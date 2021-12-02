 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Aussie man breaks a decade-old Guinness World Record for a burp, measures in at 112.4 decibels. Says he practiced for five years to do it   (upi.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, Guinness World Records, Neville Sharp, Twin Galaxies, secondary reason, Northern Territory, England, world record holder, difficult part of the record  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 12:55 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did he burp the alphabet at the same time?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not impressed.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
IME, ask a 5'0" thin lady for a belch if you want to really get it done right.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: IME, ask a 5'0" thin lady for a belch if you want to really get it done right.


Knew a tiny (hot AF) thing that had this insane constant belching issue. Loud and just so terribly offensive after 15-20 of em. Was pretty hard to take actually.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All hail the king.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: IME, ask a 5'0" thin lady for a belch if you want to really get it done right.


This. My daughter is more like 5'7", but she can blow out your eardrums.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but do they accept attempts for the loudest fart? *googles*

Well, I'll be.
 
donutjim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still can't beat this guy...

Homer loses burping competition
Youtube U2J60QsaV1s
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's got the loudest mating call. The women will flock to him now.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I have the weirdest boner right now.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And amazingly he's not single.
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Belchers can't help themselves trying to be so loud with their burps.  It would be funny every once in a while, even unnoticeable somewhat, but the attention whorishness of the act becomes so tiresome.  Easily one of the traits that make folks more unattractive in this person's mind.  Sorry if unpopular!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Time well spent.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That was far less impressive than I was hoping for.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: That was far less impressive than I was hoping for.


turn up the volume on your speakers
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Great Wakkorotti-The Master and his Music
Youtube 4Ma16ZJr1Sc
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

This girl Becky could do that...And she could beef out a couple of arm size logs in the shower too...

/she died after snorting marajuanas
 
Hillbilly Jim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bet the guy was drinking caffeine free pepsi. My mom offered me a can while I visiting/helping my step dad with digging. I was thirsty and downed a half a can at lunch and I swear my belch rattled windows.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: Belchers can't help themselves trying to be so loud with their burps.  It would be funny every once in a while, even unnoticeable somewhat, but the attention whorishness of the act becomes so tiresome.  Easily one of the traits that make folks more unattractive in this person's mind.  Sorry if unpopular!


I disagree.

Sure, we can help it. Due to the amount of air required, loudness can be sacrificed for length.

I can imagine my parents having a similar mindset before I was maybe 9 years old. I don't think I ever grew out of it, though of course it required a bit more effort after my voice changed. Carbonated beverages help with that.

/the above Simpsons video still cracks me up
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, my high school guidance counselor always said it was good to have goals.

I mean, he ended up a high school guidance counselor so, you know, take that as you will.
 
Dissident Sheep
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would have used the dumbass tag, personally.  But then, this is Fark after all.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Curt Blizzah: Belchers can't help themselves trying to be so loud with their burps.  It would be funny every once in a while, even unnoticeable somewhat, but the attention whorishness of the act becomes so tiresome.  Easily one of the traits that make folks more unattractive in this person's mind.  Sorry if unpopular!


No need to be sorry! I'm sure your popularity is just a reflection of your personality. You don't owe us likability.
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

atomic-age: IME, ask a 5'0" thin lady for a belch if you want to really get it done right.


So you know my sister, do ya?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: atomic-age: IME, ask a 5'0" thin lady for a belch if you want to really get it done right.

Knew a tiny (hot AF) thing that had this insane constant belching issue. Loud and just so terribly offensive after 15-20 of em. Was pretty hard to take actually.


2 of you farkers know my sister, WTF?
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.