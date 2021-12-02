 Skip to content
 
(Yorkshire Evening Post)   Face of E.T. appears on sheet of plywood, because apparently Jesus had the day off or something   (yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk) divider line
9
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess Jesus was busy this week.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ET on acid?
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those are one the most ugly pair of bobbies I've seen in a while.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size


I remember another gentle visitor from the heavens, he came in peace and then died, only to come back to life, and his name was E.T., the extra terestrial. I loved that little guy.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Lolinternet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Massive lawsuit from Steven Spielberg in five... four... three...
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe it's the face of the virgin Mary and we now know why she was a virgin for so long.

/I'm going to hell now
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'mmmmmmmm   baaaaaaaack.   And I brought some Reavers and killbots and five stormtroopers who know how to aim.  Spare no one.
 
