(Twitter)   With our powers combined we are Captain OSHA Violation   (twitter.com) divider line
30
Original Tweet:
 
This is the scariest, dumbest, and most creative way to die, that I've seen in a fair while..
Wtf were they thinking?

Here's the photos so you don't need to click through to twatter.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


JFC! Where to start...

It's one thing to have the scissor lift floating, good for them, they calculated the weight and buoyancy correctly. But that's only safe with the lift fully retracted.
Once they raised the lift height higher than the width of the platform, they were in dumbf*ck territory.

Also, those are plastic dock floats held together with plastic plugs and caps. If one had given out, they'd be fuct.

One more thing, there are multiple man lifts designed to reach over areas inaccessible to vertical lifts.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


No excuses for such a level of stupidity.
 
All I can say is thank goodness they don't work in a refinery or other chemical plant.

They'd be dead before the end of a week.

Stares at my keyboard . . .
 
Meh. As long they they were only risking their own necks, game on.
 
GitOffaMyLawn: All I can say is thank goodness they don't work in a refinery or other chemical plant.

They'd be dead before the end of a week.

They'd be dead before the end of a week.

Stares at my keyboard . . .


If this company were contracted to perform maintenance at a refinery, they would've been run off before they could get a hot work permit.

Scary stupid.
 
Redh8t: If this company were contracted to perform maintenance at a refinery, they would've been run off before they could get a hot work permit.

Scary stupid.

They'd be dead before the end of a week.

Stares at my keyboard . . .

If this company were contracted to perform maintenance at a refinery, they would've been run off before they could get a hot work permit.

Scary stupid.


Most likely. If it's a small company (under 18 I think?), then the contractors can take a mandatory one day safety class. After that, safety gets lip service at best.

We were required to have weekly safety briefings. One of them was "How to treat a sunburn". Not terribly useful for IT folks. Or maybe it was . . .

Have to love lobbyists and big corporations. People are just another raw material.
 
Ah, the 'ass-crack, top of underwear showing' pic just really nails the authenticity.
 
Shake hands with danger - Jim Stringer (1980) - Original
Youtube Mmrs9GYkbqg
 
Yaw String: Meh. As long they they were only risking their own necks, game on.


Not for the people responsible for the facility.
 
Redh8t: If this company were contracted to perform maintenance at a refinery, they would've been run off before they could get a hot work permit.

Scary stupid.

They'd be dead before the end of a week.

Stares at my keyboard . . .

If this company were contracted to perform maintenance at a refinery, they would've been run off before they could get a hot work permit.

Scary stupid.


Judging by their behavior in the picture I doubt they even know what a hot work permit is.
 
Oh my fark. That is impressive.
 
C'mon, at least no one was IN the pool while they did this highly dangerous and insane stunt.
 
Not even mad, that's impressive.
 
When the job absolutely, positively has to be done in time for happy hour?

/jfc
 
There's no regulations for a scissor lift, if it Isn't NOT in the handbook it isn't required for safety.

IE I have a bunch of tie down steps if I'm working near the edge of a tall building, but fark all if I even need a high viz much less a bungie safety harness if I'm on one of those.
 
Earlier reddit thread (where the tweeter probably stole it from).
 
Ah, the maiden voyage of the SS Dumbass. What a sight.
 
At least one of them was wearing a hard hat while up there.  So he's got that going for him.  The other guy, not wearing a hard hat... Man, that's really stupid.
 
Rusty Shackleford: Shake hands with danger - Jim Stringer (1980) - Original


@RiffTrax: Shake Hands with Danger (Full FREE Short)
Youtube _nqa6e6WV2o
 
Polish Hussar: @RiffTrax: Shake Hands with Danger (Full FREE Short)

[YouTube video: @RiffTrax: Shake Hands with Danger (Full FREE Short)]


"We had our crack sniper shoot Glenn in order to teach him a lesson about safety!"
 
GitOffaMyLawn: All I can say is thank goodness they don't work in a refinery or other chemical plant.

They'd be dead before the end of a week.

They'd be dead before the end of a week.

Stares at my keyboard . . .


If these idiots worked in a refinery or chemical plant they'd get a bunch of other people killed along with them.  At least in this scenario they were only putting their own dumbass lives at risk.
 
chriswilson.tvView Full Size
 
That's the weirdest hardwood floor installation I've ever seen.
 
Neondistraction: GitOffaMyLawn: All I can say is thank goodness they don't work in a refinery or other chemical plant.

They'd be dead before the end of a week.

Stares at my keyboard . . .

If these idiots worked in a refinery or chemical plant they'd get a bunch of other people killed along with them.  At least in this scenario they were only putting their own dumbass lives at risk.


Someone didn't follow safety concerns at a chemical plant I worked at.

Sent 6000 gallons of chloropicrin throughout the plant via pressurized nitrogen lines.

5 microliters in a 20x40x20 lab is enough to run you out of the building (lacrimator ). At the concentration that was pumped into the plant, even gas masks were pretty much useless.

Put on the gas mask, fill it up (double so if you had a big lunch).

(Not) fun times.
 
Monocultured: Not even mad, that's impressive.


They probably do cannonballs off it at the end of the day.
 
I find it hard to believe they got this right on the first attempt.  It appears is as if they added the plywood and straps due to previous errors.
 
Fark you, Michael Phelps! We high as fuuuuuuurck

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
"Hold my life insurance policy and watch this"
 
PunkRockLawyer: Earlier reddit thread (where the tweeter probably stole it from).


The amount of people on that thread that condone this sort of behaviour is the reason why I don't like working job sites anymore.  People do stupid shiat for a paycheck for the sake of machismo. I don't get it. An attaboy from the white hat before he goes golfing for Friday afternoon is not worth risking my life.
 
Driver: [chriswilson.tv image 640x480]


I REALLY hope that's not real
 
