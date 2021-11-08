 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Families of people killed at Travis Scott's Crushapalooza Festival are turning down his offers to pay for funeral costs on news that they'll be getting a lot more money by just suing him   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that no one has ever been trampled to death while listening to Enya.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that no one has ever been trampled to death while listening to Enya.


Enya : The original Social Distancer (tm)
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that no one has ever been trampled to death while listening to Enya.


No one *yet*
 
vernonFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Travis Scott is a performer.

Live Nation is the company that organizes and runs these festivals.

https://www.npr.org/2021/11/08/105354​8​075/live-nation-a-company-behind-astro​world-has-a-long-history-of-safety-vio​lations
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.


His conscience isn't bothered.  He's only worried about his bank account.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stage and everything is still up. Drive by it every weekday. It's really creepy.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His baby mama is a billionaire, take him for all he's worth
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vernonFL: Travis Scott is a performer.

Live Nation is the company that organizes and runs these festivals.

https://www.npr.org/2021/11/08/1053548​075/live-nation-a-company-behind-astro​world-has-a-long-history-of-safety-vio​lations


Scott had egged people to jump from balconies and those people ended up paralyzed.

He has and since deleted tweets about overrunning security, breaking down gates and crushing the stage.

This is him trying to buy pr.

His lawyer knows no family is going to take it so they can try, let the media respond, then point out how Travis does care he was gonnna pay for your baby to get boxed.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.

His conscience isn't bothered.  He's only worried about his bank account.


His apology looked like a stoner that had eaten too many edible and was asked to explain particle physics.

Sober the fark up and turn off the filters if you want anyone to take your apologies seriously.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.


Out of curiosity, what was his exact role in this beyond being a performer? Was he also the show's promoter? Did he oversee security or override the venue's capacity? I'm not trying to sound facetious, and I really haven't researched the tragedy in any depth, but normally things like venue capacity, security, etc. aren't the responsibility of performers. Particularly at festivals where multiple acts are booked. Why is everyone targeting Scott (and some other performers apparently) and not focusing on the promoter and venue?

I know there have been cases where the acts got blamed. The stage collapse at the Indiana state fair comes to mind, but in that case the band overrode the advice of the venue and went on anyway. Did Scott personally do something reckless here?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I had never heard of this clown until this incident. Now that's all I know him for. And I think he's a clown

I think that about most musicians today though.
Lawn, get off it
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Insurance companies suck. When I was in my accident, they couldn't do enough for me. Just sign here and we will pay your bills! I didn't sign anything - fortunately. 2 years later, I received a metric fark-ton more than them picking up the tab for my injuries. They are not your friends. You are a number to them, and absolutely nothing more.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Any lawyers want to give an opinion if this is tacit admission that he was culpable? As in can be used as evidence in civil cases?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: His baby mama is a billionaire, take him for all he's worth


She probably thanking the Gods she's not married to him right now.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.

Out of curiosity, what was his exact role in this beyond being a performer? Was he also the show's promoter? Did he oversee security or override the venue's capacity? I'm not trying to sound facetious, and I really haven't researched the tragedy in any depth, but normally things like venue capacity, security, etc. aren't the responsibility of performers. Particularly at festivals where multiple acts are booked. Why is everyone targeting Scott (and some other performers apparently) and not focusing on the promoter and venue?

I know there have been cases where the acts got blamed. The stage collapse at the Indiana state fair comes to mind, but in that case the band overrode the advice of the venue and went on anyway. Did Scott personally do something reckless here?


As noted up thread, he regularly eggs on the fans to break through security/ jump off balconies to rush the stage. This isn't something new. This is regular practice on his part.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.

Out of curiosity, what was his exact role in this beyond being a performer? Was he also the show's promoter? Did he oversee security or override the venue's capacity? I'm not trying to sound facetious, and I really haven't researched the tragedy in any depth, but normally things like venue capacity, security, etc. aren't the responsibility of performers. Particularly at festivals where multiple acts are booked. Why is everyone targeting Scott (and some other performers apparently) and not focusing on the promoter and venue?

I know there have been cases where the acts got blamed. The stage collapse at the Indiana state fair comes to mind, but in that case the band overrode the advice of the venue and went on anyway. Did Scott personally do something reckless here?


He has encouraged rushing the stage before.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Tyrosine: Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.

Out of curiosity, what was his exact role in this beyond being a performer? Was he also the show's promoter? Did he oversee security or override the venue's capacity? I'm not trying to sound facetious, and I really haven't researched the tragedy in any depth, but normally things like venue capacity, security, etc. aren't the responsibility of performers. Particularly at festivals where multiple acts are booked. Why is everyone targeting Scott (and some other performers apparently) and not focusing on the promoter and venue?

I know there have been cases where the acts got blamed. The stage collapse at the Indiana state fair comes to mind, but in that case the band overrode the advice of the venue and went on anyway. Did Scott personally do something reckless here?

As noted up thread, he regularly eggs on the fans to break through security/ jump off balconies to rush the stage. This isn't something new. This is regular practice on his part.


The yolks on him now isn't it?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Any lawyers want to give an opinion if this is tacit admission that he was culpable? As in can be used as evidence in civil cases?


...adjusts fark legal diploma on wall...

If they were contacting victims families and offering to pay for funeral services with a document attached that says something like "...settles all claims past and future..." I would say yeah, that won't look good to a jury in a wrongful death civil suit. And I do not see how their attorneys could argue that that type of action was inadmissible in a civil suit.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Tyrosine: Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.

Out of curiosity, what was his exact role in this beyond being a performer? Was he also the show's promoter? Did he oversee security or override the venue's capacity? I'm not trying to sound facetious, and I really haven't researched the tragedy in any depth, but normally things like venue capacity, security, etc. aren't the responsibility of performers. Particularly at festivals where multiple acts are booked. Why is everyone targeting Scott (and some other performers apparently) and not focusing on the promoter and venue?

I know there have been cases where the acts got blamed. The stage collapse at the Indiana state fair comes to mind, but in that case the band overrode the advice of the venue and went on anyway. Did Scott personally do something reckless here?

As noted up thread, he regularly eggs on the fans to break through security/ jump off balconies to rush the stage. This isn't something new. This is regular practice on his part.


He has in the past told people from the stage to just beat down security to get to the front.

He is only mad cause he is having to take responsibility for his bullshiat and it hard to argue you didn't know what was happening when your woman live-streamed an ambulance cutting through the crowd early show.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There seems to be an argument here that the people who took Scott's suggestions seriously are completely innocent. "Hey, he told us to jump off the balcony! What choice did we have?"
 
acouvis
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.


Considering his first result under videos when I searched for his name was a music video entitled "Escape Plan" I wouldn't hold my breath.

Too bad the victims didn't have their own escape plan...

Travis Scott - ESCAPE PLAN (Official Music Video)
Youtube KPz33BLkvho
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: There seems to be an argument here that the people who took Scott's suggestions seriously are completely innocent. "Hey, he told us to jump off the balcony! What choice did we have?"


You are special kind of stupid aren't you?
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: lizaardvark: There seems to be an argument here that the people who took Scott's suggestions seriously are completely innocent. "Hey, he told us to jump off the balcony! What choice did we have?"

You are special kind of stupid aren't you?


By the way. That guy won his judgement. So it seems reality and the law believe inciting bad behavior is against the law.
 
hammettman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Off the top of my head, I remember maybe 4 concert disasters of note. I'm sure there are more, but I'm aware of these:

Rolling Stones - Altamont
The Who - Cincinnati 10+
Pearl Jam - 10
Great White - 100 (Holy shiat,I forgot the number was that high)

As far as I know, none of the above bands had made a habit of urging fans to rush the stage.  In fact, quite the opposite.

Offering to pay for funeral costs seems, small.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: There seems to be an argument here that the people who took Scott's suggestions seriously are completely innocent. "Hey, he told us to jump off the balcony! What choice did we have?"


A crowd is as smart as the stupidest people in it.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: baron von doodle: Tyrosine: Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.

Out of curiosity, what was his exact role in this beyond being a performer? Was he also the show's promoter? Did he oversee security or override the venue's capacity? I'm not trying to sound facetious, and I really haven't researched the tragedy in any depth, but normally things like venue capacity, security, etc. aren't the responsibility of performers. Particularly at festivals where multiple acts are booked. Why is everyone targeting Scott (and some other performers apparently) and not focusing on the promoter and venue?

I know there have been cases where the acts got blamed. The stage collapse at the Indiana state fair comes to mind, but in that case the band overrode the advice of the venue and went on anyway. Did Scott personally do something reckless here?

As noted up thread, he regularly eggs on the fans to break through security/ jump off balconies to rush the stage. This isn't something new. This is regular practice on his part.

The yolks on him now isn't it?


My terminology might not be great, but puns are the lowest form of humor.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Don't Troll Me Bro!: Any lawyers want to give an opinion if this is tacit admission that he was culpable? As in can be used as evidence in civil cases?

...adjusts fark legal diploma on wall...

If they were contacting victims families and offering to pay for funeral services with a document attached that says something like "...settles all claims past and future..." I would say yeah, that won't look good to a jury in a wrongful death civil suit. And I do not see how their attorneys could argue that that type of action was inadmissible in a civil suit.


That was my assumption.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

El_Dan: lizaardvark: There seems to be an argument here that the people who took Scott's suggestions seriously are completely innocent. "Hey, he told us to jump off the balcony! What choice did we have?"

A crowd is as smart as the stupidest people in it.


So what you are saying is here on fark...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

hammettman: Off the top of my head, I remember maybe 4 concert disasters of note. I'm sure there are more, but I'm aware of these:

Rolling Stones - Altamont
The Who - Cincinnati 10+
Pearl Jam - 10
Great White - 100 (Holy shiat,I forgot the number was that high)

As far as I know, none of the above bands had made a habit of urging fans to rush the stage.  In fact, quite the opposite.

Offering to pay for funeral costs seems, small.


Mass shooting in Vegas. I forget the performer.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: hammettman: Off the top of my head, I remember maybe 4 concert disasters of note. I'm sure there are more, but I'm aware of these:

Rolling Stones - Altamont
The Who - Cincinnati 10+
Pearl Jam - 10
Great White - 100 (Holy shiat,I forgot the number was that high)

As far as I know, none of the above bands had made a habit of urging fans to rush the stage.  In fact, quite the opposite.

Offering to pay for funeral costs seems, small.

Mass shooting in Vegas. I forget the performer.


It was country western music, so it doesn't matter, there is no way to tell the apart.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: baron von doodle: hammettman: Off the top of my head, I remember maybe 4 concert disasters of note. I'm sure there are more, but I'm aware of these:

Rolling Stones - Altamont
The Who - Cincinnati 10+
Pearl Jam - 10
Great White - 100 (Holy shiat,I forgot the number was that high)

As far as I know, none of the above bands had made a habit of urging fans to rush the stage.  In fact, quite the opposite.

Offering to pay for funeral costs seems, small.

Mass shooting in Vegas. I forget the performer.

It was country western music, so it doesn't matter, there is no way to tell the apart.


You are a terrible person.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: hammettman: Off the top of my head, I remember maybe 4 concert disasters of note. I'm sure there are more, but I'm aware of these:

Rolling Stones - Altamont
The Who - Cincinnati 10+
Pearl Jam - 10
Great White - 100 (Holy shiat,I forgot the number was that high)

As far as I know, none of the above bands had made a habit of urging fans to rush the stage.  In fact, quite the opposite.

Offering to pay for funeral costs seems, small.

Mass shooting in Vegas. I forget the performer.


Yeah, I did think of that, but I was thinking strictly of band-fan dynamic.  Shooter was just an opportunist.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Someone Else's Alt: baron von doodle: hammettman: Off the top of my head, I remember maybe 4 concert disasters of note. I'm sure there are more, but I'm aware of these:

Rolling Stones - Altamont
The Who - Cincinnati 10+
Pearl Jam - 10
Great White - 100 (Holy shiat,I forgot the number was that high)

As far as I know, none of the above bands had made a habit of urging fans to rush the stage.  In fact, quite the opposite.

Offering to pay for funeral costs seems, small.

Mass shooting in Vegas. I forget the performer.

It was country western music, so it doesn't matter, there is no way to tell the artist apart.

You are a terrible person.


I have my moments,

FTFM
 
radbaron [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: TedCruz'sCrazyDad: baron von doodle: Tyrosine: Serious Black: Signing checks may assuage your conscience, Mr. Scott, but it won't bring you absolution. You gotta accept your responsibility in killing eight people to get that.

Out of curiosity, what was his exact role in this beyond being a performer? Was he also the show's promoter? Did he oversee security or override the venue's capacity? I'm not trying to sound facetious, and I really haven't researched the tragedy in any depth, but normally things like venue capacity, security, etc. aren't the responsibility of performers. Particularly at festivals where multiple acts are booked. Why is everyone targeting Scott (and some other performers apparently) and not focusing on the promoter and venue?

I know there have been cases where the acts got blamed. The stage collapse at the Indiana state fair comes to mind, but in that case the band overrode the advice of the venue and went on anyway. Did Scott personally do something reckless here?

As noted up thread, he regularly eggs on the fans to break through security/ jump off balconies to rush the stage. This isn't something new. This is regular practice on his part.

The yolks on him now isn't it?

My terminology might not be great, but puns are the lowest form of humor.


I think it's and eggcelent pun
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Travis Scott should have never been mentioned after this incident.

Live Nation needs to be wrung for this.

Damn them for so many reasons before. But DAMN them now for keeping their name out of the headlines.

Hi! We're America. We allow monopolies even totalitarian governments would envy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that no one has ever been trampled to death while listening to Enya.


To the little death, maybe.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Tyrosine:

Out of curiosity, what was his exact role in this beyond being a performer? Was he also the show's promoter? Did he oversee security or override the venue's capacity? ... Did Scott personally do something reckless here?

Yes, yes (or his people did) and yes. This was his show. He literally was responsible for the whole thing existing. This was I think the third year for this event, and he has gone to court more than once for encouraging dangerous behavior by the attendees. He literally told them to rush the stage, rush the barriers, and ignore the security.
 
