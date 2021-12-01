 Skip to content
 
(Gizmodo)   New study of COVID survivors finds more than half of those who recovered from severe cases died within a year   (gizmodo.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a kick in the nads.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just like the flu.

/s
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Was TFG's considered severe?

/just hoping
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Still a chance.
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..


Came here to say this, thank you

/ you never know some dread variant might come along and make this statement true.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
People tend to only mention the number of immediate deaths, not the lingering after effects.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..

Came here to say this, thank you

/ you never know some dread variant might come along and make this statement true.


Read on . . .

Overall, just over 52% of severe covid patients died in a year's time. There was no significant increased risk of mortality for mild to moderate cases, however.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

wooden_badger: Was TFG's considered severe?

/just hoping


I don't think so. He was never on a ventilator.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..


Yeah... everyone needs to smart or note this.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lsherm: wooden_badger: Was TFG's considered severe?

/just hoping

I don't think so. He was never on a ventilator.


that we know of...though I guess if he was vented it wouldn't have been for just a day and Pence would have been acting President...TFG would have refused the vent even if it killed him.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

real_headhoncho: markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..

Yeah... everyone needs to smart or note this.


Why? He's wrong.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: AlgaeRancher: markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..

Came here to say this, thank you

/ you never know some dread variant might come along and make this statement true.

Read on . . .

"Compared to covid-negative patients, and even after accounting for other factors like age and sex, those with severe covid were 2.5 times more likely to die in the next 12 months after their illness. Overall, just over 52% of severe covid patients died in a year's time. There was no significant increased risk of mortality for mild to moderate cases, however."


Wait a minute. Half of severe Covid patients died within a year which was 2.5 times the number of non-Covid patients that died in a year? So 20% of people who tested negative died within a year?

/Someone is mathing badly
//could be me
///or maybe overpopulation has been solved
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a far candle: Three Crooked Squirrels: AlgaeRancher: markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..

Came here to say this, thank you

/ you never know some dread variant might come along and make this statement true.

Read on . . .

"Compared to covid-negative patients, and even after accounting for other factors like age and sex, those with severe covid were 2.5 times more likely to die in the next 12 months after their illness. Overall, just over 52% of severe covid patients died in a year's time. There was no significant increased risk of mortality for mild to moderate cases, however."

Wait a minute. Half of severe Covid patients died within a year which was 2.5 times the number of non-Covid patients that died in a year? So 20% of people who tested negative died within a year?

/Someone is mathing badly
//could be me
///or maybe overpopulation has been solved


It's you. They're saying people with long Covid have a death RATE that is 2.5 times higher than a normal person. So if the normal death rate of the population is 10% per year, then the death rate for long Covid people is 25%.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: a far candle: Three Crooked Squirrels: AlgaeRancher: markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..

Came here to say this, thank you

/ you never know some dread variant might come along and make this statement true.

Read on . . .

"Compared to covid-negative patients, and even after accounting for other factors like age and sex, those with severe covid were 2.5 times more likely to die in the next 12 months after their illness. Overall, just over 52% of severe covid patients died in a year's time. There was no significant increased risk of mortality for mild to moderate cases, however."

Wait a minute. Half of severe Covid patients died within a year which was 2.5 times the number of non-Covid patients that died in a year? So 20% of people who tested negative died within a year?

/Someone is mathing badly
//could be me
///or maybe overpopulation has been solved

It's you. They're saying people with long Covid have a death RATE that is 2.5 times higher than a normal person. So if the normal death rate of the population is 10% per year, then the death rate for long Covid people is 25%.


But the death rate for severe Covid people was 52%. That means that the death rate for non-Covid people was 20%.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a far candle: But the death rate for severe Covid people was 52%. That means that the death rate for non-Covid people was 20%.


remember severe/long CoVid cohort is likely to be frail elderly
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: a far candle: But the death rate for severe Covid people was 52%. That means that the death rate for non-Covid people was 20%.

remember severe/long CoVid cohort is likely to be frail elderly


Sure, but what about the "even after accounting for other factors like age and sex" part?
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Take that GOP!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

a far candle: Lady J: a far candle: But the death rate for severe Covid people was 52%. That means that the death rate for non-Covid people was 20%.

remember severe/long CoVid cohort is likely to be frail elderly

Sure, but what about the "even after accounting for other factors like age and sex" part?


It's all in TFA. Just go read it.

Compared to covid-negative patients, and even after accounting for other factors like age and sex, those with severe covid were 2.5 times more likely to die in the next 12 months after their illness.

Or maybe I'm just reading you post wrong.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's another reason why ...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The moral of the story?

Don't get Covid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That really sucks for the people who got sick before safety guidelines became clear and a vaccine became available. Perhaps COVID-19 will be instructive to survivors in the US the way H1N1 was to the people of Singapore, where they had like 270,000 H1N1 cases but so far have had less than 27,000 COVID-19 cases? Who am I kidding, you can't teach ignorant Murricans new tricks.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe it would have been a good idea to get some of that universal healthcare in this country.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: AlgaeRancher: markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..

Came here to say this, thank you

/ you never know some dread variant might come along and make this statement true.

Read on . . .

Overall, just over 52% of severe covid patients died in a year's time. There was no significant increased risk of mortality for mild to moderate cases, however.


It sounds like vaccinated people have little to worry about, then, yes? Since so few of them end up seriously ill from COVID to begin with?

Plus, many if not most of the people who got severely ill to begin with had other underlying health problems as well. I'm not saying this isn't a bad thing, but it kind of feels like it's to be expected.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

austerity101: Three Crooked Squirrels: AlgaeRancher: markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..

Came here to say this, thank you

/ you never know some dread variant might come along and make this statement true.

Read on . . .

Overall, just over 52% of severe covid patients died in a year's time. There was no significant increased risk of mortality for mild to moderate cases, however.

It sounds like vaccinated people have little to worry about, then, yes? Since so few of them end up seriously ill from COVID to begin with?

Plus, many if not most of the people who got severely ill to begin with had other underlying health problems as well. I'm not saying this isn't a bad thing, but it kind of feels like it's to be expected.


Yes you will live forever
 
Excelsior
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lsherm: wooden_badger: Was TFG's considered severe?

/just hoping

I don't think so. He was never on a ventilator.



That we know of.
Do you honestly believe they would have told us if he was?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's the age cohort, or is it simply a correlation between severe covid and death?

Because I'm betting there's an age cohort involved.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..


NO IT SAYS 52% DIED WITHIN A YEAR
FINISH THE ARTICLE YOU CONTRARIAN FARKWAD
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

a far candle: Lsherm: a far candle: Three Crooked Squirrels: AlgaeRancher: markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..

Came here to say this, thank you

/ you never know some dread variant might come along and make this statement true.

Read on . . .

"Compared to covid-negative patients, and even after accounting for other factors like age and sex, those with severe covid were 2.5 times more likely to die in the next 12 months after their illness. Overall, just over 52% of severe covid patients died in a year's time. There was no significant increased risk of mortality for mild to moderate cases, however."

Wait a minute. Half of severe Covid patients died within a year which was 2.5 times the number of non-Covid patients that died in a year? So 20% of people who tested negative died within a year?

/Someone is mathing badly
//could be me
///or maybe overpopulation has been solved

It's you. They're saying people with long Covid have a death RATE that is 2.5 times higher than a normal person. So if the normal death rate of the population is 10% per year, then the death rate for long Covid people is 25%.

But the death rate for severe Covid people was 52%. That means that the death rate for non-Covid people was 20%.


They also said this only applied to people with severe COVID. The death rates of other COVID-positive patients weren't affected. What this suggests is that the people who had severe COVID were in demographics that already had higher-than-baseline mortality rates. But I could be wrong.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's click and bait
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..

NO IT SAYS 52% DIED WITHIN A YEAR
FINISH THE ARTICLE YOU CONTRARIAN FARKWAD


Age and comorbidity analysis needed.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Their death rate doubled, not 50% of them died.

Big difference.

But still, yeah, you FA unvaccinated you're more likely to FO, even down the road..


"Overall, just over 52% of severe covid patients died in a year's time." - that's a separate statistic. RTFA next time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snocone: Still a chance.
[i.guim.co.uk image 850x509]


🤭
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who would have thought that a severe case of a vascular disease that damaged your cardiovascular system enough to require intubation means you are most likely going to die of complications from that... unpossible!

I was assured by high ranking priests that if I provide them with several karats worth of diamonds they could perform a Restoration and I would be all better.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: a far candle: Lady J: a far candle: But the death rate for severe Covid people was 52%. That means that the death rate for non-Covid people was 20%.

remember severe/long CoVid cohort is likely to be frail elderly

Sure, but what about the "even after accounting for other factors like age and sex" part?

It's all in TFA. Just go read it.

Compared to covid-negative patients, and even after accounting for other factors like age and sex, those with severe covid were 2.5 times more likely to die in the next 12 months after their illness.

Or maybe I'm just reading you post wrong.


I'm not sure how to make it clearer. The article said around half of severe Covid patients died in the following year (as the post title says). It also says that's only 2.5 times the death rate of non-severe Covid patients, adjusting for other things like age and sex. Meaning a metric crap-tonne of non-infected people died, as one does when not infected with Covid.

It's bad math-English on the part of the journalist but I can't discern what they were actually trying to say.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So,

The death rate for people that were hospitalized with severe Covid was higher than those that weren't?

The people hospitalized with severe Covid were generally those with multiple / severe co-morbidity factors.

That's WHY they had a severe case requiring hospitalization to begin with.

There is absolutely ZERO news here to anyone that actually understands healthy vs non-healthy people.


TLDR:  Duh!
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Highly expected, for those of us watching the numbers with anxiety and fear...
Between March 8th, 2020 and August 21st, 2021, there were 615,360 deaths attributed to covid in the US... But, relative to historical death rates, there were 809,560 excess deaths from all causes in that time period. That's almost 200k extra deaths, and while some of those can be attributed to hospital overcrowding resulting in acute illness not being treated, or people with progressive conditions avoiding early treatment due to fears of infection, a lot of them are likely due to long covid and its effects on the neurological and circulatory systems.

So now, when the CDC is saying "get vaccinated and even if you get covid, you'll probably stay out of the ICU (though you may have long lasting brain fog and strange clotting issues)," that's not terribly reassuring. Get vaccinated, get your boosters, but also wear your mask, avoid travel and crowds, don't lick doorknobs, etc.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

retrobruce: There is absolutely ZERO news here to anyone that actually understands healthy vs non-healthy people.


retrobruce is king of internet research
 
retrobruce
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

a far candle: Lady J: a far candle: But the death rate for severe Covid people was 52%. That means that the death rate for non-Covid people was 20%.

remember severe/long CoVid cohort is likely to be frail elderly

Sure, but what about the "even after accounting for other factors like age and sex" part?


other health issues are stronger factors in the seriousness of a Covid case.
If they weren't primary factors in the comparison, the results are totally worthless.
 
Suzanne_Grundy [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA: "Older people are more likely to develop severe illness and die from covid-19. But among patients in this study, the associated risk of dying was actually relatively greater for survivors of severe covid under age 65 [emphasis mine] than it was for patients over 65. Compared to similarly aged but non-infected people, they were more than three times more likely to die in the months after their hospitalization."

The age of those affected was under 65.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

retrobruce: a far candle: Lady J: a far candle: But the death rate for severe Covid people was 52%. That means that the death rate for non-Covid people was 20%.

remember severe/long CoVid cohort is likely to be frail elderly

Sure, but what about the "even after accounting for other factors like age and sex" part?

other health issues are stronger factors in the seriousness of a Covid case.
If they weren't primary factors in the comparison, the results are totally worthless.


Exactly.

Obesity is the #1 factor, age is #2 (they overlap).  Oddly enough, smoking reduces your actual risk - while being fat AND old is a death sentence.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That sucks.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Suzanne_Grundy: FTA: "Older people are more likely to develop severe illness and die from covid-19. But among patients in this study, the associated risk of dying was actually relatively greater for survivors of severe covid under age 65 [emphasis mine] than it was for patients over 65. Compared to similarly aged but non-infected people, they were more than three times more likely to die in the months after their hospitalization."

The age of those affected was under 65.


Because everyone with a severe case over 65 already died. . .
 
Reverend J
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I read the paper and I was surprised to see over 20% of all patients died within a year. I'm really wondering what condition they were in when they got there. The paper only talked about stuff linked to covid, but maybe I missed something.
 
Suzanne_Grundy [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Because everyone with a severe case over 65 already died. . .


True; however, it is still a very scary percentage for those under 65.

/vaxed
//vaxed again
///boosted
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Suzanne_Grundy: FTA: "Older people are more likely to develop severe illness and die from covid-19. But among patients in this study, the associated risk of dying was actually relatively greater for survivors of severe covid under age 65 [emphasis mine] than it was for patients over 65. Compared to similarly aged but non-infected people, they were more than three times more likely to die in the months after their hospitalization."

The age of those affected was under 65.

Because everyone with a severe case over 65 already died. . .


The article has a lot of observations presented as data, but doesn't do any variable control on their observations.

They're saying "I saw a black bird, therefore birds are black."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
