(Law and Crime)   Suspect arrested who may or may have not pointed gun at six month old baby over parking dispute. To be clear: the baby, not the driver, probably   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
29
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This armed society isn't very polite at all.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: This armed society isn't very polite at all.


If the 6 month old doesn't want to be at the mercy of the King of England barging in and waving guns at him, he should have armed himself.

I have no sympathy for this child who didn't take even the barest of preparation for living in America.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: This armed society isn't very polite at all.

If the 6 month old doesn't want to be at the mercy of the King of England barging in and waving guns at him, he should have armed himself.

I have no sympathy for this child who didn't take even the barest of preparation for living in America.


Step 1:  Arm toddler and indoctrinate as child soldier
Step 2:  Invoke 3rd Amendment
Step 3:  Enjoy free time, sleep, and disposable income
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect arrested who may or may have not pointed gun at six month old baby over parking dispute. To be clear: the baby, not the driver, probably


Or maybe the Baby Driver:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Gubbo: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: This armed society isn't very polite at all.

If the 6 month old doesn't want to be at the mercy of the King of England barging in and waving guns at him, he should have armed himself.

I have no sympathy for this child who didn't take even the barest of preparation for living in America.

Step 1:  Arm toddler and indoctrinate as child soldier
Step 2:  Invoke 3rd Amendment
Step 3:  Enjoy free time, sleep, and disposable income


But enough about the Bundy brigade...
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Texas, once they're out of the womb they're fair game.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$20 says gun lady is a Trumper.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet another example of how stupid US gun laws are. People carry handguns because they think they need to protect themselves from god only knows what danger, even though they couldn't hit the ground if it wasn't for gravity. And then they get into a stupid minor argument over a parking spot and out comes the gun, because that's the real reason they bought it. They bought the gun because they're cowards who are afraid of everything.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Texas, so that baby is probably also packing heat.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we sure it was a baby?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The baby was a looter and she was just there to protect the parking space
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My well regulated militia is a preferred parking program at Trader Joe's
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: $20 says gun lady is a Trumper.


The heart shaped flag design on her t-shirt speaks volumes.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's someone who knows what she's doing.  A lot of people have some ridiculous bravado when their own life is in danger, but the prospect of losing a child and having to live on snaps most people back into reality.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lesson to all babies: Learn how to farking park! If it takes more than 30 seconds to get in and out of a spot you are doing it wrong. I don't care if your diaper is poopy or you can't reach the pedals.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: This armed society isn't very polite at all.


Society is only polite to you if you draw your gun first. So the world these people want is one where everyone has to go around waving a gun at everyone else all the time because you're operating under the assumption that everyone else also is armed and looking to get the drop on you.

Doesn't that sound fun?
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: This armed society isn't very polite at all.



Only when every man, woman, child, and unborn babe is armed, can we achieve a truly pieceful society.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: $20 says gun lady is a Trumper.


Sorry, I don't take bets I know I'll lose.
 
Fissile
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Yet another example of how stupid US gun laws are. People carry handguns because they think they need to protect themselves from god only knows what danger, even though they couldn't hit the ground if it wasn't for gravity. And then they get into a stupid minor argument over a parking spot and out comes the gun, because that's the real reason they bought it. They bought the gun because they're cowards who are afraid of everything.


The reality is that even in the days of the western frontier, most towns outlawed the carrying of firearms within city limits.

BTW, you wanna bet the victim was not white?   The arrest is just for show.  Nothing will happen to this old white Karen.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I have guns.
I have a carry permit.
I have concealed carried.

That said, arrest the shiat out of this woman and never let her have a gun again. Not even a cap gun or a super soaker.
If you pull a gun, your life better damn well be in actual imminent danger or you should go the fark to jail.  Not because someone is arguing with you, not because someone scary is near your car, not because they cut you off in traffic, and not even if a guy walks up to you, stands there, and yells "I'm going to kill you!" but does nothing else.

They have to be an actual threat and capable of providing that threat.  A guy running at you with a machete (and not your gardener who was late showing up), sure. A big ass guy says he his going to beat you to death and grabs your shirt and pulls back his fist, absolutely. A mom, who even if they actually pulled up, quickly swerved around your car and pulled into the spot you had your blinker on for...give them the finger by all means, but if you pull a weapon, you need to do some time.

/case in point. Going to the store. Old couple approaches the cross walk but are still a good 10 feet from it (literally still walking past cars in the parking lot) I don't stop at the crosswalk because they are not yet up to it, to yield to.
Well the old guy freaks out. Starts yelling at me when I approach the store. I explain that he wasn't even at the cross walk. He wants to argue with me still. I turn to walk away. He yells "don't ignore me, I'm gonna kill you you cock sucker, I'll farking kill you right now!"
I had a gun at the time.  Not once did it cross my mind that, at that moment, that 80 year old man was a threat to me. I just shrugged and walked into the store.
//I was living in Petersburg, VA at the time, so yeah, I carried a gun. It's a shiat town. There's no bad part of town to avoid, because its all bad. (just bad and worse) Now that I'm in Richmond, I rarely ever do.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fissile: The reality is that even in the days of the western frontier, most towns outlawed the carrying of firearms within city limits.


This. The Battle at the OK Coral was Wyatt Earp coming to take the Clanton's guns.
 
WyDave
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Fissile: The reality is that even in the days of the western frontier, most towns outlawed the carrying of firearms within city limits.

This. The Battle at the OK Coral was Wyatt Earp coming to take the Clanton's guns.


Republicans trying to take guns away from open carrying Democrats, no less.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Fissile: BTW, you wanna bet the victim was not white?   The arrest is just for show.  Nothing will happen to this old white Karen.


I'll take that bet.

Based on the screenshots alone, it's reasonable to assume the victim's skin tone is roughly the same as Handgun Harriet, possibly even lighter.


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's possible they're a light-skinned POC, but based on the screenshot, it seems fairly likely the person is white or at least "white passing".
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size


This episode is almost two and a half decades old, If you want to ponder how little we've progressed - or how much we've regressed as a society.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Fissile: The reality is that even in the days of the western frontier, most towns outlawed the carrying of firearms within city limits.

This. The Battle at the OK Coral was Wyatt Earp coming to take the Clanton's guns.


Good thing, too. The highlight of Val Kilmer's career would not exist, if not for that fight.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Texas.  Where the state motto is:  EEEEEHAAAAAAAAAAAH!
 
Klivian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Homer Tax: [frinkiac.com image 640x480]

This episode is almost two and a half decades old, If you want to ponder how little we've progressed - or how much we've regressed as a society.


Homer's weight is listed as around 240 pounds. Remember when THAT was the bar for being a fatass?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
White 60 year old woman? For just pointing a gun at a woman and her baby in Texas? She won't do any time past the brief afternoon she spent while arranging bail.
 
