(Sky.com)   'Spindly' Trafalgar Square Christmas tree in London which just doesn't have that Rockefeller Center tree look, branded a 'national laughing stock' by onlookers   (news.sky.com) divider line
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's a Brexit Christmas miracle!
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That looks like someone just went out to the forest and picked a pine tree at random.
 
Randrew
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't look a gift spruce in the boughs.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think it accurately represents 2021 and those of us who did our part to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.
 
Gollie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It's a Brexit Christmas miracle!


Norwegians making their opinion on Brexit subtlety known
 
Randrew
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wxboy: That looks like someone just went out to the forest and picked a pine tree at random.


Nor way, man!
 
Norad [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Doesn't one city worldwide go through this shiat every year?

Guess London's number came up.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
static.onecms.ioView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gollie: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It's a Brexit Christmas miracle!

Norwegians making their opinion on Brexit subtlety known


Norway isn't in the EU. Although they can still look down on Brexit, since they were never stupid enough to join and quit while causing a clusterfark to all concerned.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pretty weak, but it'll look okay if the Griswold it up appropriately.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Someone didn't see the many photos of the Rockefeller Center tree between delivery and lighting up... They add branches.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It's a Brexit Christmas miracle!


No shiat - I think it makes sense - we ought to have one like that as well.  A tree representative of the state the farking country is in.  When the anti-sanity dumbfarks start biatching, well they're the ones that got us here so they can shut the fark up
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It's a Brexit Christmas miracle!

No shiat - I think it makes sense - we ought to have one like that as well.  A tree representative of the state the farking country is in.


Proposed tree:

previews.123rf.comView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, Brexit is pretty much "small dick energy".  Glad they got a tree to represent it.
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Perfect visual representation of Britain 10 years after Brexit.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

- even with that dog's breakfast wankfest pathetic excuse for a tree!
Christmas is in our hearts & minds - even the minds of obviously rat-arsed woodmen who have smoked too much "tea".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It's a Brexit Christmas miracle!

No shiat - I think it makes sense - we ought to have one like that as well.  A tree representative of the state the farking country is in.

Proposed tree:

[previews.123rf.com image 850x1238]


I was picturing one that size but with like 5 spindly little Charlie Brown branches sticking out in random spots, struggling to get anywhere
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just put the thin side up against Big Ben and do more lights on the rest of it.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Gollie: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It's a Brexit Christmas miracle!

Norwegians making their opinion on Brexit subtlety known

Norway isn't in the EU. Although they can still look down on Brexit, since they were never stupid enough to join and quit while causing a clusterfark to all concerned.


Norway isn't in the EU, but it has to obey all EU directives with no input.  So, they are not-in-the-EU in a similar manner to Puerto Rico "not being in the US".
 
WTP 2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i think i found the box it came in...
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mokmo: Someone didn't see the many photos of the Rockefeller Center tree between delivery and lighting up... They add branches.


Yup. This is literally what all of those big trees look like before they get filled in. Take a look at pics from the tree in Enid, OK. When it first got off the truck it looked ridiculous. Now it looks less ridiculous.
 
zbtop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Most big town center trees get tons of artificial/additional limbs stuck to them to get that that iconic xmas tree fullness, because natural large trees aren't quite so dense.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It isn't Christmas without some dour faced grumps saying a tree somewhere is an embarrassment or disgrace.

People just don't have Christmas cheer anymore. It's all about moaning. Now I'm moaning.

Merry Christmas
 
Randrew
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: Mokmo: Someone didn't see the many photos of the Rockefeller Center tree between delivery and lighting up... They add branches.

Yup. This is literally what all of those big trees look like before they get filled in. Take a look at pics from the tree in Enid, OK. When it first got off the truck it looked ridiculous. Now it looks less ridiculous.


Here 'tis (clicka-Zoom):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

phalamir: kbronsito: Gollie: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: It's a Brexit Christmas miracle!

Norwegians making their opinion on Brexit subtlety known

Norway isn't in the EU. Although they can still look down on Brexit, since they were never stupid enough to join and quit while causing a clusterfark to all concerned.

Norway isn't in the EU, but it has to obey all EU directives with no input.  So, they are not-in-the-EU in a similar manner to Puerto Rico "not being in the US".


And that's just what Americans want for all countries.
 
