(Yahoo)   If you have $35 M, your home could be your castle - complete with moat, 12 fireplaces, jacuzzi with a water fall, and the remnants of a zoo   (yahoo.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
$35M?  That better come with huge tracts of land.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's weird... The more money I get / more grown up I've become, the less I want a mansion.  Like the idea is cute as a kid / someone who can only dream of a large house, but like, in reality, it's just a completely stupid idea.  Anything you'd "need" dozens of rooms for is more easily available on a rental basis literally anywhere.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If I had that kind of money I'd build a hobbit hole
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA:
s.yimg.comView Full Size

The observation room also has glass floor panels. - Credit: Photo: Tyra Pacheco

Ah yes, just what I always wanted.  A room where I can observe...  Connecticut?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks like you would need a full time maintenance crew to keep that place from falling apart. And that doesn't include the landscaping.

If I was a billionaire that would be my main reservation about buying it. I wouldn't want to have deal constant work being done.

Luckily, I don't have to worry about such problems.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:
[s.yimg.com image 850x478]
The observation room also has glass floor panels. - Credit: Photo: Tyra Pacheco

Ah yes, just what I always wanted.  A room where I can observe...  Connecticut?


More like so you can go one level down and looks up female's dresses/skirts.
Not that I'd ever do that of course.
Not that I'd ever do that of course.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:
[s.yimg.com image 850x478]
The observation room also has glass floor panels. - Credit: Photo: Tyra Pacheco

Ah yes, just what I always wanted.  A room where I can observe...  Connecticut?


Yep, CT is still there. Will check again tomorrow.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

koder: It's weird... The more money I get / more grown up I've become, the less I want a mansion.  Like the idea is cute as a kid / someone who can only dream of a large house, but like, in reality, it's just a completely stupid idea.  Anything you'd "need" dozens of rooms for is more easily available on a rental basis literally anywhere.


Yeah.  Not even just mansion/castles.  I drive by the 4000+ sqft homes in the new developments and imagine the occupants (mostly just DINKs who can actually afford them) must really love vacuuming, cleaning toilets, and paying high utility bills.

I live in a 1600sqft house with my wife and 3 kids.  I don't feel like we need more space.

I live in a 1600sqft house with my wife and 3 kids.  I don't feel like we need more space.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I would have to have one room dedicated to each of seven deadly sins.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

akya: FTA:
[s.yimg.com image 850x478]
The observation room also has glass floor panels. - Credit: Photo: Tyra Pacheco

Ah yes, just what I always wanted.  A room where I can observe...  Connecticut?


That staircase, me & a bottle of Wild Turkey - "Emergency Room, here we come!"
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Give it a year on the market, and it'll be a steal at $2 million.
 
Salmon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I think I'd throw themed sex parties
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: akya: FTA:
[s.yimg.com image 850x478]
The observation room also has glass floor panels. - Credit: Photo: Tyra Pacheco

Ah yes, just what I always wanted.  A room where I can observe...  Connecticut?

That staircase, me & a bottle of Wild Turkey - "Emergency Room, here we come!"


indeed, i did not even see the staircase.  or as i would name it, the imminent laceration installation.
 
LL316
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't understand why more wealthy people don't do stuff like this.  I'd 100% love to live there if money were no object.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mark, great-grandson of Chicago steel tycoon Clayton Mark Sr.

This is why old money tries to avoid showy things...well, one of them.  This is also why they say they money is gone is three generations.
 
TheYeti
TheYeti
'' 29 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Give it a year on the market, and it'll be a steal at $2 million.


For a few million it would be a great hotel with those extensive grounds and all of the weird shiat around.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I never understand these giant houses with all sorts of very personal touches that then get put on the market not longer after completion.  I mean, if you are a zillionaire and want your own farking castle, knock yourself out, but why (try to) sell it four years after it was finished (if I did the math right-started in 2003, took seven years to build, first listed for sale in 2014)?  You're never going to sell it for what it cost to build.  The more personal the house, the bigger the hit on resale.  This guy will probably lose twenty million or more on this thing.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Even people from Long Island think that place is tacky ..
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheYeti: stuhayes2010: Give it a year on the market, and it'll be a steal at $2 million.

For a few million it would be a great hotel with those extensive grounds and all of the weird shiat around.


You'd need to build an airstrip or something. Woodstock, CT isn't even close to anyplace that's close to anyplace.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Mark, great-grandson of Chicago steel tycoon Clayton Mark Sr.

This is why old money tries to avoid showy things...well, one of them.  This is also why they say they money is gone is three generations.


A guy whose stellar work was being popped out of the right vag.
 
Breaker Breaker [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

akya: koder: It's weird... The more money I get / more grown up I've become, the less I want a mansion.  Like the idea is cute as a kid / someone who can only dream of a large house, but like, in reality, it's just a completely stupid idea.  Anything you'd "need" dozens of rooms for is more easily available on a rental basis literally anywhere.

Yeah.  Not even just mansion/castles.  I drive by the 4000+ sqft homes in the new developments and imagine the occupants (mostly just DINKs who can actually afford them) must really love vacuuming, cleaning toilets, and paying high utility bills.

I live in a 1600sqft house with my wife and 3 kids.  I don't feel like we need more space.


Those who need to snipe dinks for having fulfilled lives without spawning often secretly harbor regrets about their own choices...even so, I think that house is a monstrosity. Anyone who could afford it, though, wouldn't be worrying about the cash for upkeep.
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I would have to have one room dedicated to each of seven deadly sins.


That's rather nice of you, I suppose.  Do you... expect them to stay long?   Diane's going to need an awfully high ceiling....
 
