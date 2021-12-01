 Skip to content
(NPR)   Oxford high school shooter charged with 4 counts of murder, 7 counts of assault with intent to murder, and one count of terrorism resulting in death. Charges of excessive expression of freedom pending   (npr.org) divider line
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And just to get it out there, Michigan does not have the death penalty.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An act of terrorism is defined by penal code section 750.543b as a violent felony, dangerous to human life, "that is intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence or affect the conduct of government or a unit of government through intimidation or coercion." If you don't like Mondays it's not terrorism. If you want to cancel school tomorrow it's terrorism. Unlike the corresponding federal law I don't see anything about retaliation for past government conduct. If you blow up a school because the last test was too hard it might be federal terrorism but not Michigan terrorism, unless you want them to cancel your next test and then it's both.

The statutory penalty for terrorism causing death is life without parole, but under recent Supreme Court precedent regarding life sentences for minors the judge must be allowed to consider parole regardless of state statutes.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The boy's father on Friday bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said. He did not know why the man bought the semi-automatic handgun, which his son had been posting pictures of and practicing shooting, Bouchard said.

Someone is spending the rest of the week in an interrogation room I think.
 
empres77 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is our children learning?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, this boy was just out there... *checks skin color* ...defending his school against rioters and looters and he personally feared for his safety a few times. It's a mistake that could have happened to anyone.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: An act of terrorism is defined by penal code section 750.543b as a violent felony, dangerous to human life, "that is intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence or affect the conduct of government or a unit of government through intimidation or coercion."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it about white culture that causes their youth to be so violent?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The boy's father on Friday bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said. He did not know why the man bought the semi-automatic handgun, which his son had been posting pictures of and practicing shooting, Bouchard said.

Someone is spending the rest of the week in an interrogation room I think.


Yeah, that's awfully suspicious.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of charges.  Shooter must be black.
 
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sword and Shield: And just to get it out there, Michigan does not have the death penalty.


He's 15. I don't think it would matter what state he was in.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's a lot of charges.  Shooter must be black.


With a name like Ethan, not likely.

/ Every Ethan I have ever known has had issues
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...I thought this kid was white...?

Whats with all the charges?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What is it about white culture that causes their youth to be so violent?


I blame the parents.  They learn it starting in the home.

Could be genetics, too.  Most school shooters are white.  What is about the pale skin that causes them to hate school?
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The second comma in the headline is superfluous.
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: The boy's father on Friday bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said. He did not know why the man bought the semi-automatic handgun, which his son had been posting pictures of and practicing shooting, Bouchard said.

Someone is spending the rest of the week in an interrogation room I think.


Plus the parents met with school officials the morning of the shooting. Sounds like this wasn't exactly out of nowhere.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: Sword and Shield: And just to get it out there, Michigan does not have the death penalty.

He's 15. I don't think it would matter what state he was in.


He wouldn't even be eligible for a federal death penalty charge, no matter how many people he killed, because of him being under 18.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaptorLC: Sword and Shield: And just to get it out there, Michigan does not have the death penalty.

He's 15. I don't think it would matter what state he was in.


Actually, 17.  The sheriff confirmed this in the last press conference.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kid was in trouble that morning. They had a parent teacher conference less than 3n hours before he started killing kids. The parents are likely to have charges as well.

I think this case is going to get weirder as more information comes out.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: An act of terrorism is defined by penal code section 750.543b as a violent felony, dangerous to human life, "that is intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population or influence or affect the conduct of government or a unit of government through intimidation or coercion." If you don't like Mondays it's not terrorism. If you want to cancel school tomorrow it's terrorism. Unlike the corresponding federal law I don't see anything about retaliation for past government conduct. If you blow up a school because the last test was too hard it might be federal terrorism but not Michigan terrorism, unless you want them to cancel your next test and then it's both.

The statutory penalty for terrorism causing death is life without parole, but under recent Supreme Court precedent regarding life sentences for minors the judge must be allowed to consider parole regardless of state statutes.


There are recent SCOTUS rulings that preclude "without parole" for minors.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It never fails to shock me that charges drop in days for things like this but it's been almost a year and not a single high level conspirator of the Jan 6 plot has been charged, and it seems only the small fry will ever be charged. If a cop murders someone, typically the time before they are charged is measured in months at the least.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JAGChem82: RaptorLC: Sword and Shield: And just to get it out there, Michigan does not have the death penalty.

He's 15. I don't think it would matter what state he was in.

He wouldn't even be eligible for a federal death penalty charge, no matter how many people he killed, because of him being under 18.


This isn't the type of thing the Feds would normally get involved with anyways.  In fact, they might not have any jurisdiction at all here.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Freep said he was bullied. Possibly so. Like a doll's eyes...
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: HotWingConspiracy: What is it about white culture that causes their youth to be so violent?

I blame the parents.  They learn it starting in the home.

Could be genetics, too.  Most school shooters are white.  What is about the pale skin that causes them to hate school?


Now to sit back and wait...
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: There are recent SCOTUS rulings that preclude "without parole" for minors.


It doesn't preclude it - it just means it cannot be a mandatory minimum sentence. The judge is free to take about 0.2 seconds of reflective consideration and still sentence to LWOP.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 192x263]

Freep said he was bullied. Possibly so. Like a doll's eyes...


Obviously an older pic, but he looks like I would have guessed

/ like me at the same age
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: It never fails to shock me that charges drop in days for things like this but it's been almost a year and not a single high level conspirator of the Jan 6 plot has been charged, and it seems only the small fry will ever be charged. If a cop murders someone, typically the time before they are charged is measured in months at the least.


The problem is that it seems unclear if there really was a "plot", per se.  Also, indicting a former President or his close allies is a hell of a lot more complicated than indicting a teenager who shot up his school.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[435] Sig Sauer Gun Lock Picked
Youtube 6dF9bsQ50Os
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: That's a lot of charges.  Shooter must be black.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Alot of charges doesn't mean they will stick. He's a young, white racist gun nut who supported Rittenhouse.

We all know how right wing American judges feel about their patriot sons. He will walk too.
 
Wookie Milson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom and dad were both (by video) in the courtroom for the arraignment, dressed in their best baseball caps, and appeared to be exactly the kind of couple I could see producing a mass murderer.
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingFarmer: Bootleg: The boy's father on Friday bought the 9 mm Sig Sauer used in the shooting, Bouchard said. He did not know why the man bought the semi-automatic handgun, which his son had been posting pictures of and practicing shooting, Bouchard said.

Someone is spending the rest of the week in an interrogation room I think.

Plus the parents met with school officials the morning of the shooting. Sounds like this wasn't exactly out of nowhere.


Which is why they've lawyered up and aren't cooperating.

Also, I wonder about the terrorism charge. Mid November a severed deer's head was left on school grounds with sone sort of graffiti that freaked everyone out. Curious if they've tied the kid to that.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad bought the 9mm last Friday, and the kid's been posting practice shooting pictures.... I wonder what role Dad played in this event, besides just providing the firearm.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was a rash of school shootings in the 50s-60s I bet a lot of our gun laws would look a lot different. But these days kids have to practice active shooter drills and buy kevlar backpacks because of the NRA and it is always too soon to talk about it.
 
Thrag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Kid was in trouble that morning. They had a parent teacher conference less than 3n hours before he started killing kids. The parents are likely to have charges as well.

I think this case is going to get weirder as more information comes out.


Kid's name is Ethan Crumbley. I assume this will at some point involve an old family curse.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: It never fails to shock me that charges drop in days for things like this but it's been almost a year and not a single high level conspirator of the Jan 6 plot has been charged, and it seems only the small fry will ever be charged. If a cop murders someone, typically the time before they are charged is measured in months at the least.


Clinton was supposed to put away Reagan officials for Iran-Contra. Obama was supposed to put away Dubya officials for lying about WMDs. Now Biden, the tectonic plate shifter he is, is supposed to put away Trump. Hold your breath.
 
Stanley Rubrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans will need to know: is the gun safe? what type of gun? how long was the barrel? has bond been posted for the gun? does the gun have a go fund me page? where can I donate ammunition?
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What is it about white culture that causes their youth to be so violent?



Bland-ass food.  Learn to season your shiat, whitey!

/white AF
//would rather slit my own throat than make bland food
///still one of my favorite stereotypes, because it rings so damn true for most of us
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Start jailing the parents.

Any child that can end up this way has had some form of abuse. Period.

Sauce: was a cult kid raised like this kids to kill when they told me. I got better. Many of my friends that didn't are now trumpers still threatening to kill everyone that disagrees with them. We need to start punishing the sources, the fooking parents.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Parents appear to be MAGAts too boot...
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

snowjack: The second comma in the headline is superfluous.


Underrated comment no matter how many votes you get.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: adamatari: It never fails to shock me that charges drop in days for things like this but it's been almost a year and not a single high level conspirator of the Jan 6 plot has been charged, and it seems only the small fry will ever be charged. If a cop murders someone, typically the time before they are charged is measured in months at the least.

Clinton was supposed to put away Reagan officials for Iran-Contra. Obama was supposed to put away Dubya officials for lying about WMDs. Now Biden, the tectonic plate shifter he is, is supposed to put away Trump. Hold your breath.


Presidents never or almost never attempt to jail the previous one or his close allies because then likely they will be on the other side of that equation in four years.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wookie Milson: Mom and dad were both (by video) in the courtroom for the arraignment, dressed in their best baseball caps, and appeared to be exactly the kind of couple I could see producing a mass murderer.


For insight into what a peach mom is, her "open letter" to TFG from 2016 is quoted close to the end of this Yahoo article.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: What is it about white culture that causes their youth to be so violent?


Whiney petulant children raised by whiney petulant children who blame everyone else for their own inadequacies?
 
Creoena
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: Start jailing the parents.

Any child that can end up this way has had some form of abuse. Period.


Great, now we'll get students shooting up their school to get their parents arrested because they took their xbox away.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You just know those losers at Cambridge high school are going to try to top this.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image 192x263]

Freep said he was bullied. Possibly so. Like a doll's eyes...



Did Mark Chapman have kids?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It still strikes me as odd that the letter agencies, especially the NSA, have thier AI sifting through every electron in our lives looking for terrorist activity but somehow cant stop these domestic terrorist types who show ALL the warning signs in thier online presence. This kid had a frigging timer running for farks sake. The school and the parents have a lot of explaining to do..the more that comes out the worse it is looking.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i see a usa gov't commercial played on TV about using locks on your hand guns. guess they need to keep airing it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Do they have a juvie section at GITMO yet?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Jeebus Saves: That's a lot of charges.  Shooter must be black.

With a name like Ethan, not likely.

/ Every Ethan I have ever known has had issues


Ethan Allen makes good furniture.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bthom37: HotWingConspiracy: What is it about white culture that causes their youth to be so violent?

I blame the parents.  They learn it starting in the home.

Could be genetics, too.  Most school shooters are white.  What is about the pale skin that causes them to hate school?


I thought it was all the violent video games which was brought up again by a reporter at one of the press conferences.
 
