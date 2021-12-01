 Skip to content
(6Park)   You are not the person I agreed to be scammed by   (6park.news) divider line
20
theknuckler_33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
derp
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It hath been foretold.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is perfect irony. How delicious.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear. Someone is scamming the scammers by preying on their prey. The horror of it all! And these fortune-tellers had no idea this was going to happen to them. What a kick in the crystal balls!
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't really bring myself to feel bad for any of the people involved. If you're in astrology educator, my level of respect for you could certainly be a little higher than then it's going to be, because it's basically at zero.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's pretty smart. The target audience has demonstrated their willingness to be duped.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of like how I collect the email addresses of spammers and submit them to TFG support pages when I'm on Zoom calls at work.

/Oh, you're trying to sell me Let's Go Brandon t-shirts and lawn signs? Then you'll love getting mail from TFG scammers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The scammers are honest.  They know they're a fraud.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I didn't foresee that happening. Who could ever predict something like that happening. But, your grandma says "Hi".
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Once more I almost wish I did not have a conscience.
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Did not see that coming.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You can get all of the astrology DERP your heart desires for free from the bozos over at Vice. The homepage on that site is simply swimming with that crapola lately.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
FTA:If the person says yes, the scammer will send them a PayPal, Venmo or Cash App account. Once the person has paid the money, the scammer usually blocks them on Instagram.

So if I followed this narrative, but, instead of blocking them, I cut-and-pasted a horoscope from years ago, added a tarot card and a cut-and-paste explanation of that card from an out-pf-print book...would I still be a fraud? I think it would fall under a consumer protection issue that nobody would have the time or money to sue me over. And I could settle by simply refunding the money if I was in danger of a lawsuit. I think the only fraud that is potentially criminal is blocking them without a "reading" whataver that means.
 
mrparks
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I just want to know why she had a fake baby bump at the end of Shuteye.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It points to a massive mental health services gap that astrology serves as a kind of folk-psychology and therapy. It is proof the private sector cannot provide sufficient mental health care to serve the population.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I know why this is happening and, more importantly, how it will happen to all of you. I accept Venmo, Total Fark, or boob pics as payment. Only I can stop this.

Nurse AliBaba
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"You are not the person by which I agreed to be scammed"

FTFY

Never end a sentence with a preposition. You are representing all of Fark, get your head in the game!  >:(
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheReject: "You are not the person by which I agreed to be scammed"

FTFY

Never end a sentence with a preposition. You are representing all of Fark, get your head in the game!  >:(


Prepositions are great to end sentence with! What game is your head in?!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrinfoguy: This is perfect irony. How delicious.


That's exactly what I said. The headline writer is gonna frame this one.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Tarot card readings proved to be unreliable so now I only provide credit card readings. I can now assuredly predict at least some of your future.
 
