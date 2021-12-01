 Skip to content
 
(WCAX Vermont)   Police conduct two state, hard target, search of every henhouse looking for dirty old egg-suckin' dog. Tommy Lee Jones and Johnny Cash approve   (wcax.com) divider line
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, let's see.

The dog killed 4 hens.
A hen is $20 to $50 apparently.

At the end of the day,
it's probably just cheaper to buy more chickens.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thru The Eyes Of Ruby (Remastered 2012)
Youtube kx-D8_gn5O4
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When my family moved to the country from the city, they got a dog. The dog killed the neighbors' chickens. My dad had the dog put down. Problem solved.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You're a lying, dog-faced pony soldier.
 
