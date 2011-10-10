 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Waving frantically at a taxi may get you a lift when you're running late but that won't work with an airliner   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
10
10 Comments     (+0 »)
tuxq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1980's Hollywood lied to us all
 
CaptSS [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't think it is a mental health issue.

I truly believe this is an entitled person that thinks this is acceptable behavior.

I've been wrong before, many many times, but in today's society these folks exist.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey, Chief!  It's me, Pinball!  I'm Sorrrryyyyy!!!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cbsnews2.cbsistatic.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

CaptSS: I don't think it is a mental health issue.

I truly believe this is an entitled person that thinks this is acceptable behavior.

I've been wrong before, many many times, but in today's society these folks exist.


Entitled + non-utilized brain cells. Can definitely see someone pushing open the fire door and running out there because they really have to make it in time for a wedding or something.

/I'm just thinking that guys are probably less likely to do stuff like this because a) guys are more likely to get punished and less of a chance of getting a pass b) a life of stupidly doing stuff so the cause-and-effect link is stronger in terms of paying for doing stupid stuff. Feel free to discuss and/or prove me wrong. Just some thought that popped up, not attached.
 
MBooda
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There are ways.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Oh, and Subby, this is me flagging a cab in NYC:
o/
Taxi stops, cracks window open just a bit.
"Where are you heading?"
"Downtown!"
"Nah, my shift is almost over, I'm heading to HQ."
Drives off.
---
My New Yorker friend when I told him that:
"But that's illegal!"
Me: ...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Sure. We'll stop this plane, which is seated at 100% capacity, to let you board and find a place to sit."
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

CaptSS: I don't think it is a mental health issue.

I truly believe this is an entitled person that thinks this is acceptable behavior.

I've been wrong before, many many times, but in today's society these folks exist.


People are anxious to believe it's a "mental health issue" because it is truly frightening to think there are this many stupid people on the loose today.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

