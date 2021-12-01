|
It's Not News, It's Fark
Fark NotNewsletter: What do mashed potatoes, Headline of the Year, and the Swear Jar have in common?
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-12-01 3:15:18 PM
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
Our first family Thanksgiving in person in two years was pretty fun. All the nephews and nieces are pretty much teenagers now, which made estimating the amount of food to make a moving target. Tl;dr we were way over on turkey and way under on mashed potatoes. So it goes. Hopefully my liver will heal up in time for Xmas.
A couple things of note: First off, Swear Jar looks ready to launch in January. TotalFarkers will get a chance to beta test this in advance. Secondly, I could use some brainstorming help from TFers for a weird thing I'm planning in January. Keep an eye out for that TotalFark Discussion thread soon.
Also, Headline of the Year voting is on deck soon. I just have to run the November candidates and we're in business. More on that soon.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
jaivirtualcard was shocked to learn about the number of collisions involving bicyclists on the Golden Gate Bridge
Exluddite was pleasantly surprised by a casting choice for a movie
eurotrader had a theory about what led to a toddler shooting a man in the back
dammit just give me a login explained why a 2-year-old was handling a rifle
Madman drummers bummers stated what killed Brian Laundrie since it didn't turn out to be an alligator
BumpInTheNight showed us what a "unicorn" variant of COVID-19 might look like
Derp Du Jour found a clue pointing to the problem with remote learning
nmrsnr proved that when life gives you lemons, you should make Kool-Aid
Nana's Vibrator shared a more humane process than boiling lobsters alive
Moose out front had a different theory about Brian Laundrie's death
Smart:
Znuh opted for a boosted booster
0MGWTFBBQ shared an observation about remote learning
scottydoesntknow's comment was written by Satan and free will
Kris_Romm told us how Don Rickles was able to dunk on Frank Sinatra with no hard feelings or busted kneecaps
AnotherBluesStringer discussed Rickles' style of comedy
ssa5 suggested a plan to fight the spread of COVID-19 that doesn't involve forcing people to get vaccinated
TuckFrump grew up being forced to live under the house
CSB Sunday Morning: The moment you realized you were an adult
Smart: Man_Without_A_Hat shared a poignant story about becoming a caretaker for a parent
Funny: LOLITROLU appreciated the freedom that came with having a job
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
Mr. Coffee Nerves identified a very American dilemma
dericwater remembered when John F. Kennedy Jr. died
Ker_Thwap knew what to do with a chart of conspiracy theories
Tanqueray described how Joe Biden should've spent Thanksgiving
Por que tan serioso figured out why fewer Americans are planning on having children
Politics Smart:
ox45tallboy reacted to the verdict against the men who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Warthog did some math for a Trump supporter who doesn't want his Trump-hating siblings to inherit his millions
OptionC had a question about the expectation that police would stop Proud Boys from using an emergency exit to avoid subway tolls
Lorelle compared the verdicts in two high-profile trials
Pocket Ninja came up with a plan for addressing the concerns of parents who are upset about schools having to cancel classes
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Terrapin Bound was fiercely proud of being a Protestant
Circusdog320 showed us The Dawn of Ma Bell
kabloink found out what Mister Rogers liked to wear on his days off
TrollingForColumbine suffered a broken lace at the worst possible time
kabloink tried to save Christmas
Yammering_Splat_Vector put these antique boots on this iconic musician
RedZoneTuba was done worrying about Lake Oroville
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed that these "castaways" were just overly dramatic
RedZoneTuba hired the worst guys for this construction job
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed President Biden with the Irish side of his family
Fartist Friday took last week off for the holiday weekend. This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: To celebrate "Fibonacci Day" we'll create art featuring the Fibonacci Sequence, also known as The Golden Ratio. Use MS Paint/Draw, Photoshop, or good ol' fashioned paper & drawing tools to spotlight this illustrious Rule of Thirds for us. All votable entries must be newly-created especially for this contest.
Farktography: Thankful Thursday
Peach_Fuz formed a new babby
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Crackers served in prison this Thanksgiving
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announces plans to protect freshwater map turtles, which have become threatened due to people's refusal to fold them correctly
Stephen Sondheim crosses the line between composing and decomposing
Why is the shipping industry willing to earn record profits instead of getting us our Christmas gadgets on time?
So the moral of the story is, if you get a DNA test and the results are anomalous, keep your mouth shut
Dodge announced that their upcoming EV line won't be compatible with any Chargers at all
In the distant future, some historian will see this article about the Bored Ape Yacht Club and promptly quit her job
Covid has irrevocably changed the office. That's what she said
Give a man a fish, he'll have a meal for that day. Teach a man to fish, he'll have some bald eagle swoop down and take that meal away
Which is better for you: salt or salt?
As God as my witness, I thought frozen turkeys could fry
Scientists discover gut bacteria that improve memory in bees while yours just continue to create unforgettable olfactory nightmares
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on last week's Quiz, and I would like to compliment everyone on such an orderly taking of the Quiz without the blood and violence usually seen when offering a free fun news quiz on Black Friday. On the Quiz itself, no one made it into the 1000 Club, which is probably for the best as I can't figure out how to stop it from playing Christmas music 24/7. coscausticevilcame out on top with 943, followed by Texa$ in second with 937 and wearsmanyhats in third with 896. RaceDTruck took fourth with 889, and Denjiro made it into the top five with 886.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about Pokémon. Only 19% of quiztakers knew that the entire phenomenon began in February of 1996 with the simultaneous release of "Pocket Monsters: Red" and "Pocket Monsters: Green" for the original Game Boy system - which became "Pokémon Red and Blue" in international release. After its success, the physical card game hit shelves in October of that year and the animated series (currently on season 20 with over 1,000 episodes) began in April of 1997. Depending on who's counting, it rivals "Grand Theft Auto" for the most lucrative entertainment property of all time (yes, even more than Star Wars).
The easiest question on the Hard Quiz was about which Canadian city wound up being cut off from the rest of Canada after torrential rain and landslides wiped out local highways. 93% of quiztakers knew that it was Vancouver in BC where residents were forced to either ride a moose cross-country or go through the United States, where they were strip-searched for drugs at the border and then back through Canadian customs where they were detained for COVID protocols due to having been in the US. Me, I'd go with the moose.
The hardest question on the Easy Quiz was about the newest module in the International Space Station. 52% of quiztakers knew that the Prichal came to us courteous of the Russians. The new module expands the docking capability of the station so that up to five craft can dock simultaneously, with one even supporting automated transfer of propellant between a docked ship and the station. I'm wondering just how tiny these ships would have to be to dock five at once, since the module is only about 11 feet in diameter.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the late character actor Art LeFleur and his famous line about heroes and legends. 91% of quiztakers knew he delivered the line as Babe Ruth in the 1993 movie "The Sandlot". He's probably the only actor who ever did "M*A*S*H", "Webster", "The A-Team", "Tales From the Crypt", "Baywatch", and "Key and Peele". He'll be missed, and not just by casting directors.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, now is a great time to catch up on it , since you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it all again this week.
· · ·
