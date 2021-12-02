 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BroBible)   He among us who hasn't pulled their spouse's face off to find a horny reptilian alien, let him cast the first stone   (brobible.com) divider line
3
    More: Weird, Extraterrestrial life, Alien abduction, Reptilians, Ancient Pueblo Peoples, Puebloan peoples, Sharon Gilbert, recent appearance, Jim Bakker  
•       •       •

118 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Dec 2021 at 4:45 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Such an odd mental illness. Or range of same.
.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One wonders why the horny alien sex lizards are wasting their time trying to bang passionless jesus freak preachers, when there are entire convention halls full of kinky, turned on furries who wouldn't just leap at the chance, but would pay actual money for the opportunity.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bloobeary: One wonders why the horny alien sex lizards are wasting their time trying to bang passionless jesus freak preachers, when there are entire convention halls full of kinky, turned on furries who wouldn't just leap at the chance, but would pay actual money for the opportunity.


The challenge?
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.