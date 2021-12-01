 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Fark NotNewsletter: What do mashed potatoes, Headline of the Year, and the Swear Jar have in common?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-12-01 3:15:18 PM (31 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog

•       •       •

239 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 3:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



________________________

A message from Drew Curtis:  
________________________ 

Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.

Our first family Thanksgiving in person in two years was pretty fun.  All the nephews and nieces are pretty much teenagers now, which made estimating the amount of food to make a moving target. Tl;dr we were way over on turkey and way under on mashed potatoes.  So it goes.  Hopefully my liver will heal up in time for Xmas.

A couple things of note: First off, Swear Jar looks ready to launch in January.  TotalFarkers will get a chance to beta test this in advance.  Secondly, I could use some brainstorming help from TFers for a weird thing I'm planning in January.  Keep an eye out for that TotalFark Discussion thread soon.

Also, Headline of the Year voting is on deck soon.  I just have to run the November candidates and we're in business.  More on that soon.
________________________

End Drew transmission
________________________ 


Top Comments

Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week

Funny:
jaivirtualcard was shocked to learn about the number of collisions involving bicyclists on the Golden Gate Bridge
Exluddite was pleasantly surprised by a casting choice for a movie
eurotrader had a theory about what led to a toddler shooting a man in the back
dammit just give me a login explained why a 2-year-old was handling a rifle
Madman drummers bummers stated what killed Brian Laundrie since it didn't turn out to be an alligator
BumpInTheNight showed us what a "unicorn" variant of COVID-19 might look like
Derp Du Jour found a clue pointing to the problem with remote learning
nmrsnr proved that when life gives you lemons, you should make Kool-Aid
Nana's Vibrator shared a more humane process than boiling lobsters alive
Moose out front had a different theory about Brian Laundrie's death

Smart:
Znuh opted for a boosted booster
0MGWTFBBQ shared an observation about remote learning
scottydoesntknow's comment was written by Satan and free will
Kris_Romm told us how Don Rickles was able to dunk on Frank Sinatra with no hard feelings or busted kneecaps
AnotherBluesStringer discussed Rickles' style of comedy
ssa5 suggested a plan to fight the spread of COVID-19 that doesn't involve forcing people to get vaccinated
TuckFrump grew up being forced to live under the house

CSB Sunday Morning: The moment you realized you were an adult
Smart: Man_Without_A_Hat shared a poignant story about becoming a caretaker for a parent
Funny: LOLITROLU appreciated the freedom that came with having a job

CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.

Politics Funny:
Mr. Coffee Nerves identified a very American dilemma
dericwater remembered when John F. Kennedy Jr. died
Ker_Thwap knew what to do with a chart of conspiracy theories
Tanqueray described how Joe Biden should've spent Thanksgiving
Por que tan serioso figured out why fewer Americans are planning on having children

Politics Smart:
ox45tallboy reacted to the verdict against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Warthog did some math for a Trump supporter who doesn't want his Trump-hating siblings to inherit his millions
OptionC had a question about the expectation that police would stop Proud Boys from using an emergency exit to avoid subway tolls
Lorelle compared the verdicts in two high-profile trials
Pocket Ninja came up with a plan for addressing the concerns of parents who are upset about schools having to cancel classes


Top Contest Entries

Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week

Photoshops:
Terrapin Bound was fiercely proud of being a Protestant
Circusdog320 showed us The Dawn of Ma Bell
kabloink found out what Mister Rogers liked to wear on his days off
TrollingForColumbine suffered a broken lace at the worst possible time
kabloink tried to save Christmas
Yammering_Splat_Vector put these antique boots on this iconic musician
RedZoneTuba was done worrying about Lake Oroville
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed that these "castaways" were just overly dramatic
RedZoneTuba hired the worst guys for this construction job
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed President Biden with the Irish side of his family

Fartist Friday took last week off for the holiday weekend. This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: To celebrate "Fibonacci Day" we'll create art featuring the Fibonacci Sequence, also known as The Golden Ratio. Use MS Paint/Draw, Photoshop, or good ol' fashioned paper & drawing tools to spotlight this illustrious Rule of Thirds for us. All votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.

FarktographyThankful Thursday
Peach_Fuz formed a new babby


Fark Headlines of the Week

A selection of some of the top headlines from last week

Crackers served in prison this Thanksgiving

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announces plans to protect freshwater map turtles, which have become threatened due to people's refusal to fold them correctly

Stephen Sondheim crosses the line between composing and decomposing

Why is the shipping industry willing to earn record profits instead of getting us our Christmas gadgets on time?

So the moral of the story is, if you get a DNA test and the results are anomalous, keep your mouth shut

Dodge announced that their upcoming EV line won't be compatible with any Chargers at all

In the distant future, some historian will see this article about the Bored Ape Yacht Club and promptly quit her job

Covid has irrevocably changed the office. That's what she said

Give a man a fish, he'll have a meal for that day. Teach a man to fish, he'll have some bald eagle swoop down and take that meal away

Which is better for you: salt or salt?

As God as my witness, I thought frozen turkeys could fry

Scientists discover gut bacteria that improve memory in bees while yours just continue to create unforgettable olfactory nightmares


Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)

Another fun time on last week's Quiz, and I would like to compliment everyone on such an orderly taking of the Quiz without the blood and violence usually seen when offering a free fun news quiz on Black Friday. On the Quiz itself, no one made it into the 1000 Club, which is probably for the best as I can't figure out how to stop it from playing Christmas music 24/7. coscausticevilcame out on top with 943, followed by Texa$ in second with 937 and wearsmanyhats in third with 896. RaceDTruck took fourth with  889, and Denjiro made it into the top five with 886.

The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Pokémon. Only 19% of quiztakers knew that the entire phenomenon began in February of 1996 with the simultaneous release of "Pocket Monsters: Red" and "Pocket Monsters: Green" for the original Game Boy system - which became "Pokémon Red and Blue" in international release. After its success, the physical card game hit shelves in October of that year and the animated series (currently on season 20 with over 1,000 episodes) began in April of 1997. Depending on who's counting, it rivals "Grand Theft Auto" for the most lucrative entertainment property of all time (yes, even more than Star Wars). 

The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which Canadian city wound up being cut off from the rest of Canada after torrential rain and landslides wiped out local highways. 93% of quiztakers knew that it was Vancouver in BC where residents were forced to either ride a moose cross-country or go through the United States, where they were strip-searched for drugs at the border and then back through Canadian customs where they were detained for COVID protocols due to having been in the US. Me, I'd go with the moose.

The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the newest module in the International Space Station. 52% of quiztakers knew that the Prichal came to us courteous of the Russians. The new module expands the docking capability of the station so that up to five craft can dock simultaneously, with one even supporting automated transfer of propellant between a docked ship and the station. I'm wondering just how tiny these ships would have to be to dock five at once, since the module is only about 11 feet in diameter.

The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the late character actor Art LeFleur and his famous line about heroes and legends. 91% of quiztakers knew he delivered the line as Babe Ruth in the 1993 movie "The Sandlot". He's probably the only actor who ever did "M*A*S*H", "Webster", "The A-Team", "Tales From the Crypt", "Baywatch", and "Key and Peele". He'll be missed, and not just by casting directors.

If you missed out on last week's Quiz, now is a great time to catch up on it , since you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·

(view entire blog)
31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One's in the night shade family and one let's you throw shade at your family at night.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're all BeyondFark?
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We look forward to them and they always disappoint?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay! I think it's the first time I made it into the newsletter.
 
Genuine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're nouns. What do I win?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a party, you stick yer dick in 'em?
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Fark fought Digg on an episode of Celebrity Boxing, who gets to wear the goldenpalace dot com temporary tattoo?
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fries, Hookah and Coffee Maker

Will not bre...... It's broke

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is one thing that has never been in my kitchen...???
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: If it's a party, you stick yer dick in 'em?


That's not what they're for, you're a grown up and should know that.
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: If it's a party, you stick yer dick in 'em?


That's exactly why you didn't get invited to meet my family this time for Thanksgiving.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to credit abb3w for the excellent set up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What do mashed potatoes, Headline of the Year, and the Swear Jar have in common?"

Three things I don't have yet?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't be arsed with any of them?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Things involved in masturbation.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't wait to vote in the Headline of the Year polls.
 
bababa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I took the Hard Quiz there was no question about Pokémon. I just checked, and I still see no such question. Why?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What are three things that have never been in my kitchen?
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'd like to credit abb3w for the excellent set up.


Credit, blame... whichever.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanks everyone for the contest votes.

Swear jar? I never swear, it's was my cat that does that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bababa: When I took the Hard Quiz there was no question about Pokémon. I just checked, and I still see no such question. Why?


Beats me. You should ask ox45tallboy.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
First off, Swear Jar looks ready to launch in January

Of what year?
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All are best at body temperature?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kabloink: Thanks everyone for the contest votes.

Swear jar? I never swear, it's was my cat that does that.

[Fark user image 300x291]


Where did that "was" come from? I think it's the cat again.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Golf
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also Luther College
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Richard Dreyfuss?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bababa: When I took the Hard Quiz there was no question about Pokémon. I just checked, and I still see no such question. Why?


The Hard Quiz pulls 11 random questions from a pool of 14 or 15, and gives them in a random order. This week, since the pool was 14, statistically speaking, you've got a 1 out of 14 chance if seeing it the first question, and if you don't, a 1 out of the 13 chance the next, a one out of 12 chance the next, and so on until question 11, when, if you haven't seen it yet, you've got a 1 in 4 chance. I forget how to express this function, but essentially you would wind up with around 80% of quiztakers seeing it, and 20% not.

Your scoring will only show the questions you saw, and not the others. This is done to cut down on cheating from people who take it several times using different accounts.
 
Randrew
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Old Man Winter: Weatherkiss: If it's a party, you stick yer dick in 'em?

That's exactly why you didn't get invited to meet my family this time for Thanksgiving.


I did hang out with your niece Autumn for a while.  But one day she's hot and the next - cold as ice.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.