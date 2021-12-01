 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Also: "The cost of producing automobiles is beyond the limits for horse-drawn buggy makers"   (msn.com) divider line
    Electric vehicle, Battery electric vehicle, electric vehicles, Automotive industry, Internal combustion engine, Carlos Tavares, Plug-in hybrid  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mom had one HELL of a contraction when your head was coming out of the womb, dude.

img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If some of the companies you acquired had spent the last decade developing EVs instead of banking on '60s nostalgia, maybe you wouldn't have this problem.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
GFY.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're just setting us up for basic commuter cars costing a hundred grand.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sometimes the hand of the free market biatch-slaps your companies if they are stuck in the past.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
GM doesn't seem to think that's the case.

General Motors plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Or. Stop designing life around cars? JFC.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Car companies have been incompetent for a couple decades now. The failure for EV and fuel economy ha been tragically farking stupid.

Let them go bankrupt. Americans are replaceable. We can make our own EVs. We'll buy the GM and Ford factories for cheap and refit them. The USA is a shiathole country now anyhow, we only fail by tying our future to their Trumphumping economists.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We'll never be able to absorb the cost of these 5 mph front bumpers the government is making us design onto our passenger cars. It'll cripple a proud industry."  --- some automaker around 1970.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
the last car i bought, cost about $1400 yes fourteen hundred.

so when it gets down to that i will buy one, used of course.

this might take some time....
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: If some of the companies you acquired had spent the last decade developing EVs instead of banking on '60s nostalgia, maybe you wouldn't have this problem.


It isn't that. They purchased an existing product - DaimlerChrysler -  rode it as long as they can, sold for a cash injection from the Italians (who have almost no market here in the USA) got Peugeot to double down and will want a bailout for it not being profitable.

This is just lazy businessmanship.
 
jtown
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Mom had one HELL of a contraction when your head was coming out of the womb, dude.

[img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net image 434x287]


The picture was taken at a funny angle!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Develop more hydrogen fuel cell cars.
I don't want to spend at least 30 minutes "fueling" my EV at a charging station.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These are the same people who can't properly place a cup holder or air vent.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WTP 2: the last car i bought, cost about $1400 yes fourteen hundred.


The last car I bought cost me $11,000 new in 1990.

It's parked outside and is now at 506,000 miles.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Who Killed The Electric Car" Cut to 6 mins By: Steve Todey
Youtube l3OnYjP4FTk
Go f*ck yourselves and die, auto CEOs.
 
pdieten
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: They're just setting us up for basic commuter cars costing a hundred grand.


Well, let's just hope that if electric cars can't actually be produced at scale and reasonable costs by any manufacturer before any government mandates begin (because we can't get enough cobalt or lithium or whatever other raw materials needed) that such mandates will be slowed down until supply and demand and technology come to a reasonable equilibrium. People never forgive the government for pushing mandates ahead of what the market can supply - if you're old enough you might remember how everyone felt about basically every car produced between the mid-'70s and the mid-'90s, or (believe it or not) things like low-flow toilets and non-incandescent light bulbs. Yes, there actually are real American citizens other than Donald Trump still mad about things like that. They're his voters. It will be as bad or worse with electric cars if they aren't allowed to take over the market organically.
 
JRoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Modern cars are just bits of plastic twist-tied onto a frame made from the least amount of steel possible, anyway.

Make your CEO sell one of his islands and get to it!

Lazy rich parasites.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: "We'll never be able to absorb the cost of these 5 mph front bumpers the government is making us design onto our passenger cars. It'll cripple a proud industry."  --- some automaker around 1970.


They didn't absorb the cost. They passed it on to the consumers.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The quiet part this tool isn't saying is that the extra costs come from propping up the dealership model.

The cost and complexity to produce an electric vehicle is orders of magnitude less than an automobile. That low barrier to entry is why Dyson opted out of the market entirely. If there's no barrier to entry, then there will be more competition, which means lower prices, and more effort to break even on storage and delivery costs.

Dyson was just in for manufacturing and storage, auto manufacturers are in for their sick cabal of middlemen with their gross excess of lots, dealerships, and every other bit of graft designed to spread the risk as far as possible.

The entire auto industry should burn.
 
TheXerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Develop more hydrogen fuel cell cars.
I don't want to spend at least 30 minutes "fueling" my EV at a charging station.


Hyundai already has one, Granted, it's around $60,000 USD and only available in California, but they are actively working on both electric and hydrogen cell cars. I'm looking for an electric as I already have rooftop solar panels and want to give the middlest of fingers to the power company.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...looks like Batman isn't the only one with an alter ego.

Fark user imageView Full Size


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
China's Coming EV Battery Waste Problem
Youtube u-38O6jSyiQ
 
Monocultured
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Develop more hydrogen fuel cell cars.
I don't want to spend at least 30 minutes "fueling" my EV at a charging station.


If you want to conveniently ignore that most people will charge their vehicles at home overnight and a single high voltage charge gets you 90 miles in 10 minutes, sure. Charging infrastructure isn't just in parking lots, the gas station model doesn't apply, there are numerous levels of charging options that even support apartment style living. The UK even has programs for EV charging in council housing.

Nearly all vehicle operation is less than 15 miles, so EVs make perfect sense for almost every use case.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrparks: This is just lazy businessmanship.


Nope. Business people are thieves in suits.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Monocultured: The quiet part this tool isn't saying is that the extra costs come from propping up the dealership model.

The cost and complexity to produce an electric vehicle is orders of magnitude less than an automobile. That low barrier to entry is why Dyson opted out of the market entirely. If there's no barrier to entry, then there will be more competition, which means lower prices, and more effort to break even on storage and delivery costs.

Dyson was just in for manufacturing and storage, auto manufacturers are in for their sick cabal of middlemen with their gross excess of lots, dealerships, and every other bit of graft designed to spread the risk as far as possible.

The entire auto industry should burn.


Exactly
 
scanman61
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
....looks over list of Stellantis brands.....

Dude, ya'll will be doing good to still be in business by the time EVs sweep the market.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is the only article I've ever seen claiming EVs cost more than ICE vehicles, since the EV1 and the initial Prius launch.

Everyone has always acknowledged once battery tech came around (it has) that EVs would actually be cheaper to build than ICE cars.

They're just priming the consumer to be ready to get farked by markups or new taxes.
 
