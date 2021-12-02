 Skip to content
(8 News Now)   Not news: Las Vegas tops cities for infidelity. Fark: Las Vegas ranks only 4th among top cities for infidelity   (8newsnow.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
WTF Vegas? You're not even in the topten for boobjobs any more. some city of sin y'all turned out to be.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vegas? It's kind of become a regular city with hookers and blackjack.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Natti looks all buttoned down and conservative, but there are some real freaks round here.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: The Natti looks all buttoned down and conservative, but there are some real freaks round here.


A distinction without a difference.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: WTF Vegas? You're not even in the topten for boobjobs any more. some city of sin y'all turned out to be.


So where is. I'm guessing LA is tops. With Tampa probably in the top 5.
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Send me in coach, I'm willing to help raise the totals..
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Orlando?  The Land of Disney?  Walt's spinning in his grave.

/Wot? No Seattle.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
img.hmv.co.jpView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think it's a list of where the cheaters lives, not a list of where they commit the deed.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does the spouse also have to live in Vegas?  If so, then I think Vegas would be #1 as an infidelity destination city.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hmmm.  Infidelity a problem in Colorado's god botherer capital of Colorado Springs?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/#17 on this list, but the #40 city in the US overall in population
//I was expecting it to roughly correspond to population and it doesn't
///Do see a few heavy military towns listed
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A "Top 20 cities fox XYZ" list that doesn't feature San Francisco?

Ah right, because most of the city is either octogenarians who bought in back when it was affordable, or twentysomethings who will move out of the city when they eventually get around to getting married.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Slade - 7 Year Bitch 1985
Youtube PdiLodGqKOM
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm not surprised Hotlanta beat Las Vegas on this.

/There are some fun freaky people in Atlanta
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boise, ID

Yeah, lemme tell you about those repressed Mormon girls.  Good times boys, good times.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's from Ashley Madison users so it's basically a list of places where bot authors and catfishers reside. No real people were involved.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: The Natti looks all buttoned down and conservative, but there are some real freaks round here.


Not much to do in Ohio other than your neighbor's spouse.
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: The Natti looks all buttoned down and conservative, but there are some real freaks round here.


At first I was genuinely shocked the Natti showed so high, but then I remembered the buttoned down conservatives tend to be bigger freaks that just want to hide their freak flags.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BlackCloudofDespair: Fabric_Man: The Natti looks all buttoned down and conservative, but there are some real freaks round here.

At first I was genuinely shocked the Natti showed so high, but then I remembered the buttoned down conservatives tend to be bigger freaks that just want to hide their freak flags.


It's where Jerry Springer gets all his ideas for shows from.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"The new list was compiled by dating site Ashley Madison."

Oh yeah, the most trustworthy possible place to get information about infidelity is the site where a 2015 hack revealed that only 12,000 out of 5.5 million female profiles were not bots sending fake messages to male users.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As for somebody who grew up here in Vegas and so currently lives here can tell you the, dating scene here is farking horrible.

About ready to throw myself into traffic. So farking frustrating.
 
mjbok
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Atomic Jonb: Fabric_Man: The Natti looks all buttoned down and conservative, but there are some real freaks round here.

Not much to do in Ohio other than your neighbor's spouse.


Cincinnati is as much KY as OH
 
