 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Advocate)   Click the link to find out what a cenotaph is and why Josephine Baker deserves one. Hint: has to do with fighting Nazis   (advocate.com) divider line
15
    More: Hero, Racism, Frida Kahlo, White people, had relationships, Josephine Baker, French people, civil rights, French Resistance  
•       •       •

714 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 3:50 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cenotaph, I really need to preview
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is very cool of France, especially since so many in the US have tried to forget her. Good on 'em.

See kids? Real Americans oppose Nazis, not invite them in for tea and biscuits.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They were those creepy dudes from Hellraiser.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What you say when your taph has vanished.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Antifataph?
 
abbarach
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spongeboob: Cenotaph, I really need to preview


Random fun-fact.  Penn and Teller went so far as to acquire a cenotaph at a cemetery in California, using it for payoff for a card trick.  Use a card force to make the mark select the 3 of Clubs, then lead them to the grave...
 
Valter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: What you say when your taph has vanished.


Uh! Foul on the post. 15 yard penalty.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
imgix.bustle.comView Full Size

what cenotaph may look like
 
fsbilly
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I don't know if she really wants one...
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I went swimming in a cenotaph down in Mexico.
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fsbilly: [Fark user image image 240x210]
I don't know if she really wants one...


Who doesn't want a Lead Cenotaph?
 
Kuta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And gathered at the cenotaph
All agreed to sheathe the sacrificial knives.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: fsbilly: [Fark user image image 240x210]
I don't know if she really wants one...

Who doesn't want a Lead Cenotaph?


I played lead cenotaph all through high school. Well, I was 2nd chair just briefly
 
Jeff5
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
An awesome broad any way you slice it...
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.