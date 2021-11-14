 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "OK...who's been farking the beavers?...Gordie, was it you? C'mon now"   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
25
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 8:15 AM



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't think any mammal is safe from Covid.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean they were promised a dead body, trekked across the wilderness, had a few close calls... and everyone was talking about how you've got to tap some beaver before you graduate, so....
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did the beaver get into the canoe?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spreading to mammals all over the world, mutating and already becoming resistant to our vaccines. Could have knocked it out 6 months ago and killed it off-but, no. Too many assholes that are too pig-ignorant stupid to get on board and work with the rest of us. So, it continues to grow stronger and mutate. We are watching it grow from pandemic to endemic. Sure, Junior may die from it but at least his daddy didn't wear no goddamn liberal muzzle!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: [wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x394]


Nope.

Canada.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Primus - Wynona's Big Brown Beaver
Youtube aYDfwUJzYQg
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, he was busy fixing those damn EPS conduits again...
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Spreading to mammals all over the world, mutating and already becoming resistant to our vaccines. Could have knocked it out 6 months ago and killed it off-but, no. Too many assholes that are too pig-ignorant stupid to get on board and work with the rest of us. So, it continues to grow stronger and mutate. We are watching it grow from pandemic to endemic. Sure, Junior may die from it but at least his daddy didn't wear no goddamn liberal muzzle!


Yep, our hopes of eradicating Covid went from a few weeks, to a few months, to a few years, to... welp, it's in the wildlife now, so never.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: BafflerMeal: [wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x394]

Nope.

Canada.


Fark user imageView Full Size


???
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Canada...Who HASN'T been farking the beavers?
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How I Met Your Mother - Beaver Hand Puppets | FOX Home Entertainment
Youtube knobmUd-r5E
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

xanadian: BafflerMeal: [wompampsupport.azureedge.net image 700x394]

Nope.

Canada.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'You'd thinks Gordie woulds have learned his lessons afters that Ostrich incident.'
 
Russ1642
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was only kissing the beavers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Merltech: I don't think any mammal is safe from Covid.


What about ninjas? They are mammals and pretty good about wearing masks. They should be ok.
 
KB202
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Merltech: I don't think any mammal is safe from Covid.


Do other mammals get sick, or just carry the virus?
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KB202: Merltech: I don't think any mammal is safe from Covid.

Do other mammals get sick, or just carry the virus?


Several stories have been about zoo animals dying from Covid.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

KB202: Merltech: I don't think any mammal is safe from Covid.

Do other mammals get sick, or just carry the virus?


They can. In a Nebraska zoo, three snow leopards died from covid.

Our local zoo is giving its animals covid vaccines this season.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, I let one slip out during a taint nibble.
/he said needed the money to get home.
//who knew that was an actual thing and not just a sign
///glad he made it home safe
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I see articles like this and it makes me doubt the Chinese claims of a taxological origin for covid.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

xanadian: BafflerMeal: ["I thought this was America".jpg]

Nope.

Canada.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Ward, you were awfully rough on the Beaver last night..."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KB202: Merltech: I don't think any mammal is safe from Covid.

Do other mammals get sick, or just carry the virus?


Depends on the animal.  The big cats don't seem to fare as well as deer.  not sure about mink, either, as they were killing off whole farms of them before they had a chance to find out.

/wonders if we'll have a deer reservoir of Covid, so hunters risk catching it when butchering the meat
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Spreading to mammals all over the world, mutating and already becoming resistant to our vaccines. Could have knocked it out 6 months ago and killed it off-but, no. Too many assholes that are too pig-ignorant stupid to get on board and work with the rest of us. So, it continues to grow stronger and mutate. We are watching it grow from pandemic to endemic. Sure, Junior may die from it but at least his daddy didn't wear no goddamn liberal muzzle!


Fark user imageView Full Size

Recycled from another fark thread
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

