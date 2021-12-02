 Skip to content
(CBS News) Y'all want a "free" COVID-19 test? That'll be $4000, Cowboy
    Hospital, Insurance, Emergency department, Urgent care, insurance provider, Conway Medical Center  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only €20 here in Italy. 🇮🇹
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you can be tested for free here, unless it's for foreign travel
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Covid-19 testing and vaccination are free in Australia...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Though it's inexcusable for people to be priced gouged over COVID testing, two things happened in this guy's story. First, he went to the ER, which charges outrageous prices for everything, unfortunately.

Second, he was sent checks for the amounts, bout the guy moved so one check bounced back to his insurer. It would be nice if a direct deposit could have been done.
 
bughunter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"If at all possible, don't go to the hospital."

That's always been my policy.

More people die at hospitals than anywhere else.

Dangerous fkkn places, hospitals.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: Dangerous fkkn places, hospitals.


... and that prayer! You start hearing prayer and folks drop like flies.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jaden Janak doesn't seem very bootstrappy for a Texan.

/ Also free testing in England, unless for foreign travel.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So CVS does free COVID testing, but I could also go to the ER. "Oh I've got insurance so it will all be free!"

I guess this is a welcome to the American healthcare system.
 
montreal_medic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait - you have to pay for COVID tests? And you wonder why the numbers are unreliable? WTF!

COVID tests and vaccines (and treatments) are socialized here. No bill to pay
 
