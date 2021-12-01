 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Boeing trials a plan to reduce the carbon footprint of future 737 Max crashes   (wtop.com) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Since it is United they are probably squeezing the fuel directly from the passengers and charging them a fee for it.
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The new definition of cornbinder
 
loudboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The fact that they are running it in only one engine does not give me full confidence that they have full confidence in the fuel... I get it, it's risk management, but there should never need to be additional risk management measures taken with passengers on board. Paying passengers are not test subjects.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's the nicest euphemism for scrapping a program i've ever heard...
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

loudboy: The fact that they are running it in only one engine does not give me full confidence that they have full confidence in the fuel... I get it, it's risk management, but there should never need to be additional risk management measures taken with passengers on board. Paying passengers are not test subjects.


They probably have run empty flights before. This is their first official flight with passengers.

/I think
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Airlines are currently only permitted to use a maximum of 50% sustainable aviation on board

That's some weird rule. Is it because the lobbyist of the non sustainable fuel is working hard?
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

loudboy: The fact that they are running it in only one engine does not give me full confidence that they have full confidence in the fuel... I get it, it's risk management, but there should never need to be additional risk management measures taken with passengers on board. Paying passengers are not test subjects.


TFA says regulations only allow 50% sustainable fuel. Most airlines simply mix fossil and non-fossil fuel in their tanks, but this flight is running one of its engines on 100% sustainable fuel to demonstrate that it performs the same as fossil fuel and there's no need to limit its usage.

That said, the aviation industry is extremely cautious about introducing alternatives to proven technology.
 
focusthis
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh sure...but when I fly half-tanked on corn distillates, it's "frowned upon"!
 
patowen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

loudboy: The fact that they are running it in only one engine does not give me full confidence that they have full confidence in the fuel... I get it, it's risk management, but there should never need to be additional risk management measures taken with passengers on board. Paying passengers are not test subjects.


Fergawdsake it's not the first time ever.  They've been doing it for years.  A 777 freighter flew 100% bio on both sides back in 2018.

So here they're using it on a commercial passenger route and they're being careful.  Is that good or not?

Boeing wants their entire commercial catalogue to run on bio by 2030 and are working towards that goal.  Is that good or not?
 
majestic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What was the discount like on that flight? Want to fly on the plane that killed a few hundred people due to software issues? We fixed those. So how about that plane plus some random fuel in one of the engines? OK!
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why does this have a fraction of the carbon footprint? Doesn't it still use carbon-based fuel? Is this mixed with hydrazine or something?
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

andrewagill: Why does this have a fraction of the carbon footprint?


The fuel wasn't pulled from the ground.  Still burning carbon but the carbon was recently sucked out of the air by plants.  Literally the only way we'll have air travel in the future.

/ Electric aircraft are a pipe dream for non-trivial distances, for now.
 
