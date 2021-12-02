 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   Thousands of diapers stolen from California charity. Police on the lookout for panty-headed gang   (kron4.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Non-profit organization, Vallejo, California, Benicia, California, San Francisco Bay Area, Solano County, California, Fairfield, California, Solano County non-profit, Non-profit organizations  
•       •       •

237 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 9:27 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do they have anything to go in?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Police are looking for a man who is in dutch with the wife.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The people who work at the charity are still counting up to 825 and back down to zero.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panty-headed? I thought the correct phase is nappy-headed.
:O
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would be funnier if those diapers were dirty.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 334x500]


Came here for the Raising Arizona reference. Leaving satisfied.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dochaha
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are searching for a possible accomplice, a certain warthog from hell...
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And any cash they got?
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
....And when there was no meat, we ate fowl and when there was no fowl, we ate crawdad and when there was no crawdad to be found, we ate sand.

You ate what?

We ate sand.

You ate SAND?

That's right.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Steal diapers
2. Fill with sh*t
3. Profit
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a crappy thing to steal.
 
Mr. Lepage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevejovi: Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 334x500]

Came here for the Raising Arizona reference. Leaving satisfied.


Ok, then.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diaper bandits eh? Sounds like this case could hit the skids.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What a bunch of lowlife phoquing assholes!
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That'd be an interesting strategy for a tax dodge.

-donate diapers to charity, get receipt
-steal diapers from said charity
-donate diapers to different charity, get receipt
-steal diapers from said charity
-etc.
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Shiat's expensive, yo!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.