(WTAE)   Person in the hospital after vehicle hits pole in Pittsburgh. To be fair, you can't swing a stick in Pittsburgh without hitting a Pole   (wtae.com) divider line
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The poor pole. It was minding its own business, just on its way to work at a strip club.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that was Chicago.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unrelated

A guy goes to buy a train ticket, and the girl selling tickets has an incredible set of jugs. He says, "Give me two pickets to Titsburgh...umm...I mean, two tickets to Pittsburgh". He's really embarrassed... The guy in line behind him says, "Relax, pal. We all make Freudian slips like that. Just the other day at the breakfast table I meant to say to my wife, 'Please pass the sugar', but I accidentally said, 'You farking biatch, you wrecked my life!"
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how many poles does it take?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a bad thing as Polish women are very good at polishing rods.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would be an incredibly ethnic slur of a headline against any other group that would pick up on it.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: This would be an incredibly ethnic slur of a headline against any other group that would pick up on it.


I'm 2nd generation Polish American and it doesn't bother me at all, but I'm glad you're going out of your way to defend me. /s


Anyway, I thought Polish was a nationality, not an ethnicity.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played, Subby!


/I'm Polish and from Pittsburgh
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 Primanti Bros sandwich for subby
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ski or Wicz?

/Buffalo has a Dingus Day parade for Christ's sake.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You better Czech your privilege, Subby. We won't Lett you off the hook for your ethnic slurs. Serbs you right if you get the bum's Rush-ky.
I'm so very sorry.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: This would be an incredibly ethnic slur of a headline against any other group that would pick up on it.


Pole is a slur now?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: LineNoise: This would be an incredibly ethnic slur of a headline against any other group that would pick up on it.

Pole is a slur now?


Apparently it's an ethnicity as well
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: LineNoise: This would be an incredibly ethnic slur of a headline against any other group that would pick up on it.

Pole is a slur now?


guess the joke went over your head.

Hey, incidentally, you have any pierogi recopies?
 
