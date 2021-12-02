 Skip to content
(Santa Fe New Mexican)   Rule requiring town council attendees to come legally armed clarified: it's not limited to physical weapons; you can also come armed with the Bible. But Jesus said "never bring a bible to a gun fight"   (santafenewmexican.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, Jesus.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I want to be elected to that town council so I can show up armed with my rapier-like wit and also a missile launcher.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What about a Gordita crunch from Taco Bell?   Because I'm deadly after eating one of those.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But, the word is my sword and my shield!

/guess you also shouldn't bring a sword to a gunfight
//or so I've been told
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A gun is terrifying, yes... But nobody would pick a fight with you if you just casually sit there with a claymore.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Should probably skip the middle man and bring back Medieval German Judicial Duels...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is the quickest submission-to-Main I've ever had. Gun thread - that's the ticket. (Even if the mods did add the last sentence.)
 
tschmidt83
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you can come "legally armed" with a bible I'd say go there "armed" with knowledge... but I'm guessing that place wouldn't appreciate that
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
......Because he's holding a THERMAL DETONATOR!
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
this is my rifle
this is my gun
this is for fighting
this is for whipping out at the Estancia town council meetings
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How many swords do I need to carry to count as 'armed'?

Because I can bring a LOT of swords.

But for civil unrest I think the traditional weapon is the machete.
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Strap a bomb to your chest.  Vote the way I want to or I press the button.
 
NOLAhd [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He previously said that under the rule, residents could instead come armed with knowledge, wisdom or a Bible - whatever they felt was necessary to defend themselves.

Anyone who has ever watched any city council meeting anywhere in this country should know that wisdom is in short supply.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: A gun is terrifying, yes... But nobody would pick a fight with you if you just casually sit there with a claymore.


True regardless of which kind of claymore you're referring to.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
cdn.thisiswhyimbroke.comView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Flamethrower with the ignitor burning.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bring a large scimitar and see how long that rule hangs around.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
More tough-guy talk from a Republican that immediately gets rescinded as soon as he's called on it? Reminds me of all the "Stop the Steal! MAGA!" assholes who acted so tough and defiant on January 6 but ended up crying in court.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But yo, these mfs legit watched Parks and Rec amd said "yeah, we wouldn't mind hearing Patton Oswalt's filibuster at gunpoint."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: A gun is terrifying, yes... But nobody would pick a fight with you if you just casually sit there with a claymore.


Fun Fact: there's a police drill in which a person with a knife has at it with a guy with a holstered gun.

Supposedly, a 21 foot radius is the zone in which a person with a knife is dangerous to a person with a holstered gun.

/ no word on the police drill where one hugs the pups instead of shooting them
 
wozzeck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Any question at all what party the good mayor is a member of?

This is the problem with generations of Republicans politicians having been instilled with no sense that governing is a responsibility and that legislating is not supposed to be performance art for ugly people.
 
Northern
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: More tough-guy talk from a Republican that immediately gets rescinded as soon as he's called on it? Reminds me of all the "Stop the Steal! MAGA!" assholes who acted so tough and defiant on January 6 but ended up crying in court.


Bring tribute of chicken tendies into his mom's basement, the new town meeting venue.
 
Zombie DJ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes, I fear bad guys with guns.
But I also fear good guys who can't wait to be good guys with guns.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

tschmidt83: If you can come "legally armed" with a bible I'd say go there "armed" with knowledge... but I'm guessing that place wouldn't appreciate that


How much longer until you're past the waiting period and can finally acquire knowledge?
 
cloverock70
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wabbajack.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: MattytheMouse: A gun is terrifying, yes... But nobody would pick a fight with you if you just casually sit there with a claymore.

Fun Fact: there's a police drill in which a person with a knife has at it with a guy with a holstered gun.

Supposedly, a 21 foot radius is the zone in which a person with a knife is dangerous to a person with a holstered gun.

/ no word on the police drill where one hugs the pups instead of shooting them


Any rules about an assailant armed with a wet gym towel?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wozzeck: Any question at all what party the good mayor is a member of?

This is the problem with generations of Republicans politicians having been instilled with no sense that governing is a responsibility and that legislating is not supposed to be performance art for ugly people.


No. I can't figure it out. Let's ask this guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Also, it's cool how we keep encouraging people to act like complete jackasses with guns and then act like nothing could've been done when the only logical conclusion happens.
 
Hankie Fest [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a pastor... WTF is going on here?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

PirateKing: How many swords do I need to carry to count as 'armed'?

Because I can bring a LOT of swords.

But for civil unrest I think the traditional weapon is the machete.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I know I would vote the way you want me to.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fun fact: A flamethrower is not classified as a firearm or a destructive device by the ATF because it does not have a receiver. So just show up with a Vietnam-era surplus flamethrower and be the most dangerous farker in the room.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just bring myself.  My hands are registered lethal weapons.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Oh, Jesus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The ACLU is threatening to sue the Torrance County town if it doesn't rescind or revise the rule, which states those who attend public meetings "must be legally armed. By entering this meeting you acknowledge that you are prepared to defend yourself and your beliefs with what you believe is necessary to do so. (This definition is at the discretion of the Executive Branch)."

If you need GUNZ! to defend your beliefs, your beliefs aren't very sound.

If you need GUNZ! to defend yourself at a public meeting, it's probably because of all the other yutzes who showed up with GUNZ!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Northern: Barricaded Gunman: More tough-guy talk from a Republican that immediately gets rescinded as soon as he's called on it? Reminds me of all the "Stop the Steal! MAGA!" assholes who acted so tough and defiant on January 6 but ended up crying in court.

Bring tribute of chicken tendies into his mom's basement, the new town meeting venue.


Don't forget the chalice of Mountain Dew
 
Oneiros
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As felons lose the right to bear arms, would this prohibit a convicted felon from attending a town meeting?

If so, (even with their attempt to water down the language through comments that are not part of the legislation), I suspect they'd be running afoul of other laws about civic participation.

/former town commissioner, currently a supervisor of elections
//has to deal with headaches from a recent legal analysis of a 40 year old charter amendment that attempted to give two ways to get a candidate on the ballot that is now intererpreted as requiring both
///because of a mistake in how it was worded. (I think one is 'shall qualify' and the other is 'or shall not be qualified')
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wozzeck: Any question at all what party the good mayor is a member of?

This is the problem with generations of Republicans politicians having been instilled with no sense that governing is a responsibility and that legislating is not supposed to be performance art for ugly people.


I'd be more likely to assume libertarian.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: MattytheMouse: A gun is terrifying, yes... But nobody would pick a fight with you if you just casually sit there with a claymore.

Fun Fact: there's a police drill in which a person with a knife has at it with a guy with a holstered gun.

Supposedly, a 21 foot radius is the zone in which a person with a knife is dangerous to a person with a holstered gun.

/ no word on the police drill where one hugs the pups instead of shooting them


Best of the Worst: Wheel of the Worst #16
Youtube p1sxc3V0lzQ
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: As a pastor... WTF is going on here?


It's about the "Fist Amendment," according to TFA.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What the shiat?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How about the Quran?
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Zombie DJ: Yes, I fear bad guys with guns.
But I also fear good guys who can't wait to be good guys with guns.


Those are not "good guys with guns", They are still bad guys with guns BUT pretending to be a good guy.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: As a pastor... WTF is going on here?


Well, your bible can be used to justify any sort of behavior, and these people are doing so to be complete assholes.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Open carry firearms fall under symbolic speech which is protected under the Fist Amendment.

Amazing.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We should always be armed at town council meetings.  Has "The Simpsons" taught you people NOTHING?!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: The ACLU is threatening to sue the Torrance County town if it doesn't rescind or revise the rule, which states those who attend public meetings "must be legally armed. By entering this meeting you acknowledge that you are prepared to defend yourself and your beliefs with what you believe is necessary to do so. (This definition is at the discretion of the Executive Branch)."

If you need GUNZ! to defend your beliefs, your beliefs aren't very sound.

If you need GUNZ! to defend yourself at a public meeting, it's probably because of all the other yutzes who showed up with GUNZ!


It doesn't matter if their beliefs aren't sound, they have gunz.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The guide isn't clear in when to bring a bible

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
RickTheVote
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: This is the quickest submission-to-Main I've ever had. Gun thread - that's the ticket. (Even if the mods did add the last sentence.)


They're still doing that? Geez, twenty years later and still the same song and dance here... Always sad that Fark never made it "Big Time", but amateur hour still defines the day here.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: I want to be elected to that town council so I can show up armed with my rapier-like wit and also a missile launcher.


A Rapier missle launcher?
 
