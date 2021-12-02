 Skip to content
(Twitch.tv)   4PM Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream with Drew, Christine, Dill and Rebecca. Come for the Omicron data roundup, stay for the plush cactus toy that tells you to do cocaine and kill yourself in Polish - Dill managed to procure one   (twitch.tv) divider line
5
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woot, way to go Dill!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Dill has connections?
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: So Dill has connections?


Unfortunately Trevor doesn't and is still having internet issues. :/
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can bearly tolerate the jokes here.
 
h2ogate [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Spirit - Mr Skin
Youtube QzTCR8S9vvk
 
