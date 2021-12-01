 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "You don't need proof when you have instinct."― Quentin Tarantino. I dunno, I've got an empty bottle and a printed proof on the way. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, proof of proof edition   (fark.com) divider line
6
    More: CSB, Quentin Tarantino, Cascading Style Sheets, HTTP cookie, Reservoir Dogs, Amazon.com, Sin City, Cookie, Thrombus  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Dec 2021 at 5:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normally, this space is reserved for my weekly excuse for not getting much writing work done, but today I've got something better: the printed proof of this year's Fark Fiction Anthology is supposed to be delivered today! Assuming there's nothing terrible with it, all I'll have to do next is to reexport the package as a Kindle ebook, and then hit 'publish' on Amazon's page. Once that's done, they say it can take up to 72 hours to available on Amazon.com, and we'll be live!

I'll keep you all posted when it gets in. Stay tuned!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to get into the spirit of the season, an original poem:


Once upon a Christmas jolly, as I decked the halls with holly,
and placed a wreath upon my homestead door.

The moonlight blazed through the window, preternaturally it did so,
casting shadowy phantoms upon the hallway floor.

The bilious luminosity of the phosphorus moon,
'cross the landscape outside, was carelessly strewn.

A coach crossed my lawn, drawn by supernatural forces,
a team of sepulchral, undead horses.

The driver so menacing, macabre and sick,
I knew just then, it must be Old Nick.

He pulled on the reins, the horses were primed,
with a ghastly howl, to the rooftop they climbed.

I heard from the roof, a noisome upheaval,
like the banshee howl of festering evil.

Louder it grew, as it fell toward the grate,
I stood there transfixed, awaiting my fate.

He emerged from the hearth, all sooty and red,
and lurched 'cross the floor, like a creature undead.

I stood spellbound, as would have you,
for not Santa, but Satan emerged from the flue.

Red skin, sharp horns and a dark pointed beard,
an astonishing sight, I thought him quite weird.

"Lucifer, Beelzebub, Mephistopheles, Beast!
Of all Christmas Guests, I want YOU the least!"

"Fear not!" said he "nor take me to task.
I simply have a favor to ask."

"In this joyful season, I have dined to excess,
and find myself in alimentary distress."

"Now pray show me to your bathroom door,
lest I soil thy parlor floor."

He entered the bathroom, and then shut the door.
There soon followed a dreadful roar.

The whole house shuddered, the door came unhinged,
I saw through the smoke, that the doorframe was singed.

When the flames had abated, and the bog-roll was incinerated,
stepped the Prince of Darkness into the room.

Though he was now sated, the toilet was obliterated,
as I perceived beyond him, in the caliginous gloom.

He thanked me soundly, and then profoundly, turned to take his leave.
While I pondered deeply, what had uniquely, transpired this Christmas Eve.

He stepped to the mantel, and prepared to arise,
his impending departure a sight for sore eyes.

I called after him, ere he made his farewell,
to demand of him, the future foretell.

"What of my crapper, you evil yapper?  Shall it flush as it did before?"

Quoth the horned one:
               __          __               _        ___
        |\ |  |__   \  /  |__  |)  |\  /|  / \  |)  |___
        | \|  |__    \/   |__  |\  | \/ |  \_/  |\  |___
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Just to get into the spirit of the season, an original poem:


<snip> Awesome mashup of the Raven and A Visit From St. Nicholas</snip>


Bravo! That was amazing! I grant you ten special dispensation points, and you go to the head of the line on Judgement Day.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
*This offer invalid for: 
Qanon, Trumpers, Truthers, Mccarthyism, ....
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My instinct tells me that Tarantino is a dope.

/like 2 movies of his anyway.
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sort of inspired by this thread, I've been doing daily "2000 Word Reflections." Ironically using Word 2000 on an ancient computer.  Hah.

It takes me about an hour to do that many words, I put on long jazz pieces or favorite albums, usually about three vinyl sides.   I try to avoid making it into a biatchfest or a diary, but sometimes I have to do that just to get (or keep it) going.

I try to focus on personal history, nature and music, in that order, just going from each, commenting on the album I'm playing, talking about bike trips, hiking trips.  What I really want to do is grapple with these really stupid embarrassing (comical sometimes) things I've done my whole life, and I egg myself on to think of the worst examples and address them, but oddly enough, they don't seem to come to mind when I'm at the keyboard, but I've managed to put a few down in print.

This exercise is kind of a therapy right now, not sure what I'll do with any of it.  I've considered maybe organizing some of it into a Spaulding Gray/David Sedaris series of stream of conscious monologues, but I'm not sure if the people I mentioned in these vignettes would appreciate them, so mostly it's practice with the hope of using the process to write something else, like maybe use the basic ideas and change names and places.

We'll see how it goes.  I don't get very motivated to do it on the weekends, just right as I come home from work, but I'm enjoying the sense of personal accomplishment.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.