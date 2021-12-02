 Skip to content
(The Courier UK)   Och, nae me baggies   (thecourier.co.uk) divider line
10
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Needs a hero tag for whoever binned them
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I happen to like bagpipe music. Makes me think of my Scottish heritage; the clash of swords and rugged men marching forth to conquer the world.

Of course, then I think of modern Scotland, and it's more like guys wearing skirts and kneesocks going out to brunch on Sunday afternoon.

Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's amazing how international Fark has gotten.
Now we're getting Not News from around the globe.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's the difference between a set of bagpipes and a trampoline?
You take your shoes off before you jump up and down on a trampoline.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Other incidents during decades of playing include his bag bursting in Zambia.

ouch
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MrBallou: I happen to like bagpipe music. Makes me think of my Scottish heritage; the clash of swords and rugged men marching forth to conquer the world.

Considering the English pretty much could send small toddlers armed with soggy puddings up to smack the Scots around any time they wanted, the kilts just made it easier for the ceremonial assfarking to reiterate English dominance.  About the only time the Scots made any headway was as accountants to English firms - the Kneesocks Brigade were infinitely more useful than the Buttfarked Sheepshaggers.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bagpipes are best heard at a distance.  The far end of the Andromeda Galaxy would be about right.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My parents loved telling the story of my older brother, then six years old, being traumatized into a screaming meltdown during an Indianapolis 500 parade by "shrieking demon octopi devouring men in skirts" -in other words, the bagpipe corps.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Having downloaded many a chanter for smartphone, the art of the pipe is playing some very elaborate accidentals.   Shame if something accidental happened to the egregious family member for abusing such an old man.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Coincidentally, I just started bagpipe lessons yesterday.
 
