance.


This is what happens without the draft, and war.  Sure you get all those young lives back, but then you have to watch as some of them veer off into this.  No pun intended.  Seriously.

Seriously.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: We can thank JFK for the fact that this guy wasn't permanently institutionalized in his teens.


Yeah?  Ya' think his sister's lobotomy had something to do with it?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"We're so sorry that you've been demonized, and we will correct that.  As it turns out there is only one way to counteract that.  We spoke with the Pope, and good news, you're going to be canonized. The bad news, however..."
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm really feeling it, today.
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Someone who kills 6 people and injures dozens more is being demonized.  Imagine that.

Now, I get it.  If this is truly a mental health issue -- and it's hard to imagine someone who does something like this not being farked in the head in some way -- then yes, this is something that needs to be addressed.  And this sort of thing has been needing to be addressed for a long, long ass time, along with the American healthcare system in general, which is broken to a degree that beggars belief.  Granted, I'm Canadian, where the healthcare system is, if not perfect by any means, still a damn sight better, so my view of the American healthcare system is pretty skewed, but I don't think many would disagree that it's objectively a dumpster fire.

America needs universal healthcare, and that includes mental health.  And it has the means to do it and save a ton of money in the process.  But Republicans loathe the idea, and democrats are too afraid of upsetting bipartisanship with a party that wants nothing to do with bipartisanship to do anything themselves even when they do have a significant enough majority to get it passed.


Your view isn't skewed, our system is absolutely insane. It's the accidental result of government price controls during WW2 where large employers had their prices frozen for years and hence their employees wages. To allow a backdoor way to increase wages they asked if they could provide medical coverage as pre-tax compensation and were allowed to. 80 years later the system is entrenched because there are billions per year to be made as middleman between employers and healthcare providers so anything that threatens that is demonized even though the people voting against change are those who would most benefit from it (poor rural people mostly).
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: BigNumber12: We can thank JFK for the fact that this guy wasn't permanently institutionalized in his teens.

Yeah?  Ya' think his sister's lobotomy had something to do with it?


That's a good point, perfect is definitely the enemy of good.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Uneducated Conservatives on Twitter were derping to each other about him being an actual demon, and needing to engage in "spiritual warfare" against it, so he has been demonized, but not in the way he means.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: America; where you can't get help for mental illness but you can get a driver's license.


And in many states, a gun license.
 
GnomePaladin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Psychopusher: Someone who kills 6 people and injures dozens more is being demonized.  Imagine that.

Now, I get it.  If this is truly a mental health issue -- and it's hard to imagine someone who does something like this not being farked in the head in some way -- then yes, this is something that needs to be addressed.  And this sort of thing has been needing to be addressed for a long, long ass time, along with the American healthcare system in general, which is broken to a degree that beggars belief.  Granted, I'm Canadian, where the healthcare system is, if not perfect by any means, still a damn sight better, so my view of the American healthcare system is pretty skewed, but I don't think many would disagree that it's objectively a dumpster fire.

America needs universal healthcare, and that includes mental health.  And it has the means to do it and save a ton of money in the process.  But Republicans loathe the idea, and democrats are too afraid of upsetting bipartisanship with a party that wants nothing to do with bipartisanship to do anything themselves even when they do have a significant enough majority to get it passed.

We are a nation of 325 million head cases - most of whom are barely functional meat popsicles - and the remainder are one bad day from going postal. There aren't enough shrinks in the world to help what we need help with. Reagan just saw the writing on the wall and put that dog down when he had the chance.


Translation:  We can't help everyone, so we shouldn't try to help anyone.

Why is perfect always the enemy of good these days?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well..if the shoe fits
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Lambskincoat: I'm no doctor talking guy, but he looks like one of the many schizophrenic time bombs out there that has been poorly handled for twenty years or so.

There's more to it than just being 'schizophrenic'.


Sure, there are over 20 million cases of it and we're definitely not seeing 20 million crimes.  You can certainly exacerbate it by leaving it untreated - even for a period of time.
You can make it worse by being poor and  by not having access to treatment.

It doesn't help living among people who are ignorant or tolerant of its signs - in that they are not able to support wellness or don't recognize someone's actions as a symptom of being unwell.   Friends relatives or neighbors don't understand how to help someone who can function perfectly in so many ways but may shun someone or flee when being offered support.

/Is this guy's case even that?  I'm aware of the result, I'm not aware of the cause(s)
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Pinche Mateo: America; where you can't get help for mental illness but you can get a driver's license.

Cute meme, but he'd been in a mental hospital, and was on medication, but had been choosing not to take it.

Meanwhile, his 50-page rap sheet includes domestic violence, attempted firearm murder, "suffocation and strangulation," resisting arrest using a car, a previous incident of running people down with his car, and he's a child sex offender, who walked out on his own 3-month-old despite tearful testimony to a judge about wanting to give his kids a father like he'd never had.

We can thank JFK for the fact that this guy wasn't permanently institutionalized in his teens.


Sometimes I think context matters.  And in this context, society would have a catapult for launching jack-holes like this into a wall of spikes, with rewards based on how close the executioner got to the middle of the target. and prizes for the families of the dead who could bet on what pieces would fly off when he hit.

This is not demonizing, this is entertainment and healing for everyone!

Right ...?
Right?
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "I just feel like I'm being monster - demonized," Brooks said, according to the Fox report.

Monster-demonization is a growing problem that we as a society must address.


I was just saying this exact thing the other day.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: Translation:  We can't help everyone, so we shouldn't try to help anyone.

Why is perfect always the enemy of good these days?


Because, for some strange reason, these people are victimized in institutional environments. I can't say for sure why, but I have to imagine it's quite similar to how Facebook moderators have PTSD from dealing with the overwhelming avalanche of inhumane, evil, and despicable acts of humanity. The burn out rate among anyone professional enough to deal with this on a long term basis is higher than what we can support and leads - inexorably - to people with mental health needs being victimized.

But, hey, if you have better ideas than just allowing doctors to chuck an icepick through your eye socket and swishing it around, I'm sure the American Psychiatric Association would be glad to have you come aboard. I hear they are having a tough time recruiting people to talk to cannibals and scat smearers.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "I just feel like I'm being monster - demonized," Brooks said, according to the Fox report.

Monster-demonization is a growing problem that we as a society must address.


Now is not the time to discuss monster-demonization control.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GnomePaladin: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Psychopusher: Someone who kills 6 people and injures dozens more is being demonized.  Imagine that.

Now, I get it.  If this is truly a mental health issue -- and it's hard to imagine someone who does something like this not being farked in the head in some way -- then yes, this is something that needs to be addressed.  And this sort of thing has been needing to be addressed for a long, long ass time, along with the American healthcare system in general, which is broken to a degree that beggars belief.  Granted, I'm Canadian, where the healthcare system is, if not perfect by any means, still a damn sight better, so my view of the American healthcare system is pretty skewed, but I don't think many would disagree that it's objectively a dumpster fire.

America needs universal healthcare, and that includes mental health.  And it has the means to do it and save a ton of money in the process.  But Republicans loathe the idea, and democrats are too afraid of upsetting bipartisanship with a party that wants nothing to do with bipartisanship to do anything themselves even when they do have a significant enough majority to get it passed.

We are a nation of 325 million head cases - most of whom are barely functional meat popsicles - and the remainder are one bad day from going postal. There aren't enough shrinks in the world to help what we need help with. Reagan just saw the writing on the wall and put that dog down when he had the chance.

Translation:  We can't help everyone, so we shouldn't try to help anyone.

Why is perfect always the enemy of good these days?


The good requires effort and money.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Hallows_Eve: Pinche Mateo: America; where you can't get help for mental illness but you can get a driver's license.

And in many states, a gun license.


But most states don't have the resources to compel those with a mental health condition to get and take their medications, especially if they refuse (which may or not be the case here- depending on the diagnosis) because that would be too restrictive to human rights. Just like denying them a gun or car if they set off red flags would be. (ie checking to see if they are on proper meds)

/yes I know I am replying to myself
//we are a society constantly dividing by zero
///former psych nurse- very fine line between patients who couldn't legit get the right meds and those who did plain out do not want to take them for reasons.
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: GnomePaladin: 137 Is An Excellent Time: Psychopusher: Someone who kills 6 people and injures dozens more is being demonized.  Imagine that.

Now, I get it.  If this is truly a mental health issue -- and it's hard to imagine someone who does something like this not being farked in the head in some way -- then yes, this is something that needs to be addressed.  And this sort of thing has been needing to be addressed for a long, long ass time, along with the American healthcare system in general, which is broken to a degree that beggars belief.  Granted, I'm Canadian, where the healthcare system is, if not perfect by any means, still a damn sight better, so my view of the American healthcare system is pretty skewed, but I don't think many would disagree that it's objectively a dumpster fire.

America needs universal healthcare, and that includes mental health.  And it has the means to do it and save a ton of money in the process.  But Republicans loathe the idea, and democrats are too afraid of upsetting bipartisanship with a party that wants nothing to do with bipartisanship to do anything themselves even when they do have a significant enough majority to get it passed.

We are a nation of 325 million head cases - most of whom are barely functional meat popsicles - and the remainder are one bad day from going postal. There aren't enough shrinks in the world to help what we need help with. Reagan just saw the writing on the wall and put that dog down when he had the chance.

Translation:  We can't help everyone, so we shouldn't try to help anyone.

Why is perfect always the enemy of good these days?

The good requires effort and money.


Just effort, our insane system actually costs significantly more than any other developed country, 18% of GDP vs 10-12% for most of the OECD. We could be growing like China if we switched to single payer as that 6-8% on top of our existing growth would be tremendous.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: cannibals and scat smearers.


I saw that video!
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So the Fark Progressive Brigade lays the blame at everyone but the perpetrator for his actions.

Sounds about right.
 
devine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thegreatmurgatroid: Militant racist BLM supporter who posted about killing white people and committed a deadly act of domestic terrorism and everyone here is all "Muh mental health Ronald Reagan"

lol. Please never change.


Welcome to nufark.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The warning signs were there.... He was still enabled by the system.
 
