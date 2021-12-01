 Skip to content
 
(MSN)   Missouri man sues Folgers, claims it 'grossly misrepresented' amount of coffee per can. So I guess that he doesn't have a best part of waking up   (msn.com) divider line
75
    More: Murica, MSN  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to live with a guy who would get MAYBE five pots of coffee out of a regular coffee can. You could hear him taking a shiat from down the hallway. Outside the apartment.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought the lawsuit would be over it grossly misrepresenting itself as drinkable coffee.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would've thought it was over the mental and emotional distress from viewing their Christmas incest ad.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've secretly replaced this man's brains with Folger's Crystals.

Let's see if they notice!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
student.passassured.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the can has directions and those directions correctly compute to the advertised number of cups, Mr. Caffeine Shakes can take a hike.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schiller Visions: Hidden Camera Commercials - SNL
Youtube VdQKVDUBu2g
obligatory
 
scorpmatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is the lawsuit against Lays and other potato/corn chip manufacturers going to happen?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It isn't good to the last drop, either
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who has consumed Folgers, I'm gonna just skip TFA and assume that the can contained far too much of that crap.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: I used to live with a guy who would get MAYBE five pots of coffee out of a regular coffee can. You could hear him taking a shiat from down the hallway. Outside the apartment.


Back in the day, a roommate's dad had a commercial coffee urn to keep up with his coffee habit.  When he came to visit for a few days, she borrowed a coffee pot from a friend so he could switch between the puny 10 cup coffee makers.  I have no idea how he was still alive.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We say down with the plaintiff to get his side of the story..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It still contains the fully represented amount of Donny.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just in time for Folgers Incest commercial season!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: I would've thought it was over the mental and emotional distress from viewing their Christmas incest ad.


Strictly for the uninitiated. Beware
Folgers Incest Commercial - Extended Cut
Youtube fhfcWTZeP1k
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lytbeir [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grind 3/4 cup of whole beans for one full coffee press every morning. I make relatively strong coffee. Or so I thought.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have two measuring tablespoons and one seems to be way bigger than the other one
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If the can has directions and those directions correctly compute to the advertised number of cups, Mr. Caffeine Shakes can take a hike.


I RTA and the packaging said "up to" 60 cups.
So, yeah. Unless he can prove that those 60 cups are so watered down that they aren't considered coffee, somehow, then he has no case.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [student.passassured.com image 402x168]


I am so glad doctors do not do grains anymore in doses. I had to learn it for my medication aide, as the state tests on it. NCLEX does not.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What the lawsuit didn't mention is what is happening to this man's insides from consistently nearly doubling the suggested amount of grounds for his morning cup of joe."

Spoken like someone who's never made good coffee before.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just switch to meth already. We got a bunch of new fish in the office and it's obscene how much coffee they go through. How do you even get to sleep at night? I do one cup first thing in the morning on a work day and still have to drink a fifth of whiskey every night just to go to bed. Their addiction is sad and really harmful. I pity them, honestly.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The crystals were meth all along, weren't they?

/ childhood.... ruined
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: cretinbob: [student.passassured.com image 402x168]

I am so glad doctors do not do grains anymore in doses. I had to learn it for my medication aide, as the state tests on it. NCLEX does not.


Way back in my EMT-Paramedic days, which were when cell phones were in a bag hardwired to an antenna on the roof of the ambulance, we picked up a patient that was having a heart attack. The physician had made a house call to this guy--yeah, this doc was old AF. He instructed us to give the guy morphine IV on the way to the hospital (part of the protocol anyway) but wrote the dose in grains. Had no idea how to convert that shiat.

Just ended up giving what I normally did (start with 4mg, titrate from there) cause no way were you getting internet on the bag phone to look that shiat up.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lawsuit against Folgers AND Smucker.

Huh.  Jim never sues a second conglomerate at home.
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even a single Folger in my cup is one too many.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zez: I have two measuring tablespoons and one seems to be way bigger than the other one


One must be metric.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Just switch to meth already. We got a bunch of new fish in the office and it's obscene how much coffee they go through. How do you even get to sleep at night? I do one cup first thing in the morning on a work day and still have to drink a fifth of whiskey every night just to go to bed. Their addiction is sad and really harmful. I pity them, honestly.


My cube-mate at work (ie. when I used to have to actually GO to work) drinks like 72oz, just in the morning. If I had that much coffee, you could measure my heartbeat by watching my eyes bulge in and out.

/ from like 20 feet away
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Up to" is how they get you.
photos.smugmug.comView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: cretinbob: [student.passassured.com image 402x168]

I am so glad doctors do not do grains anymore in doses. I had to learn it for my medication aide, as the state tests on it. NCLEX does not.


Back when I was editing the high stakes exams, some doctors still did. And it was exactly who you think would do it, too.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

scorpmatt: When is the lawsuit against Lays and other potato/corn chip manufacturers going to happen?


Different brand, but already done: https://www.reuters.com/article​/us-arc​a-continental-wise-potatochips/wise-un​derfills-potato-chip-bags-lawsuit-clai​ms-idUSKBN176215
 
Bukharin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Things must have changed at Foldger's since it had the Paul Stanley from KISS's seal of approval.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What's the dude got against Shakespeare?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Coffee makers need to start using a realistic measurement of what a cup of coffee is. Last I checked the measurement they use is like 6 ounces. Who drinks 6 ounces of coffee? Other than 98-year-old grandmothers drinking Sanka?

It's like buying a package of Oreos and it says "only 20 calories!* *per serving" and it turns out they define a serving as 1/4 of a cookie. Are they lying? No, but they're being really misleading.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I dunno about their coffee but their parachutes are spot on.

Maxwell House Parachutes
Good to the Last Drop

/ Shamelessly stolen from another Farker
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's sold by weight or volume, not by how many cups of coffee a caffiene fiend can drink. These people are as stupid as those who are trying to sue potato chip companies for putting an it cushion in the bag.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

austerity101: Coffee makers need to start using a realistic measurement of what a cup of coffee is. Last I checked the measurement they use is like 6 ounces. Who drinks 6 ounces of coffee? Other than 98-year-old grandmothers drinking Sanka?

It's like buying a package of Oreos and it says "only 20 calories!* *per serving" and it turns out they define a serving as 1/4 of a cookie. Are they lying? No, but they're being really misleading.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
honk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: zez: I have two measuring tablespoons and one seems to be way bigger than the other one

One must be metric.


Or perhaps you need to hold them the same distance from your eyes.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: It's sold by weight or volume, not by how many cups of coffee a caffiene fiend can drink. These people are as stupid as those who are trying to sue potato chip companies for putting an it cushion in the bag.


What's an it cushion? The googles do nothing.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


1 cup = 16 tablespoons, so half a cup of grounds is 8 tablespoons.

Folgers is saying that 1 tablespoon of grounds goes into a 6 ounce serving of coffee, and 8 tablespoons of grounds go into a pot of 10 servings.

So if I make 10 single servings of coffee, I'll use 10 tablespoons, but if I make a 10 serving pot of coffee, I'm using 8 tablespoons.

Folgers will get away with it due to the "up to" and "we recommend", but that doesn't mean they aren't being sneaky bastards with those conflicting instructions.

/next, we sue shampoo manufacturers for instructing their customers to shampoo their hair twice during each shower
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: scottydoesntknow: I would've thought it was over the mental and emotional distress from viewing their Christmas incest ad.

Strictly for the uninitiated. Beware
[YouTube video: Folgers Incest Commercial - Extended Cut]


I. Uh. Well. Thanks, I guess. Bwahaha!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where I talk about how I don't drink coffee?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I remember when I was a ute in the early 80s and thought Folgers was the good stuff.
 
covfefe
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I remember when I was a ute in the early 80s and thought Folgers was the good stuff.


chainsawsuit.krisstraub.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Is this the thread where I talk about how I don't drink coffee?


postum.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
a whole bunch of you coffee snobs can go fark yourself. all the major brand coffees like folger, maxwell house et cetera make a better cup of joe than most greasy spoons and major expensive shops like starbucks. who raised you people, somebody wealthy like Scrooge McDuck who could afford exotic imported blends?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ZMugg: drjekel_mrhyde: Is this the thread where I talk about how I don't drink coffee?

[postum.com image 768x768]


They had me at 'instant warm beverage'.

Also Chock Full a Nuts represent.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


