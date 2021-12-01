 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Mum-of-one with a big case of the holiday spirits wakes up at 4am to drink, gets smashed by 9am on Xmas day. Why? Because she regularly sacrifices her own nights out so that she can serve others drinks the rest of the year   (thesun.ie) divider line
22
    More: Hero, Christmas Eve, Christmas, Christmas worldwide, Bucks Fizz, Christmas morning, hospitality worker, Christmas tree, Bucks Fizz buzz  
•       •       •

962 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Dec 2021 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)



22 Comments     (+0 »)
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft I plan to wake up drunk from the night before
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She has to work 364 nights a year???
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
However, not many of us will be reaching for the favorited! come sunrise, unlike mum-of-one Ivana More.

This is fake or the setup for a bad porno.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She must really pile on the makeup to hide those freckles!

thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool fake story.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the hell is this and why the hell should I care that she has a shiatty job and gets drunk before dawn?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really?

Thank you for your service.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And why the hell did subby think this is worthy of the hero tag?
 
Oak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LeftisRightisWrong: And why the hell did subby think this is worthy of the hero tag?


She's not the hero FARK needs, but she's the hero FARK deserves.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: She must really pile on the makeup to hide those freckles!

[thesun.co.uk image 802x1500]


My first thought was smallpox
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"it looks fine thanks to my slightly pickled state."

Slightly pickled state is the name of my "falling asleep in the tub" cover band....
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: She must really pile on the makeup to hide those freckles!

[thesun.co.uk image 802x1500]


thats a shame, too. Looks great without all the makeup!
 
delysid25
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Chubby British Milf plans to drink.
The Sun is there
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's Not News, it's...

A Sun Exclusive.

I think, even bigger than my hatred of supposed British slang like "favorited!," is my irritation with their tabloids always referring to women as single mum, mum-of-one, Bristol-born mum, etc. No matter the topic. I've been meaning to mention this for awhile, this extra pointless entry seemed like just the spot for it.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, the filter came into play in my post above? For a word I've never seen anyone use here before; an odd UK euphemism for cruddy cheap booze. Huh.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Buck's Fizz: so a mimosa, but with SunnyD or Tampico and carbonated Two Quid Sid?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love booze just as much as the next person but, I'll be damned if I am getting up at 0430 to start drinking.
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: I love booze just as much as the next person but, I'll be damned if I am getting up at 0430 to start drinking.


Much easier to be up at that time still drinking
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: She must really pile on the makeup to hide those freckles!

[thesun.co.uk image 802x1500]


That's one of those ridiculous 'filters' or whatever they call them isn't it? As in, those freckles are added to the picture by some app, on purpose. Like those things that give you cartoon puppy ears or whatever. This one just looks like the camera lens is dirty.

People are weird.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Buck's Fizz: so a mimosa, but with SunnyD or Tampico and carbonated Two Quid Sid?


More like a lame Brit knock-off of ABBA.
Bucks Fizz - Making Your Mind Up
Youtube h4-lKMGII_k
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

