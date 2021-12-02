 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   PETA finally does something I'm on-board with but I'm upset with the lack of lotion   (urbanoutraged.com) divider line
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FRYtakeMyMoney.jpg
Gif as in gifted. Duh.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.


And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm gender neutral, non-binary, and somehow they ripped my skin off and bleached it a bit.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I like is how they make their pants and stuff with a completly mismatched pattern of pieces and tones, exactly how people use animal leathers.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I'm pissed those aren't real. (I mean, not real real, but available for purchase)
I want shoes that have human teeth (fake, or, whatever) instead of soles more than anything I've ever wanted in my life.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.

And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.


They are literally trying, exclusively with no other purpose, to draw attention to a particular cause.  So hey!  Guess that worked, good on them.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do I get to choose what body-part's skin my items are made from?

/looking for a double-breasted trenchcoat.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does PETA make from the hides of all the dogs and cats they kill at their shelters?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn i was so wanting an authentic leather face mask
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: What does PETA make from the hides of all the dogs and cats they kill at their shelters?


This. That pretty much sums up PETA.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IamAwake: jaivirtualcard: chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.

And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.

They are literally trying, exclusively with no other purpose, to draw attention to a particular cause.  So hey!  Guess that worked, good on them.


All I know is, I'm craving some Wendy's.  Think I'll get two Triples, like I used to do when I worked there
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: IamAwake: jaivirtualcard: chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.

And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.

They are literally trying, exclusively with no other purpose, to draw attention to a particular cause.  So hey!  Guess that worked, good on them.

All I know is, I'm craving some Wendy's.  Think I'll get two Triples, like I used to do when I worked there


Two JBCs and and 2 4 piece. And that's how I got through highschool and college.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NINEv2: [Fark user image 399x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Necronomicon Ex-Mortis was my first thought as well. Maybe Sam Raimi can sue them for copyright infringement?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: Do I get to choose what body-part's skin my items are made from?

/looking for a double-breasted trenchcoat.


Is it reversible?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My theory, which is mine, is that the reason PETA is trying to get us to eat less meat and wear less leather is that it's actually run by a consortium of soybean growers and faux leather manufacturers.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: IamAwake: jaivirtualcard: chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.

And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.

They are literally trying, exclusively with no other purpose, to draw attention to a particular cause.  So hey!  Guess that worked, good on them.

All I know is, I'm craving some Wendy's.  Think I'll get two Triples, like I used to do when I worked there


It's 1 am here in NYC and reading that, now I'm craving too. But gotta wake up early so eating now would fark up the sleep cycle.

Thanks bud
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaivirtualcard: waxbeans: IamAwake: jaivirtualcard: chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.

And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.

They are literally trying, exclusively with no other purpose, to draw attention to a particular cause.  So hey!  Guess that worked, good on them.

All I know is, I'm craving some Wendy's.  Think I'll get two Triples, like I used to do when I worked there

It's 1 am here in NYC and reading that, now I'm craving too. But gotta wake up early so eating now would fark up the sleep cycle.

Thanks bud


🖐👅🙋
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: NINEv2: [Fark user image 399x218] [View Full Size image _x_]

Necronomicon Ex-Mortis was my first thought as well. Maybe Sam Raimi can sue them for copyright infringement?


Only if you say the words
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: My theory, which is mine, is that the reason PETA is trying to get us to eat less meat and wear less leather is that it's actually run by a consortium of soybean growers and faux leather manufacturers.


More like in the pocket of "big shoe." Somehow we can engineer something like Kevlar, but we can't make a farking shoe that can handle more than six months of above average wear unless it is made out of leather.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
this WILL give some folks ideas.....thanks pita.
 
bughunter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Do I get to choose what body-part's skin my items are made from?

/looking for a double-breasted trenchcoat.


I want a wallet that converts into a suitcase.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

IamAwake: jaivirtualcard: chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.

And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.

They are literally trying, exclusively with no other purpose, to draw attention to a particular cause.  So hey!  Guess that worked, good on them.


They literally only exist to do two things: kill animals and bring in money.
 
DittoToo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man, I was totally going to order that jacket.
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Two words:

Wrinkly Dicebag.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Great. One more thing the funeral home will try to sell for your "loving memories"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: My theory, which is mine, is that the reason PETA is trying to get us to eat less meat and wear less leather is that it's actually run by a consortium of soybean growers and faux leather manufacturers.


Soybeans lead to 79 genders
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
F*ck PETA.

Recall that one of their higher-ups, when confronted about taking animal-derived insulin, said that it was worth it for those animals to die for her to live because she could save even more animals that way.

They also fat-shame and they've run various misogynistic ads.

F*ck PETA. F*ck them to death.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Do they sell any German-made lampshades?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

meanmutton: IamAwake: jaivirtualcard: chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.

And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.

They are literally trying, exclusively with no other purpose, to draw attention to a particular cause.  So hey!  Guess that worked, good on them.

They literally only exist to do two things: kill animals and bring in money.


Sounds a lot like the NRA
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Begoggle: meanmutton: IamAwake: jaivirtualcard: chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.

And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.

They are literally trying, exclusively with no other purpose, to draw attention to a particular cause.  So hey!  Guess that worked, good on them.

They literally only exist to do two things: kill animals and bring in money.

Sounds a lot like the NRA


Good. Animals that NRA kill are invasive species and generally very bad for environment. Greta should support them and not fattie bashers and puppy killers
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'll bring the lotion and the basket.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: I'll bring the lotion and the basket.


PUT THE FARKIN LOTION IN THE BASKET!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LewDux:

We wouldn't HAVE to kill invasive species if the nra hadn't killed all the wolves, bears, and chupcabrae  first.

You think nutria have more suck than a goat inside?
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: What does PETA make from the hides of all the dogs and cats they kill at their shelters?


Lotion. Pay attention.
 
valenumr
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: IamAwake: jaivirtualcard: chawco: That was so f*cking metal.

Totally brutal. Someone needs to sell for reals.

And advertise it next to peta billboards

PETA is a piece of shiat organization which is in more for the attention whoaring and money.

They are literally trying, exclusively with no other purpose, to draw attention to a particular cause.  So hey!  Guess that worked, good on them.

All I know is, I'm craving some Wendy's.  Think I'll get two Triples, like I used to do when I worked there


I don't know if you know this, but Wendy's burgers went to shiat about 15 years ago. I think PETA got to them too.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
1) That is weird as f*ck.  But not a single person was harmed, and I believe in free speech.  So I will not be a consumer of those products.  Meh.  Get on with your bad self..for lack of a better term and clichè.

2) I have said this before on Fark.......my favorite strip club in Portland is a vegan establishment.  The vast majority of beers are vegan-friendly...as are all most of if not all liquors.  So I have a steak dinner at another place before going there, and it's all good.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Do I get to choose what body-part's skin my items are made from?

/looking for a double-breasted trenchcoat.


/I see what you did there
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: LewDux:

We wouldn't HAVE to kill invasive species if the nra hadn't killed all the wolves, bears, and chupcabrae  first.

You think nutria have more suck than a goat inside?


I think he means people.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thatsenoughinternetfortoday.gif

/I haven't laughed this hard in a fark thread...today
//you're all monsters
///many funnied
4*/I need a hat with real hair, and the brim is just the forehead flipped up
5*/with the eyebrows at the edge
 
mcmnky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: 1) That is weird as f*ck.  But not a single person was harmed, and I believe in free speech.  So I will not be a consumer of those products.  Meh.  Get on with your bad self..for lack of a better term and clichè.

2) I have said this before on Fark.......my favorite strip club in Portland is a vegan establishment.  The vast majority of beers are vegan-friendly...as are all most of if not all liquors.  So I have a steak dinner at another place before going there, and it's all good.


There are beers and liquors that aren't vegan?

Other than jello shots and those weird drinks with egg in them, what animal parts are used in alcohol?
 
