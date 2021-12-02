 Skip to content
(Pix11)   Swedish meatballs lovers dreams come true after snowstorm strands customers and workers overnight in an IKEA   (pix11.com) divider line
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cool.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think being stuck in an IKEA might be more of a nightmare.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope they all decided to play hide and seek. What else are you gonna do?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah.  Well, there were 20 people trapped and just before the came out with another batch of meatballs, someone ' wandered off' and probably 'won't be back'.

Twenty entered.  Ten left and they all gained weight.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ikea-happy-inside-herding-cats-ad_behind-the-scenes
Youtube Q--2uiER1pw
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They were probably just trapped because they couldn't make any sense of the emergency evacuation instructions.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This sounds like the start of some kind of bad survival horror game. "You have found an hexagonal Allen wrench. There are grumblings coming from the darkness"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Oblig.

[Fark user image image 450x1500]


Came here to post that and I see you beat me to the punch.  Here it is in video goodness.
Swedish meatballs all over the universe
Youtube bVLkxSSvegc
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: This sounds like the start of some kind of bad survival horror game. "You have found an hexagonal Allen wrench. There are grumblings coming from the darkness"


Obvious exits are: None
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Came for breen reference, leaving satisfied.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
look, i'm swedish. i mean, swedish enough that i have family members who immigrated here and died still only speaking swedish and not english. and the meatballs at ikea are farking fantastic.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Oblig.

[Fark user image 450x1500]


They go great with a jynnan tonyx.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Oblig.

[Fark user image image 450x1500]


A scene that would have crashed in the hands of a lesser actor
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I bet they all slept on the floor, nothing Ikea makes is comfortable
 
